HB
News, Travel | February 9, 2024

First Look: Aman Beverly Hills

News, Travel | February 9, 2024
Laura Schreffler
By Laura Schreffler

Aman Beverly HillsPhoto Credit: Aman Beverly Hills

Aman has unveiled its designs for Aman Beverly Hills, the company’s forthcoming destination located in Los Angeles’ most prestigious address. Delivered in partnership with Cain International and Alagem Capital, Aman Beverly Hills will be the pinnacle of the 17.5-acre One Beverly Hills development situated on the intersection of Wilshire and Santa Monica Boulevards.  Aman Beverly HillsPhoto Credit: Aman Beverly Hills

Long-time Aman collaborator, Kerry Hill Architects (KHA) has been appointed to create the designs for the project. Renowned for its distinctive design approach and contextual sensitivity, KHA has developed a cohesive narrative for the Aman Hotel, Club, and Residences in Los Angeles; RIOS is responsible for the landscape architecture. The design will utilize the brand’s typical neutral color palette which is reflective of the nature in the hills and the wider state of California. Additionally, the project will make use of natural materials throughout showcasing stone and wood, to provide warmth to vast spaces from which guests, owners and club members will be afforded expansive views across the city from the property’s location. Aman Beverly Hills will comprise a 78-key all-suite Aman hotel, plus a limited number of private homes which sit in two branded residential towers alongside the hotel. Furthermore, the Aman Club will be a dedicated 100,000 square foot space with expansive wellness facilities, the first standalone Aman Club in the brand’s constellation.

Aman Beverly HillsPhoto Credit: Aman Beverly Hills

Speaking about the project and its inspiration, Vlad Doronin, Chairman and CEO of Aman Group, said: “This project builds further on the successful opening of Aman New York in 2022, aligned with our strategic direction to bring the brand’s coveted experience to the world’s finest cities. Aman Beverly Hills captures the essence of the Aman lifestyle with its minimalist aesthetic which references Asian design with a European expression and will be our fifth urban destination following Aman Nai Lert Bangkok (2024) and Aman Miami Beach (2026). We are excited to be working with partners who understand our vision and mission to curate hotel and residences of incredible architectural distinction in the world’s most exceptional locations.”

Related Articles

Glenfiddich And Aston Martin Formula One® Team Forge A Bold Legacy Of Excellence
Haute Auto

Glenfiddich And Aston Martin Formula One® Team Forge A Bold Legacy Of Excellence

By Haute Living

In a world where tradition and innovation rarely converge so seamlessly, Glenfiddich and Aston Martin Formula One® Team have announced a landmark partnership, marking the start of a thrilling journey together.

FoundRae Opens A New Charming Boutique In The Miami Design District
Fashion

FoundRae Opens A New Charming Boutique In The Miami Design District

By Adrienne Faurote

FoundRae has officially opened its doors in the heart of the Miami Design District, situated within The Moore.

On The Scene At The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Haute Scene

On The Scene At The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix

By Laura Schreffler

Get all the inside scoop on the second F1 Las Vegas — all the stars, all the parties, and all the winners of the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Inside The Intimate Playing For Change Foundation Dinner In Partnership With Tiffany & Co.
Haute Scene

Inside The Intimate Playing For Change Foundation Dinner In Partnership With Tiffany & Co.

By Adrienne Faurote

The Playing for Change Foundation (PFCF) ushered in the season with an enchanting evening in collaboration with Tiffany & Co. in Miami.

Jimmy Choo Unveils Its Newly Renovated Boutique At Aventura Mall Just In Time For The Holidays
Fashion

Jimmy Choo Unveils Its Newly Renovated Boutique At Aventura Mall Just In Time For The Holidays

By Adrienne Faurote

On the heels of the opening of the Jimmy Choo Miami Design District boutique, the Jimmy Choo South Florida expansion continues.

