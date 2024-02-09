HB
Fashion | February 9, 2024

L’Agence Introduces The Fall 2024 Collection During NYFW — And It’s Giving Major ‘Mob Wife&#...

Fashion | February 9, 2024
Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote

L'Agence Introduces The Fall 2024 Collection During NYFW — And It's Giving Major 'Mob Wife' AestheticPhoto Credit: Courtesy of L’Agence

As NYFW kicks off this week, L’Agence held its annual — and highly-anticipated — presentation. Transforming the iconic Gotham Hall into a captivating forest of textures for its Fall 2024 collection, L’Agence revealed its new “Into the Woods” collection, which happened to be incredibly on trend with the new ‘mob wife’ aesthetic.

For Tara Rudes-Dann, the fashion director and visionary behind L’agence, the Fall 2024 collection is defined by its strong emotional resonance, with standout pieces such as the lace bralette and skirt, and the striking red sequin dress paired with a bolero jacket. “Simplicity, elegance, and glamour speak throughout the collection,” notes Rudes-Dann. “It has a sense of an easy-chic feel in rich fabrics with an emphasis on fit.”

L'Agence Introduces The Fall 2024 Collection During NYFW — And It's Giving Major 'Mob Wife' AestheticPhoto Credit: Courtesy of L’Agence

Anchored by a palette of true black, the collection is punctuated by rich tones of dark port, deep olive, and arrowwood gold, evoking a sense of luxury and sophistication. Signature roses and tapestry-inspired prints add a baroque flair to the looks while maintaining an air of timeless elegance.

Remaining true to the brand’s DNA, L’Agence showcases its expertise in tailored suits, classic denim, and refined outerwear, embodying a sense of uncomplicated polish with each ensemble, while also introducing a rich autumnal color palette. The “L’Agence” girl this season is sexy and daring according to Rudes-Dann — qualities that were extremely evident through the presentation and the collection.

L'Agence Introduces The Fall 2024 Collection During NYFW — And It's Giving Major 'Mob Wife' AestheticPhoto Credit: Courtesy of L’Agence

Renowned for its innovative approach to denim, L’Agence pushes the boundaries once again this season by introducing crystal, pearl, and stone embellishments on denim jackets, skirts, and skinny jeans. The Fall 2024 season also sees the debut of velvet corduroy fabrication, alongside sequin sets, tweeds, and lace, offering a diverse array of textures and styles for the modern woman.

There’s no doubt the new collection catapults L’Agence into a bold realm for the Fall season, as Jeff Rudes, the co-founder and creative director, teased before the presentation: “Expect a bold surprise from the ‘Into the Woods’ collection.” And indeed, it is a strong evolution for L’Agence this season.

Related Articles

Glenfiddich And Aston Martin Formula One® Team Forge A Bold Legacy Of Excellence
Haute Auto

Glenfiddich And Aston Martin Formula One® Team Forge A Bold Legacy Of Excellence

By Haute Living

In a world where tradition and innovation rarely converge so seamlessly, Glenfiddich and Aston Martin Formula One® Team have announced a landmark partnership, marking the start of a thrilling journey together.

FoundRae Opens A New Charming Boutique In The Miami Design District
Fashion

FoundRae Opens A New Charming Boutique In The Miami Design District

By Adrienne Faurote

FoundRae has officially opened its doors in the heart of the Miami Design District, situated within The Moore.

On The Scene At The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Haute Scene

On The Scene At The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix

By Laura Schreffler

Get all the inside scoop on the second F1 Las Vegas — all the stars, all the parties, and all the winners of the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Inside The Intimate Playing For Change Foundation Dinner In Partnership With Tiffany & Co.
Haute Scene

Inside The Intimate Playing For Change Foundation Dinner In Partnership With Tiffany & Co.

By Adrienne Faurote

The Playing for Change Foundation (PFCF) ushered in the season with an enchanting evening in collaboration with Tiffany & Co. in Miami.

Jimmy Choo Unveils Its Newly Renovated Boutique At Aventura Mall Just In Time For The Holidays
Fashion

Jimmy Choo Unveils Its Newly Renovated Boutique At Aventura Mall Just In Time For The Holidays

By Adrienne Faurote

On the heels of the opening of the Jimmy Choo Miami Design District boutique, the Jimmy Choo South Florida expansion continues.

