Haute Scene, News | February 16, 2024

Haute Living Welcomes Gordon Ramsay’s Lucky Cat Restaurant Concept To Miami With Johnathan Schultz

Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote
Gordon Ramsay with his Haute Living cover

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

There’s no doubt Miami is still on fire; and last night, things heated up as Haute Living celebrated the February 2024 Miami cover star and food phenomenon, Chef Gordon Ramsay, alongside the incredibly talented South African contemporary artist, Johnathan Schultz.

Welcoming Ramsay’s latest Miami endeavor (and perhaps the best in the US thus far), Lucky Cat, Haute Living hosted an intimate cocktail and dinner. For Ramsay, Lucky Cat holds a special place in his heart, and it’s clear from the moment you enter the space as the interior design instantly curates a lavish vibe, infused with Ramsay’s dynamic influences across Asia.

Lucky Cat Miami

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

The evening began with passed cocktails as guests admired the new restaurant space — which happens to be in the hottest culinary neighborhood in Miami. Guests then sat for a coursed meal, hand-selected by Ramsay. A pristine presentation of the zanmai omakase started the night, which featured chef’s selection of sashimi, nigiri, and more, followed by caviar with bao roses and umami butter, lamb dumpling, confit duck leg bao, and more.

Ramsay and Kamal Hotchandani

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

To kick off the dinner, Ramsay welcomed the guests, explaining his fiery passion behind Lucky Cat and the extensive years that have gone into creating the restaurant concept. There’s no denying that Ramsay feels at home in Miami. Kamal Hotchandani, the CEO of Haute Media Group, then thanked Ramsay for leading the dinner and being an inspiring chef he is before Dana Cohen — an acclaimed art strategist — presented a bespoke piece of art to Ramsay on behalf of Johnathan Schultz. The artwork, by Schultz, was created with 23-karat gold mixed with rose gold to create the flames to symbolize Ramsay turning up the heat in Miami.

David Comite, CFO & Manager of Johnathan Schultz Art Gallery. and Ramsay with the bespoke artwork

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

For the main course, Ramsay continued to blow guests away with the incredibly diverse and intentional menu, serving the bbq sea bream, exclusive apple-fed A5 Shinshu striploin, Ramsay’s must-have baked clay pot glass noodles, and ending the dinner with the delicious sticky tamarind cake.

The evening set the tone for Ramsay’s second-ever Miami restaurant, and we’re deeming it a must-try haute spot. Additional notable attendees included Gil Dezer, Krishan Arora, Neuman Tyyeb, David Comite, Thomas Kato, Greg Bennati, Dr. Alonso Martin, and more.

Thomas Kato and Greg Bennati

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

Dr. Alonso Martin, Ramsay, and Nicholas Correa

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

April Donelson and Dana Cohen

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

Shreya Arun, Hotchandani, and Gil Dezer

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

Krishan Arora

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

Johnathan Schultz artwork presentation to Ramsay

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