The Iconic Ralph Lauren Polo Bear Makes A Special Holiday Appearance
Fashion

The Iconic Ralph Lauren Polo Bear Makes A Special Holiday Appearance

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

The Polo Bear installation has been developed with AI technology, giving the iconic Ralph Lauren bear holiday cheer.

Latest Stories

  • Glenfiddich And Aston Martin Formula One® Team Forge A Bold Legacy Of Excellence
    Haute Auto

    Glenfiddich And Aston Martin Formula One® Team Forge A Bold Legacy Of Excellence

  • FoundRae Opens A New Charming Boutique In The Miami Design District
    Fashion

    FoundRae Opens A New Charming Boutique In The Miami Design District

  • On The Scene At The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix
    Haute Scene

    On The Scene At The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix

  • Inside The Intimate Playing For Change Foundation Dinner In Partnership With Tiffany & Co.
    Haute Scene

    Inside The Intimate Playing For Change Foundation Dinner In Partnership With Tiffany & Co.

  • Jimmy Choo Unveils Its Newly Renovated Boutique At Aventura Mall Just In Time For The Holidays
    Fashion

    Jimmy Choo Unveils Its Newly Renovated Boutique At Aventura Mall Just In Time For The Holidays

Glenfiddich And Aston Martin Formula One® Team Forge A Bold Legacy Of Excellence
Haute Auto

Glenfiddich And Aston Martin Formula One® Team Forge A Bold Legacy Of Excellence

FoundRae Opens A New Charming Boutique In The Miami Design District
Fashion

FoundRae Opens A New Charming Boutique In The Miami Design District

On The Scene At The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Haute Scene

On The Scene At The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Inside The Intimate Playing For Change Foundation Dinner In Partnership With Tiffany & Co.
Haute Scene

Inside The Intimate Playing For Change Foundation Dinner In Partnership With Tiffany & Co.

Jimmy Choo Unveils Its Newly Renovated Boutique At Aventura Mall Just In Time For The Holidays
Fashion

Jimmy Choo Unveils Its Newly Renovated Boutique At Aventura Mall Just In Time For The Holidays

Trending Articles

Related Articles

Glenfiddich And Aston Martin Formula One® Team Forge A Bold Legacy Of Excellence
Haute Auto

Glenfiddich And Aston Martin Formula One® Team Forge A Bold Legacy Of Excellence

By Haute Living

In a world where tradition and innovation rarely converge so seamlessly, Glenfiddich and Aston Martin Formula One® Team have announced a landmark partnership, marking the start of a thrilling journey together.

FoundRae Opens A New Charming Boutique In The Miami Design District
Fashion

FoundRae Opens A New Charming Boutique In The Miami Design District

By Adrienne Faurote

FoundRae has officially opened its doors in the heart of the Miami Design District, situated within The Moore.

On The Scene At The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Haute Scene

On The Scene At The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix

By Laura Schreffler

Get all the inside scoop on the second F1 Las Vegas — all the stars, all the parties, and all the winners of the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Inside The Intimate Playing For Change Foundation Dinner In Partnership With Tiffany & Co.
Haute Scene

Inside The Intimate Playing For Change Foundation Dinner In Partnership With Tiffany & Co.

By Adrienne Faurote

The Playing for Change Foundation (PFCF) ushered in the season with an enchanting evening in collaboration with Tiffany & Co. in Miami.

Jimmy Choo Unveils Its Newly Renovated Boutique At Aventura Mall Just In Time For The Holidays
Fashion

Jimmy Choo Unveils Its Newly Renovated Boutique At Aventura Mall Just In Time For The Holidays

By Adrienne Faurote

On the heels of the opening of the Jimmy Choo Miami Design District boutique, the Jimmy Choo South Florida expansion continues.

The Iconic Ralph Lauren Polo Bear Makes A Special Holiday Appearance
Fashion

The Iconic Ralph Lauren Polo Bear Makes A Special Holiday Appearance

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

The Polo Bear installation has been developed with AI technology, giving the iconic Ralph Lauren bear holiday cheer.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black