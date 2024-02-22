In the Autumn/Winter 2024-25 collection, under the artistic direction of Kim Jones, the Couture and Womenswear Artistic Director, delves into a rich tapestry of cultural and historical influences, marrying the past with the present in a display of sartorial ingenuity that transcends time. Drawing inspiration from the year 1984 within Fendi’s own archives, Jones transports us to a London reminiscent of the Blitz Kids, the New Romantics, and a melting pot of workwear, aristocratic, and Japanese styles. This era marks a pivotal moment when British subcultures embraced and were embraced by global influences, yet maintained a uniquely British elegance—a sentiment that resonates with Roman style’s inherent nonchalance and sophistication.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

Jones’ vision artfully intertwines utility with extravagance, simplicity with theatricality, and the essence of salon with the vibrancy of the street, capturing the essence of both town and country. This collection is not just about the appearance of the Fendi woman but underscores the significance of her actions, embodying a spirit of doing rather than merely being.

The collection stands as a testament to dualities, showcasing London’s nonchalance paired with Roman freedom. It emphasizes utility as not just a feature but a bold statement, blending luxury with comfort and confidence. This ethos is palpable in every piece, from the rigorously tailored garments that exude a feminine sensibility through rounded silhouettes and graphic wools to the casually styled layered wool coats that echo the comfort of robes.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

Knitwear in the collection spans sleek, silk-ribbed layers to more rustic British styles. Dresses combine practical elegance with a hint of toughness, while transparencies in tulle and organza showcase Roman statuary prints or disruptive embroidery, highlighting the brand’s innovative edge. The Autumn/Winter 2024-25 collection also revels in its craftsmanship with shearlings and leathers that showcase and subvert traditional techniques. The Agugliato needle-punched process and high-shine waxed finishes exemplify Fendi’s mastery over materials, offering wearers not just protection but a profound sense of comfort and tactile pleasure.

Echoing the Italian Maison’s storied past and looking ahead to its centennial in 2025, the collection reintroduces the Selleria motif, a nod to the brand’s origins and its enduring legacy. This motif is reimagined in leather riding boots, the whimsical Chupa Chups® lollipop holder, and Delfina Delettrez Fendi’s jewelry designs, infusing traditional elements with contemporary flair.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

Silvia Venturini Fendi, Artistic Director of Accessories and Menswear, reinterprets classic bag styles with a focus on tactility and utility. The introduction of the Simply FENDI satchel and the Roll bag, a new rounded shopper, alongside refreshed versions of the iconic Peekaboo, Baguette, and By The Way bags, underscores the collection’s emphasis on individuality and the multiplicity of the Fendi woman.