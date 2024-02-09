HB
Fashion, News | February 9, 2024

Haute News: Gucci Is Set To Unveil The Cruise Collection In London This May

Fashion, News | February 9, 2024
Stephanie DiGuiseppe
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

 

Haute News: Gucci Is Set To Unveil The Cruise Collection In London This MayPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

Going back to where it all began, Gucci will return to London to present their Cruise 2025 collection designed by Creative Director Sabato De Sarno on May 13th. Known for having a profound connection to the city, Gucci’s choice of London pays tribute to being intrinsically linked to the brand’s heritage. The choice to present in London gives the brand new opportunities to delve into the instrumental role the city has played in shaping the brand’s narrative throughout its storied history as a world-renowned symbol of Italian craft, visionary creativity, and innovative design. 

Gucci and London’s endless love affair began in 1897 when a young Guccio Gucci took a job as a luggage porter and liftboy at the city’s exclusive The Savoy hotel. Carrying guests’ luggage through its famous revolving doors and operating the lift up to the rooms and suites, the teenage Guccio encountered up close the tastes and lifestyle of the international elite, absorbing new ideas and worldly cultural concerns. These very moments inspired him to make his name synonymous with the art of luggage making. Guccio then returned to Florence and in 1921 founded his eponymous leather goods house, followed by the first Gucci store on the city’s Via della Vigna Nuova. 

Recently, Gucci’s touring exhibition, Gucci Cosmos, which explored the label’s inextricable links to the city, was open to the people of London until its closing in December. Last September, De Sarno presented his first collection where he reset the House’s image by taking away the frills to examine the roots of the brand; reimaging and reworking its storied history. De Sarno is set to build on these foundations when presenting the cruise collection this May. 

