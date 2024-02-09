HB
Fashion, Jewelry | February 9, 2024

Introducing Les Gastons Vuitton: The First Louis Vuitton Men’s Jewelry Collection

Fashion, Jewelry | February 9, 2024
Stephanie DiGuiseppe
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Louis Vuitton Unveils First Men’s Jewelry Collection: Les Gastons VuittonPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Louis VuittonFor the first time in the Maison’s history, Louis Vuitton has released a men’s fine jewelry collection named Les Gastons Vuitton. Inspired by the grandson of Louis Vuitton, Gaston Louis Vuitton was a creator, a collector, and had a curious mind which has paved the way for a collection that explores his multi-faceted personality and celebrates his individuality. The collection comprises innovative techniques, materials, and moving mechanisms that represent Gaston’s modernity and freedom, spanning a complete offering of rings, bracelets, necklaces, and earrings in 18k white gold, 18k yellow gold, and diamonds, and for the first time, introducing titanium to the Louis Vuitton fine jewelry world. 

Louis Vuitton Unveils First Men’s Jewelry Collection: Les Gastons VuittonPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Known for their forward-facing approach, Francesca Amfitheatrof, Artistic Director for Watches and Jewelry, found Gaston-Louis Vuitton to have much in common with the men and women of today, both sensitive and open to the world around them. The collocation’s pieces incorporate the brand’s iconic Monogram and trunk stories, in new contemporary ways. The Monogram is displayed with extreme precision due to laser cutting technology while the Maison’s signature trunk motif becomes its smallest version yet in reconceived forms that combine silver and diamonds. The unique metal defines the collection and introduces Les Gastons Vuitton Blue titanium, a deep shade inspired by denim. The brand cites this collection as “the denim of jewelry, effortlessly elegant, versatile, rather like Gaston himself.” 

Louis Vuitton Unveils First Men’s Jewelry Collection: Les Gastons VuittonPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

A mechanical ring sits at the forefront of the collection. A playful, yet innovative piece, the ring is technically crafted which becomes an interactive piece that taps directly into Gaston’s inventor streak and sketching habits. The necklaces translate as Gourmettes which rework the idea of the chain into something solid, elegant, and modern with easy-to-wear-tags featuring Maison Monogram symbols. The trunk is also reimagined in its smallest rendition yet with a stud, a bracelet, a necklace, and a pendant with exacting engraving in the tiniest of proportions, notably invited by diamonds. 

Louis Vuitton Unveils First Men’s Jewelry Collection: Les Gastons VuittonPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

The new, notable blue coloring remains consistent throughout the collection. “This collection is a bit like your pair of jeans,” says Amfitheatrof. “Everyone owns a pair of jeans and the more you wear your jeans, the more you love them.” The blue features alongside white gold and yellow gold to bring a fresh and modern take on luxury. Through the inimitable lens of Gaston-Louis Vuitton, this collection is a celebration of the design signatures deeply rooted in the Louis Vuitton heritage for a new generation.

Related Articles

Glenfiddich And Aston Martin Formula One® Team Forge A Bold Legacy Of Excellence
Haute Auto

Glenfiddich And Aston Martin Formula One® Team Forge A Bold Legacy Of Excellence

By Haute Living

In a world where tradition and innovation rarely converge so seamlessly, Glenfiddich and Aston Martin Formula One® Team have announced a landmark partnership, marking the start of a thrilling journey together.

FoundRae Opens A New Charming Boutique In The Miami Design District
Fashion

FoundRae Opens A New Charming Boutique In The Miami Design District

By Adrienne Faurote

FoundRae has officially opened its doors in the heart of the Miami Design District, situated within The Moore.

On The Scene At The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Haute Scene

On The Scene At The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix

By Laura Schreffler

Get all the inside scoop on the second F1 Las Vegas — all the stars, all the parties, and all the winners of the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Inside The Intimate Playing For Change Foundation Dinner In Partnership With Tiffany & Co.
Haute Scene

Inside The Intimate Playing For Change Foundation Dinner In Partnership With Tiffany & Co.

By Adrienne Faurote

The Playing for Change Foundation (PFCF) ushered in the season with an enchanting evening in collaboration with Tiffany & Co. in Miami.

