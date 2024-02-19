HB
City Guide, Haute Scene | February 19, 2024

Haute Living Celebrates Kevin Bacon at American Cut in New York

Darby Kordonowy
By Darby Kordonowy

Haute Living celebrated acclaimed actor, philanthropist, and Haute Living Los Angeles cover star Kevin Bacon at American Cut in TriBeCa with Haute Black and Haute Jets.

Kevin Bacon

Photo Credit: Jason MalihanBacon and the TriBeCa community gathered for an intimate dinner and education about his non-profit, SixDegrees.Org. His creation of his nonprofit arrives at Bacon’s 40th milestone anniversary of his iconic film Footloose. His new initiative supports youth empowerment, justice, equality, and sustainability with the mission of creating basic essential resource kits for neighbors across the country. With this milestone, his goal BKxKB (Building Kits with Kevin Bacon) program is to create at least 40,000 backpack kits that include essentials such as snacks, books, writing tools, water, and more that will be provided to those in need. SixDegrees.Org also provides unsolicited grants to partners and individuals who seek to make changes to their local communities.

Kevin Bacon and Maye Musk

Photo Credit: Jason Malihan

Bacon also created a curated podcast “Six Degrees with Kevin Bacon” to tell the stories of those who are also trying to make change. His podcast has featured actors such as Matthew McConaughey, Mark Ruffalo, and Alexandra Daddario, as well as singers Thomas Rhett and Jewel, and New York Times best-selling author Phoebe Robinson, about their philanthropic efforts.

Kevin Bacon and Stacy Huston

Photo Credit: Jason Malihan

Bacon was engaging with guests throughout the special evening and gave a speech about his mission and philanthropy strides with his non-profit, SixDegrees.Org.

Kevin Bacon and April Donelson

Photo Credit: Jason Malihan

During the event, guests dined on delectable courses such as filet mignon, NY strip loin, ‘Chicken Under A Brick’ with charred lemon and Maître d’ Butter, and seared salmon with minted red cabbage slaw and pine nut escabeche.

Photo Credit: Jason Malihan

Notable guests at the dinner included Maye Musk, Stacy Huston, Gilian Parkinson, Bailee Dukes, Camilla Olsson, Alex and Keytt Lundqvist, Sonali and Madhav Pai, and more.

Itai Madamombe, Maye Musk, April Donelson, and Christopher Helt

Photo Credit: Jason Malihan

Gilian Parkinson and Bailee Dukes

Photo Credit: Jason Malihan

Alex Lundqvist

Photo Credit: Jason Malihan

Kevin Bacon and Stacey Huston

Photo Credit: Jason Malihan

Maye Musk

Photo Credit: Jason Malihan

Alex and Keytt Lundqvist and Ronnie Madra
Camilla Olsen, April Donelson, and Maye Musk

Photo Credit: Jason Malihan

Ronnie Madra and guest

Photo Credit: Jason Malihan

Dani Fessler

Photo Credit: Jason Malihan

April Donelson and Christopher Helt

Photo Credit: Jason Malihan

 

April Donelson and Kevin Bacon

Photo Credit: Jason Malihan

 

