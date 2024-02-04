HB
Haute Scene, News | February 4, 2024

Haute Living Celebrates Chef Mario Carbone with The Macallan and Bentley at ZZ’s Club New York

Haute Scene, News | February 4, 2024
Darby Kordonowy
By Darby Kordonowy

Haute Living and The Macallan celebrate Haute Living New York February 2024 issue cover star Chef Mario Carbone at his newly debuted ZZ’s Club New York.

Chef Mario Carbone

Photo Credit: Vega Creative Group

The intimate dinner celebrated the acclaimed chef’s latest member hotspot opening in NYC’s Hudson Yards.

Carbone Privato at ZZ’s Club New York

Photo Credit: Vega Creative Group

Bentley Motors courtesy of Manhattan Motorcars Inc. were parked outside to set the scene for a celebratory night.

Bentley Motors courtesy of Manhattan Motorcars Inc.

Photo Credit: Vega Creative Group

Venus et Fleur arrangements adorned the table at Carbone Privato designed by Ken Fulk showcasing elegant chandeliers, dark hues, and velvet-clad interiors.

Chef Mario Carbone and Food God

Photo Credit: Vega Creative Group

The evening dazzled with notable guests, including Anré Williams, Food God, Adam Weitsman, Victoria Krutoy, and more.

Kamal Hotchandani and Chef Mario Carbone

Photo Credit: Vega Creative Group

Kamal Hotchandani, CEO of Haute Media Group, gave a toast with The Macallan to the world-renowned restaurateur and Major Food Group partner Chef Mario Carbone on his newest private membership club, ZZ’s Club New York.

Chef Mario Carbone, Kamal Hotchandani, and Ryan Welliver

Photo Credit: Vega Creative GroupFollowing the toast, The Macallan National Brand Ambassador Ryan Welliver hosted a guided tasting of The Macallan Sherry Oak 25 years old, a single malt whisky matured in a sherry-seasoned oak cask featuring notes of citrus, dried fruits, and wood smoke.

Chef Mario Carbone, Kamal Hotchandani, and Ryan Welliver

Photo Credit: Vega Creative Group

During the dinner, guests sipped on a bespoke The Macallan cocktail ‘Triple Mac’ infused with The Macallan Sherry Cask 12 Year, Antica Vermouth, Amaro Ciociaro, and Cynar, while dining on a multi-course gourmet meal. Highlights included crave-worthy, family-style dishes and Carbone favorites such as Steamed Lobster Dumplings, Salmon Carpaccio, Spicy Rigatoni Vodka, Mario’s Meatballs, Ribeye Diana, and German’s Chocolate Cake.

Food God and Victoria Krutoy

Photo Credit: Vega Creative Group

ZZ’s Club New York comprises 25,000 square feet offering multiple innovative dining venues, including Japanese brasserie ZZ’s on the club’s first floor, 75-seat eatery Carbone Privato, Carbone Bar (or the Founder’s Room) reserved exclusively for ZZ’s founding members, the Living Room serving a menu of small bites and cocktails, and finally, the vibrant, leopard-print clad Leo’s lounge with DJs spinning the tunes into the late evening. Plus! Members are treated to high-end amenities such as a “culinary concierge” making each member’s wildest food dreams come to fruition.

Kamal Hotchandani and Adam Weitsman

Photo Credit: Vega Creative Group

Anré Williams, Food God, Chef Mario Carbone, guest, and Kamal Hotchandani

Photo Credit: Vega Creative Group

Guest and Chef Mario Carbone

Photo Credit: Vega Creative Group

Kamal Hotchandani and guests

Photo Credit: Vega Creative Group

Ryan Welliver

Photo Credit: Vega Creative Group

