HB
Haute Cuisine, News | February 20, 2024

Major Food Group Is Making Major Moves With Its Latest Partnership Announcement

Haute Cuisine, News | February 20, 2024
Laura Schreffler
By Laura Schreffler

 

Major Food Group
Major Food Group partners Jeff Zalaznick, Mario Carbone, and Rich Torrisi

Photo Credit: Hard Rock International Major Food Group (MFG) is making major moves. The culinary powerhouse company co-founded by Jeff Zalaznick, Mario Carbone, and Rich Torrisi is partnering with Hard Rock International to develop and curate dining experiences at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino properties around the globe. MFG’s support of Hard Rock will extend to proposed projects as well.

Through the strategic partnership with Hard Rock, MFG will act in an advisory role to curate new food and beverage programming at existing integrated resort locations such as Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. In addition, MFG will support restaurant concept creation for Hard Rock properties in development like Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Athens. This partnership builds upon the ongoing collaborative efforts between the two world-renowned hospitality brands following the successful CARBONE residency at Cipresso at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in December.

Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

Photo Credit: Hard Rock International/Architectural Photography Inc

“We always strive to provide our guests with memorable dining experiences, so we could think of no better partner to take things to new levels at these properties than the team at Major Food Group,” said Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International and CEO of Seminole Gaming. “We look forward to a terrific collaboration and bringing exciting new options to our guests.”

Zalaznick added, “This is a truly unique opportunity to bring MFG’s deep expertise and innovation together with a hotel and casino leader to provide incredible food and beverage experiences for Hard Rock guests at locations both here and abroad.”

Hard Rock InternationalPhoto Credit: Hard Rock International/Architectural Photography Inc

Related Articles

Haute Living Launches Haute Design With Formafantasma & Perrier-Jouët During Miami Design Week
Haute Design

Haute Living Launches Haute Design With Formafantasma & Perrier-Jouët During Miami Design Week

By Darby Kordonowy

Haute Living launched Haute Design with design duo Formafantasma and Perrier-Jouët during Miami Design Week.

Ronnie Fieg Has Mastered The Art Of Collecting
Top Main Featured

Ronnie Fieg Has Mastered The Art Of Collecting

By Adrienne Faurote

The name Ronnie Fieg has become synonymous with a lifestyle. It has become synonymous with Fieg’s personal relationship to what luxury is.

Istituto Marangoni Miami & Sara Battaglia Unveil “Red Collar” Capsule During Miami Art Week
Fashion

Istituto Marangoni Miami & Sara Battaglia Unveil “Red Collar” Capsule During Miami Art Week

By Adrienne Faurote

Istituto Marangoni Miami (IMM) and renowned Italian designer Sara Battaglia debuted the iconic “Red Collar” capsule during Miami Art Week.

The 2022 Château Mouton Rothschild Label Is Here — As Created By Gérard Garouste
News

The 2022 Château Mouton Rothschild Label Is Here — As Created By Gérard Garouste

By Laura Schreffler

The 2022 Château Mouton Rothschild label is here! As created by Gérard Garouste, it serves as a tribute to Baron Philippe de Rothschild.

Indulge In Clase Azul Cocktails For The Holidays At These Miami Hot Spots
Haute Drinks

Indulge In Clase Azul Cocktails For The Holidays At These Miami Hot Spots

By Adrienne Faurote

This holiday season in Miami, elevate your celebration with the iconic spirits of Clase Azul Mexico and the Clase Azul cocktails.

Inoshin Brings Intimate Omakase Experience To The Four Seasons At The Surf Club
City Guide

Inoshin Brings Intimate Omakase Experience To The Four Seasons At The Surf Club

By Adrienne Faurote

Inoshin, an intimate omakase experience, has opened at the historic Hemingway Tower, nestled within the Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club.

