Haute Beauty, News | February 9, 2024

Brazil’s Premier Perfumery, Granado, Opens Its Doors In New York

By Adrienne Faurote
Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Grando

In a bold celebration of Brazilian luxury, Granado, the esteemed perfumery with a legacy dating back to 1870, has unveiled its inaugural U.S. store in the heart of New York City. Nestled at 611 Madison Ave, this marks a significant moment for the brand as it introduces the essence of Brazilian beauty and heritage to the streets of Manhattan.

For over 150 years, Granado has been renowned as Brazil’s premier pharmacy, crafting exquisite fragrances, skincare products, and cosmetics inspired by the lush landscapes and rich traditions of the country. From its humble beginnings as the official pharmacy of the Brazilian imperial family, Granado has evolved into a global phenomenon, with products sold in over 90 company-owned stores across Brazil and select locations worldwide.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Grando

With a nod to its international expansion, Granado has established concept stores in prime European destinations such as France, England, Belgium, and Portugal. Now, the brand sets its sights on captivating the discerning tastes of New Yorkers with its unique blend of tradition and innovation.

The new store in New York City pays homage to Granado’s roots while embracing modern sophistication. Drawing inspiration from its original outpost in Rio de Janeiro’s City Center, the store design transports customers to Brazil’s tropical paradise with lush greenery and floral accents. The elegant fixtures adorned with gold metal, marble, and glass elements showcase the brand’s exquisite products in all their glory.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Grando

Sissi Freeman, Director of Marketing at Granado, expresses the brand’s excitement about entering the U.S. market. “Our fragrances and products are made with fresh, natural, and tropical ingredients, ideal for those looking for something different,” says Freeman. “This venture marks a significant milestone for Granado as we take a multi-channel approach to expand our presence in the United States.”

Visitors to the Granado store in New York City are treated to an extensive array of fragrances, body, and home products, each crafted with the finest ingredients sourced from Brazil’s abundant landscapes. From signature scents that capture the essence of Brazilian culture to the exclusive Vintage line, housed in Art Nouveau-style bottles inspired by historic labels, the store offers a sensory journey like no other.

As a brand committed to sustainability and social responsibility, Granado continues to uphold its founder’s legacy of using natural ingredients and ethical practices in its formulations.

