Inside The New AC Hotel Naples 5th Avenue

Nestled in Downtown Naples, the AC Hotel Naples 5th Avenue is the latest gem in the Marriott Bonvoy’s crown, welcoming guests with unparalleled sophistication to Florida’s Paradise Coast.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of AC Hotel Naples 5th Avenue

This design-driven three-story haven opened on December 15 and redefines luxury with its 150 modern guest rooms that promise an atmosphere of sleek elegance and serene comfort. Hotel amenities include an inviting lobby and ground-floor café; 2,500 square feet of stunning event space; a well-equipped fitness center; an outdoor rooftop pool; and Limón, a signature rooftop restaurant and bar.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of AC Hotel Naples 5th Avenue

The hotel’s distinctive European flair is harmoniously blended with the spirit of Southwest Florida, offering an authentic experience enriched by local artwork and natural inspiration drawn from the region’s bald cypress trees and verdant foliage.

“The AC Hotel’s motto is to provide guests with everything they need — and nothing they don’t — and today’s travelers appreciate that,” said General Manager Jacob Kucinski. “Form balances perfectly with function here; the style is sleek and sophisticated, but there are so many practical comforts, too.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of AC Hotel Naples 5th Avenue

The hotel’s design is a testament to this philosophy, where form and function find a beautiful equilibrium. Every detail, from commissioned artwork to strategically placed technology, caters to the discerning traveler. The hotel’s public spaces are adorned with eclectic artwork from Floridian artists, each piece a dialogue with nature and materials native to the Sunshine State.

For instance, LouAnn Wukitsch crafted “Reflect” using textured glass tiles at her studio situated near the thriving Glass Coast. Within this space, you’ll also discover “Beach Ball” by Kari LaOrden, a Naples native, which features a blend of natural cork and salt wash. The art collection at the hotel also includes pieces by renowned Florida artists such as Steph Gimson, Lynda Fay Braun, Bonnie Keane, and Brigitte Balbinot.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of AC Hotel Naples 5th Avenue

From her studio located in the Balearic Islands of Spain, Karen Hain uniquely expressed the local essence with “Sand Lines,” a creation made from sand collected at Naples Beach. Additionally, the hotel boasts several wooden sculptures that echo the beauty of nature. Meanwhile, Carolina Sardi’s steel sculptures, known as “Lemon,” pay tribute to the Amalfi coast, serving as an artistic reflection of the inspiration behind Limón Rooftop Bar.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of AC Hotel Naples 5th Avenue

The crown jewel of the AC Hotel Naples is Limón, the signature rooftop restaurant and bar offering an elevated dining experience with Mediterranean fare and a modern twist. Menu highlights include homemade meatballs, Spanish-style rock shrimp, skin-on red snapper, and desserts like Limoncello mascarpone cake and olive oil cake.

“This is where favorite dishes meet updated flavors,” said food & beverage director Douglas Gaquer. “Our culinary focus is equal parts classic and contemporary, with an emphasis on Florida’s freshest ingredients.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of AC Hotel Naples 5th Avenue

Limón isn’t just a dining destination but a social hotspot where patrons can enjoy the cityscape. Whether by the poolside or at the long, lively bar with fresh cocktails such as ‘Limón Cadere’ made with vodka, fresh lemon juice, elderflower liquor, honey syrup, and limoncello and ‘Melon-Basil Sparkler’ infused with vodka, prosecco, watermelon puree, lemon juice, and basil.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of AC Hotel Naples 5th Avenue

AC Hotel Naples was developed and managed by OTO Development, part of The Johnson Group. Project partners include MHK Architecture & Planning, architect; DLR Group, interior designer; DeAngelis Diamond, general contractor; and Kevin Barry Art Advisory, art curator.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of AC Hotel Naples 5th AvenueThe hotel stands as a pillar of the Naples Square mixed-use development master-planned by Wheelock Street Capital and The Ronto Group, which also includes nearly 300 luxury condominium units and the under-construction 350-seat performing arts complex, Gulfshore Playhouse’s state-of-the-art Baker Theatre and Education Center.

Only a stroll away is nearby Tin City, Bayfront, Baker Park, and Naples’ sugar-white beaches, the hotel is a cornerstone of culture and sophistication in Naples.

455 12th St. South