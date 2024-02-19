Haute Living Celebrates Kevin Bacon at American Cut in New York

Haute Living celebrated acclaimed actor, philanthropist, and Haute Living Los Angeles cover star Kevin Bacon at American Cut in TriBeCa with Haute Black and Haute Jets.

Photo Credit: Jason MalihanBacon and the TriBeCa community gathered for an intimate dinner and education about his non-profit, SixDegrees.Org. His creation of his nonprofit arrives at Bacon’s 40th milestone anniversary of his iconic film Footloose. His new initiative supports youth empowerment, justice, equality, and sustainability with the mission of creating basic essential resource kits for neighbors across the country. With this milestone, his goal BKxKB (Building Kits with Kevin Bacon) program is to create at least 40,000 backpack kits that include essentials such as snacks, books, writing tools, water, and more that will be provided to those in need. SixDegrees.Org also provides unsolicited grants to partners and individuals who seek to make changes to their local communities.

Photo Credit: Jason Malihan

Bacon also created a curated podcast “Six Degrees with Kevin Bacon” to tell the stories of those who are also trying to make change. His podcast has featured actors such as Matthew McConaughey, Mark Ruffalo, and Alexandra Daddario, as well as singers Thomas Rhett and Jewel, and New York Times best-selling author Phoebe Robinson, about their philanthropic efforts.

Bacon was engaging with guests throughout the special evening and gave a speech about his mission and philanthropy strides with his non-profit, SixDegrees.Org.

During the event, guests dined on delectable courses such as filet mignon, NY strip loin, ‘Chicken Under A Brick’ with charred lemon and Maître d’ Butter, and seared salmon with minted red cabbage slaw and pine nut escabeche.

Notable guests at the dinner included Maye Musk, Stacy Huston, Gilian Parkinson, Bailee Dukes, Camilla Olsson, Alex and Keytt Lundqvist, Sonali and Madhav Pai, and more.

