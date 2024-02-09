HB
Haute Scene | February 9, 2024

Follow The Flowers: Johnathan Schultz Luxury Art Experience

Haute Scene | February 9, 2024
Haute Living
By Haute Living

Photo Credit: SONDER ROSE MEDIA

On Wednesday, February 7, world-renowned luxury artist Johnathan Schultz hosted Follow the Flowers, an evening of interactive and immersive luxury experiences in Las Vegas in celebration of the Big Game.

Photo Credit: SONDER ROSE MEDIA

Star-studded guests were invited to enjoy a first-of-its-kind event-based artwork experience throughout the evening by throwing paint-covered footballs at a 23K gold leaf canvas to collaboratively shape a football-themed abstract masterpiece. Additionally, guests had the opportunity to hang flowers onto fencing from Robben Island, notoriously known for imprisoning Nelson Mandela. Mandela often utilized the power of sport to unify and rebuild. Among many pieces, a few of the most notable were the Gem’s Gem, which features Schultz’s iconic Gem character with 0.44 carats of diamonds in his eyes, holding a diamond (0.80 carats) which is round brilliant H color VS1 clarity, and a piece made of 9,225 diamonds, inspired by Nelson Mandela’s fingerprint, and 8 hand-painted white and gold footballs with flowers.

Photo Credit: SONDER ROSE MEDIA

Notable attendees included NFL running back Rashad Jennings, professional boxer Matteo Papa, former professional baseball right fielder and coach Wayne Kirby, Taylor Murdock in representation of Senator Jacky Rosen, Jessica West in representation of Congressman Steven Horsford, Nevada State Assemblywoman Shondra Summers-Armstrong and Nevada System of Higher Education Regent Laura Perkins.

Photo Credit: SONDER ROSE MEDIA

 

