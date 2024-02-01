Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton continues to opt for bold optics when it comes to their Taigarama collection of leather goods accessories. On the heels of, today, the iconic Monogram canvas meets bold and playful accents in summery shades of tangerine, cactus green, and agave blue.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Signature Vuitton styles like the Keepall, the Discovery backpack, the Weekend tote, and the Horizon carry-on have undergone a vibrant transformation with the lively new palette. The Taigarama collection’s shades bring a whole new dimension to these classic favorites, making them feel incredibly fresh and modern. For smaller, more casual statement pieces, Louis Vuitton has introduced a range of options like the Nano Alpha wearable wallet, the LV Moon, and the Gaston cross-body bags that also make a bold statement in color.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton’s Taigarama collection also embraces a sporty edge with the inclusion of new options like the Alpha Messenger camera bag for the urban explorer. Another standout piece in this collection is the Card Holder necklace, a fashionable and innovative way to travel light. With travel at the forefront of all Louis Vuitton accessories, the Taigarama collection includes pocket organizers, coin card holders, and easy-to-spot passport covers.

The latest Taigarama accessories officially dropped in store today perfectly complementing the second drop in the Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2024 men’s wear collection by Men’s Creative Director, Pharrell Williams.