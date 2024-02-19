Photo Credit: Ben CooperJeff Koons is officially out of this world.

Photo Credit: Chris Farina

125 artworks from the icon made their way from Cape Canaveral, Florida to the Moon on Feb 14 onboard an Elon Musk SpaceX rocket.

Photo Credit: Jeff Koons Studio

This historic launch was conceived by scientist and designer Chantelle Baier, CEO of 4SPACE. The “Jeff Koons: Moon Phases” project will be placed permanently near the southern pole of the lunar surface by a Nova-C Lunar Lander on Thursday, February 22 after making the 8-day journey to the Moon.

Photo Credit: Chris Farina

The lander will be carrying Koons’s 125 one-inch miniature Moons sculptures, each representing a phase of the Moon and each associated with people from various fields and time periods who have made a significant impact to human life on Earth, such as Mozart, Galileo, Cleopatra, and Leonardo da Vinci, to name a few. Those Moons will be the very first authorized artworks placed

on the Moon, where they will remain at perpetuity as a heritage site, protected under the Artemis Accords.

Photo Credit: Jeff Koons Studio

Baier initiated the project more than 4 years ago, after approaching Koons, who agreed to create 125 unique sculptures, each consisting of three components: a 1- inch in diameter sculpture that will be installed on the Moon in perpetuity, a larger 15,5 inch replica that will stay on Earth, and an NFT photograph of the 1-inch sculptures on the Moon. 4SPACE also designed & built the enclosed art cubes that Koon’s sculpture’s will be placed in.

Photo Credit: Ben Cooper