Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis VuittonFor the first time in the Maison’s history, Louis Vuitton has released a men’s fine jewelry collection named Les Gastons Vuitton. Inspired by the grandson of Louis Vuitton, Gaston Louis Vuitton was a creator, a collector, and had a curious mind which has paved the way for a collection that explores his multi-faceted personality and celebrates his individuality. The collection comprises innovative techniques, materials, and moving mechanisms that represent Gaston’s modernity and freedom, spanning a complete offering of rings, bracelets, necklaces, and earrings in 18k white gold, 18k yellow gold, and diamonds, and for the first time, introducing titanium to the Louis Vuitton fine jewelry world.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Known for their forward-facing approach, Francesca Amfitheatrof, Artistic Director for Watches and Jewelry, found Gaston-Louis Vuitton to have much in common with the men and women of today, both sensitive and open to the world around them. The collocation’s pieces incorporate the brand’s iconic Monogram and trunk stories, in new contemporary ways. The Monogram is displayed with extreme precision due to laser cutting technology while the Maison’s signature trunk motif becomes its smallest version yet in reconceived forms that combine silver and diamonds. The unique metal defines the collection and introduces Les Gastons Vuitton Blue titanium, a deep shade inspired by denim. The brand cites this collection as “the denim of jewelry, effortlessly elegant, versatile, rather like Gaston himself.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

A mechanical ring sits at the forefront of the collection. A playful, yet innovative piece, the ring is technically crafted which becomes an interactive piece that taps directly into Gaston’s inventor streak and sketching habits. The necklaces translate as Gourmettes which rework the idea of the chain into something solid, elegant, and modern with easy-to-wear-tags featuring Maison Monogram symbols. The trunk is also reimagined in its smallest rendition yet with a stud, a bracelet, a necklace, and a pendant with exacting engraving in the tiniest of proportions, notably invited by diamonds.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

The new, notable blue coloring remains consistent throughout the collection. “This collection is a bit like your pair of jeans,” says Amfitheatrof. “Everyone owns a pair of jeans and the more you wear your jeans, the more you love them.” The blue features alongside white gold and yellow gold to bring a fresh and modern take on luxury. Through the inimitable lens of Gaston-Louis Vuitton, this collection is a celebration of the design signatures deeply rooted in the Louis Vuitton heritage for a new generation.