Jimmy Choo Unveils Its Newly Renovated Boutique At Aventura Mall Just In Time For The Holidays
Fashion

Jimmy Choo Unveils Its Newly Renovated Boutique At Aventura Mall Just In Time For The Holidays

By Adrienne Faurote

On the heels of the opening of the Jimmy Choo Miami Design District boutique, the Jimmy Choo South Florida expansion continues.

The Iconic Ralph Lauren Polo Bear Makes A Special Holiday Appearance
Fashion

The Iconic Ralph Lauren Polo Bear Makes A Special Holiday Appearance

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

The Polo Bear installation has been developed with AI technology, giving the iconic Ralph Lauren bear holiday cheer.

Latest Stories

  • Glenfiddich And Aston Martin Formula One® Team Forge A Bold Legacy Of Excellence
    Haute Auto

    Glenfiddich And Aston Martin Formula One® Team Forge A Bold Legacy Of Excellence

  • FoundRae Opens A New Charming Boutique In The Miami Design District
    Fashion

    FoundRae Opens A New Charming Boutique In The Miami Design District

  • On The Scene At The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix
    Haute Scene

    On The Scene At The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix

  • Inside The Intimate Playing For Change Foundation Dinner In Partnership With Tiffany & Co.
    Haute Scene

    Inside The Intimate Playing For Change Foundation Dinner In Partnership With Tiffany & Co.

  • Jimmy Choo Unveils Its Newly Renovated Boutique At Aventura Mall Just In Time For The Holidays
    Fashion

    Jimmy Choo Unveils Its Newly Renovated Boutique At Aventura Mall Just In Time For The Holidays

Glenfiddich And Aston Martin Formula One® Team Forge A Bold Legacy Of Excellence
Haute Auto

Glenfiddich And Aston Martin Formula One® Team Forge A Bold Legacy Of Excellence

FoundRae Opens A New Charming Boutique In The Miami Design District
Fashion

FoundRae Opens A New Charming Boutique In The Miami Design District

On The Scene At The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Haute Scene

On The Scene At The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Inside The Intimate Playing For Change Foundation Dinner In Partnership With Tiffany & Co.
Haute Scene

Inside The Intimate Playing For Change Foundation Dinner In Partnership With Tiffany & Co.

Jimmy Choo Unveils Its Newly Renovated Boutique At Aventura Mall Just In Time For The Holidays
Fashion

Jimmy Choo Unveils Its Newly Renovated Boutique At Aventura Mall Just In Time For The Holidays

Trending Articles

Related Articles

Glenfiddich And Aston Martin Formula One® Team Forge A Bold Legacy Of Excellence
Haute Auto

Glenfiddich And Aston Martin Formula One® Team Forge A Bold Legacy Of Excellence

By Haute Living

In a world where tradition and innovation rarely converge so seamlessly, Glenfiddich and Aston Martin Formula One® Team have announced a landmark partnership, marking the start of a thrilling journey together.

FoundRae Opens A New Charming Boutique In The Miami Design District
Fashion

FoundRae Opens A New Charming Boutique In The Miami Design District

By Adrienne Faurote

FoundRae has officially opened its doors in the heart of the Miami Design District, situated within The Moore.

On The Scene At The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Haute Scene

On The Scene At The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix

By Laura Schreffler

Get all the inside scoop on the second F1 Las Vegas — all the stars, all the parties, and all the winners of the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Inside The Intimate Playing For Change Foundation Dinner In Partnership With Tiffany & Co.
Haute Scene

Inside The Intimate Playing For Change Foundation Dinner In Partnership With Tiffany & Co.

By Adrienne Faurote

The Playing for Change Foundation (PFCF) ushered in the season with an enchanting evening in collaboration with Tiffany & Co. in Miami.

Jimmy Choo Unveils Its Newly Renovated Boutique At Aventura Mall Just In Time For The Holidays
Fashion

Jimmy Choo Unveils Its Newly Renovated Boutique At Aventura Mall Just In Time For The Holidays

By Adrienne Faurote

On the heels of the opening of the Jimmy Choo Miami Design District boutique, the Jimmy Choo South Florida expansion continues.

The Iconic Ralph Lauren Polo Bear Makes A Special Holiday Appearance
Fashion

The Iconic Ralph Lauren Polo Bear Makes A Special Holiday Appearance

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

The Polo Bear installation has been developed with AI technology, giving the iconic Ralph Lauren bear holiday cheer.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black