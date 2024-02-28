Poetic Portraits: Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2024 Men’s Collection By Pharrell
Photo Credit: Myles Loftin
POETIC PORTRAITS
For the Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2024 Men’s collection, the first designed by Pharrell Williams, Haute Living unveils a series of portraits that capture some of fashion’s greatest contrasts: playfulness meets serious silhouettes while femininity meets masculine styles.
PHOTOGRAPHY MYLES LOFTIN
STYLING ANATOLLI SMITH
FASHION DIRECTOR ADRIENNE FAUROTE
SET PRODUCTION MONTANA PUGH AT MHS ARTISTS
GROOMING NIGELLA MILLER
PRODUCTION SHELBY COMROE
MODELS JESUS MARIA AND ANTONIO MACEK, THE SOCIETY MANAGEMENT & YOUSSOUF BAMBA, DNA MODELS
PHOTO ASSISTANT ANDREW ESPINAL
ALL CLOTHING AND ACCESSORIES BY LOUIS VUITTON MEN’S
These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week
It’s safe to say fashion is officially back in the city — ahead, we take a look back on the best shows of New York Fashion Week.
Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo
Louis Vuitton has launched Fall, a Men’s Capsule Collection that just made its grand debut this week inspired by painter Park Seo-Bo.
The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here
Tiffany & Co. has unveiled new designs from its Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams collection, featuring freshwater pearls.
Camila Coelho Finds The Freedom In Creating
Miami was made for our Haute 100 Miami 2024 cover star Camila Coelho. As the ultimate multi-hyphenate, there’s nothing she can’t do.
Lindsay Dymowski Constantino Of Centennial Pharmacy Services On Revolutionizing Care For 2030
Lindsay Dymowski Constantino is leading the way for home-based care and what it means for the future of pharmacy services.
Lisa Kistermann Is The Latest It-Girl
An enigmatic combination of charm, beauty and personal style make Lisa Kistermann both approachable and unreachably cool.
