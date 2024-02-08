Photo Credit: Seth Browarnik/ Worldredeye.com

Tilman J. Fertitta, the hospitality mogul behind Fertitta Entertainment, celebrated the grand opening of Mastro’s Ocean Club in Miami, attracting over 400 esteemed guests. The event, co-hosted by Fertitta alongside Eugene Remm and Mark Birnbaum, featured notable figures such as Derek and Hannah Jeter, Claire Holt and Andrew Joblon, Wayne Boich, and David and Isabella Grutman.

Photo Credit: Seth Browarnik/ Worldredeye.com

Guests were treated to a luxurious evening overlooking the picturesque Biscayne Bay, indulging in premium champagne, craft cocktails, and Mastro’s renowned delicacies, including their iconic warm butter cake. Alongside the festivities, Wayne Boich launched his 3-day padel tournament, the Reserve Cup, with a team draft held at the venue, adding to the excitement of the evening.

Photo Credit: Seth Browarnik/ Worldredeye.com

Grammy Award-winning artist Wyclef Jean delivered a mesmerizing performance, serenading the crowd with hit songs like ‘Maria Maria’ and ‘Hips Don’t Lie.’ Fertitta orchestrated an unforgettable night, epitomizing the essence of Miami’s elite social scene, with DJ Khaled and Drake making memorable appearances.

Photo Credit: Seth Browarnik/ Worldredeye.com

Photo Credit: Getty Images for Maestro’s Ocean Club