News | February 19, 2024

Jeff Koons Officially Sends Artwork To The Moon

Laura Schreffler
By Laura Schreffler

Jeff Koons is officially out of this world. 

Photo Credit: Chris Farina

125 artworks from the icon made their way from Cape Canaveral, Florida to the Moon on Feb 14 onboard an Elon Musk SpaceX rocket.

Jeff Koons Moon Phases

Photo Credit: Jeff Koons Studio

This historic launch was conceived by scientist and designer Chantelle Baier, CEO of 4SPACE. The “Jeff Koons: Moon Phases” project will be placed permanently near the southern pole of the lunar surface by a Nova-C Lunar Lander on Thursday, February 22 after making the 8-day journey to the Moon.

Jeff Koons Photo Credit: Chris Farina

The lander will be carrying Koons’s 125 one-inch miniature Moons sculptures, each representing a phase of the Moon and each associated with people from various fields and time periods who have made a significant impact to human life on Earth, such as Mozart, Galileo, Cleopatra, and Leonardo da Vinci, to name a few. Those Moons will be the very first authorized artworks placed
on the Moon, where they will remain at perpetuity as a heritage site, protected under the Artemis Accords.

Jeff KoonsPhoto Credit: Jeff Koons Studio

Baier initiated the project more than 4 years ago, after approaching Koons, who agreed to create 125 unique sculptures, each consisting of three components: a 1- inch in diameter sculpture that will be installed on the Moon in perpetuity, a larger 15,5 inch replica that will stay on Earth, and an NFT photograph of the 1-inch sculptures on the Moon. 4SPACE also designed & built the enclosed art cubes that Koon’s sculpture’s will be placed in.

Jeff KoonsPhoto Credit: Ben Cooper

