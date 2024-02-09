Photo Credit: Courtesy of L’Agence

As NYFW kicks off this week, L’Agence held its annual — and highly-anticipated — presentation. Transforming the iconic Gotham Hall into a captivating forest of textures for its Fall 2024 collection, L’Agence revealed its new “Into the Woods” collection, which happened to be incredibly on trend with the new ‘mob wife’ aesthetic.

For Tara Rudes-Dann, the fashion director and visionary behind L’agence, the Fall 2024 collection is defined by its strong emotional resonance, with standout pieces such as the lace bralette and skirt, and the striking red sequin dress paired with a bolero jacket. “Simplicity, elegance, and glamour speak throughout the collection,” notes Rudes-Dann. “It has a sense of an easy-chic feel in rich fabrics with an emphasis on fit.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of L’Agence

Anchored by a palette of true black, the collection is punctuated by rich tones of dark port, deep olive, and arrowwood gold, evoking a sense of luxury and sophistication. Signature roses and tapestry-inspired prints add a baroque flair to the looks while maintaining an air of timeless elegance.

Remaining true to the brand’s DNA, L’Agence showcases its expertise in tailored suits, classic denim, and refined outerwear, embodying a sense of uncomplicated polish with each ensemble, while also introducing a rich autumnal color palette. The “L’Agence” girl this season is sexy and daring according to Rudes-Dann — qualities that were extremely evident through the presentation and the collection.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of L’Agence

Renowned for its innovative approach to denim, L’Agence pushes the boundaries once again this season by introducing crystal, pearl, and stone embellishments on denim jackets, skirts, and skinny jeans. The Fall 2024 season also sees the debut of velvet corduroy fabrication, alongside sequin sets, tweeds, and lace, offering a diverse array of textures and styles for the modern woman.

There’s no doubt the new collection catapults L’Agence into a bold realm for the Fall season, as Jeff Rudes, the co-founder and creative director, teased before the presentation: “Expect a bold surprise from the ‘Into the Woods’ collection.” And indeed, it is a strong evolution for L’Agence this season.