The Iconic Ralph Lauren Polo Bear Makes A Special Holiday Appearance
Fashion

The Iconic Ralph Lauren Polo Bear Makes A Special Holiday Appearance

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

The Polo Bear installation has been developed with AI technology, giving the iconic Ralph Lauren bear holiday cheer.

Latest Stories

  • Glenfiddich And Aston Martin Formula One® Team Forge A Bold Legacy Of Excellence
    Haute Auto

    Glenfiddich And Aston Martin Formula One® Team Forge A Bold Legacy Of Excellence

  • FoundRae Opens A New Charming Boutique In The Miami Design District
    Fashion

    FoundRae Opens A New Charming Boutique In The Miami Design District

  • On The Scene At The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix
    Haute Scene

    On The Scene At The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix

  • Inside The Intimate Playing For Change Foundation Dinner In Partnership With Tiffany & Co.
    Haute Scene

    Inside The Intimate Playing For Change Foundation Dinner In Partnership With Tiffany & Co.

  • Jimmy Choo Unveils Its Newly Renovated Boutique At Aventura Mall Just In Time For The Holidays
    Fashion

    Jimmy Choo Unveils Its Newly Renovated Boutique At Aventura Mall Just In Time For The Holidays

Glenfiddich And Aston Martin Formula One® Team Forge A Bold Legacy Of Excellence
Haute Auto

Glenfiddich And Aston Martin Formula One® Team Forge A Bold Legacy Of Excellence

FoundRae Opens A New Charming Boutique In The Miami Design District
Fashion

FoundRae Opens A New Charming Boutique In The Miami Design District

On The Scene At The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Haute Scene

On The Scene At The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Inside The Intimate Playing For Change Foundation Dinner In Partnership With Tiffany & Co.
Haute Scene

Inside The Intimate Playing For Change Foundation Dinner In Partnership With Tiffany & Co.

Jimmy Choo Unveils Its Newly Renovated Boutique At Aventura Mall Just In Time For The Holidays
Fashion

Jimmy Choo Unveils Its Newly Renovated Boutique At Aventura Mall Just In Time For The Holidays

Trending Articles

Related Articles

Glenfiddich And Aston Martin Formula One® Team Forge A Bold Legacy Of Excellence
Haute Auto

Glenfiddich And Aston Martin Formula One® Team Forge A Bold Legacy Of Excellence

By Haute Living

In a world where tradition and innovation rarely converge so seamlessly, Glenfiddich and Aston Martin Formula One® Team have announced a landmark partnership, marking the start of a thrilling journey together.

FoundRae Opens A New Charming Boutique In The Miami Design District
Fashion

FoundRae Opens A New Charming Boutique In The Miami Design District

By Adrienne Faurote

FoundRae has officially opened its doors in the heart of the Miami Design District, situated within The Moore.

On The Scene At The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Haute Scene

On The Scene At The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix

By Laura Schreffler

Get all the inside scoop on the second F1 Las Vegas — all the stars, all the parties, and all the winners of the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Inside The Intimate Playing For Change Foundation Dinner In Partnership With Tiffany & Co.
Haute Scene

Inside The Intimate Playing For Change Foundation Dinner In Partnership With Tiffany & Co.

By Adrienne Faurote

The Playing for Change Foundation (PFCF) ushered in the season with an enchanting evening in collaboration with Tiffany & Co. in Miami.

Jimmy Choo Unveils Its Newly Renovated Boutique At Aventura Mall Just In Time For The Holidays
Fashion

Jimmy Choo Unveils Its Newly Renovated Boutique At Aventura Mall Just In Time For The Holidays

By Adrienne Faurote

On the heels of the opening of the Jimmy Choo Miami Design District boutique, the Jimmy Choo South Florida expansion continues.

The Iconic Ralph Lauren Polo Bear Makes A Special Holiday Appearance
Fashion

The Iconic Ralph Lauren Polo Bear Makes A Special Holiday Appearance

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

The Polo Bear installation has been developed with AI technology, giving the iconic Ralph Lauren bear holiday cheer.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black