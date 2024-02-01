HB
Fashion, News | February 1, 2024

Bright Optics: Introducing Louis Vuitton’s New Taigarama Leather Goods

Fashion, News | February 1, 2024
Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote

Bright Optics: Introducing Louis Vuitton's New Taigarama Leather GoodsPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton continues to opt for bold optics when it comes to their Taigarama collection of leather goods accessories. On the heels of, today, the iconic Monogram canvas meets bold and playful accents in summery shades of tangerine, cactus green, and agave blue.

Bright Optics: Introducing Louis Vuitton's New Taigarama Leather GoodsPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Signature Vuitton styles like the Keepall, the Discovery backpack, the Weekend tote, and the Horizon carry-on have undergone a vibrant transformation with the lively new palette. The Taigarama collection’s shades bring a whole new dimension to these classic favorites, making them feel incredibly fresh and modern. For smaller, more casual statement pieces, Louis Vuitton has introduced a range of options like the Nano Alpha wearable wallet, the LV Moon, and the Gaston cross-body bags that also make a bold statement in color.

Bright Optics: Introducing Louis Vuitton's New Taigarama Leather GoodsPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton’s Taigarama collection also embraces a sporty edge with the inclusion of new options like the Alpha Messenger camera bag for the urban explorer. Another standout piece in this collection is the Card Holder necklace, a fashionable and innovative way to travel light. With travel at the forefront of all Louis Vuitton accessories, the Taigarama collection includes pocket organizers, coin card holders, and easy-to-spot passport covers.

The latest Taigarama accessories officially dropped in store today perfectly complementing the second drop in the Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2024 men’s wear collection by Men’s Creative Director, Pharrell Williams.

Related Articles

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury
Entrepreneur

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury

By Haute Living

Within the world’s largest continent, Japan boasts a distinctive history and heritage.

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila
News

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila

By Adrienne Faurote

Last night, Haute Living toasted to the November 2024 Boston cover stars Wyc Grousbeck and Emilia Fazzalari.

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter
Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Italian fashion house Brunello Cucinelli has unveiled its new winter capsule collections exclusively sold on Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter.

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow
Cover Story

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow

By Laura Schreffler

This is the newest project in Diplo’s life that is setting his creative juices flowing and his soul on fire.

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour
City Guide

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour

By Adrienne Faurote

Carrot Express, Miami’s cherished clean-eating destination, has opened its latest location in the luxurious neighborhood of Sunset Harbour.

The Wellness Oasis: Where Miami Art Week Meets Mind, Body & Spirit
City Guide

The Wellness Oasis: Where Miami Art Week Meets Mind, Body & Spirit

By Adrienne Faurote

This Art Week in Miami, The Wellness Oasis, presented by Chase, will be offering a variety of self-care practices

Latest Stories

  • Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury
    Entrepreneur

    Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury

  • Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila
    News

    Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila

  • Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter
    Fashion

    Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter

  • This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow
    Cover Story

    This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow

  • Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour
    City Guide

    Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury
Entrepreneur

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila
News

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter
Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow
Cover Story

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour
City Guide

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour

Trending Articles

Related Articles

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury
Entrepreneur

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury

By Haute Living

Within the world’s largest continent, Japan boasts a distinctive history and heritage.

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila
News

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila

By Adrienne Faurote

Last night, Haute Living toasted to the November 2024 Boston cover stars Wyc Grousbeck and Emilia Fazzalari.

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter
Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Italian fashion house Brunello Cucinelli has unveiled its new winter capsule collections exclusively sold on Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter.

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow
Cover Story

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow

By Laura Schreffler

This is the newest project in Diplo’s life that is setting his creative juices flowing and his soul on fire.

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour
City Guide

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour

By Adrienne Faurote

Carrot Express, Miami’s cherished clean-eating destination, has opened its latest location in the luxurious neighborhood of Sunset Harbour.

The Wellness Oasis: Where Miami Art Week Meets Mind, Body & Spirit
City Guide

The Wellness Oasis: Where Miami Art Week Meets Mind, Body & Spirit

By Adrienne Faurote

This Art Week in Miami, The Wellness Oasis, presented by Chase, will be offering a variety of self-care practices

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black