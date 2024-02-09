Photo Credit: Aman Beverly Hills

Aman has unveiled its designs for Aman Beverly Hills, the company’s forthcoming destination located in Los Angeles’ most prestigious address. Delivered in partnership with Cain International and Alagem Capital, Aman Beverly Hills will be the pinnacle of the 17.5-acre One Beverly Hills development situated on the intersection of Wilshire and Santa Monica Boulevards. Photo Credit: Aman Beverly Hills

Long-time Aman collaborator, Kerry Hill Architects (KHA) has been appointed to create the designs for the project. Renowned for its distinctive design approach and contextual sensitivity, KHA has developed a cohesive narrative for the Aman Hotel, Club, and Residences in Los Angeles; RIOS is responsible for the landscape architecture. The design will utilize the brand’s typical neutral color palette which is reflective of the nature in the hills and the wider state of California. Additionally, the project will make use of natural materials throughout showcasing stone and wood, to provide warmth to vast spaces from which guests, owners and club members will be afforded expansive views across the city from the property’s location. Aman Beverly Hills will comprise a 78-key all-suite Aman hotel, plus a limited number of private homes which sit in two branded residential towers alongside the hotel. Furthermore, the Aman Club will be a dedicated 100,000 square foot space with expansive wellness facilities, the first standalone Aman Club in the brand’s constellation.

Speaking about the project and its inspiration, Vlad Doronin, Chairman and CEO of Aman Group, said: “This project builds further on the successful opening of Aman New York in 2022, aligned with our strategic direction to bring the brand’s coveted experience to the world’s finest cities. Aman Beverly Hills captures the essence of the Aman lifestyle with its minimalist aesthetic which references Asian design with a European expression and will be our fifth urban destination following Aman Nai Lert Bangkok (2024) and Aman Miami Beach (2026). We are excited to be working with partners who understand our vision and mission to curate hotel and residences of incredible architectural distinction in the world’s most exceptional locations.”