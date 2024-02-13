HB
Entrepreneur, Haute Partners | February 13, 2024

A Family Legacy: The Evolution Of Juici Patties From A Small Kitchen To An International Brand

Entrepreneur, Haute Partners | February 13, 2024
Haute Living
By Haute Living

Photo Credit: Juici Patties

Family-owned businesses are a vital cog in the global economic machine. From small mom-and-pop stores to multinational conglomerates, these enterprises bring a unique blend of passion, tradition, and resilience to the business frontier.  The value of their legacy certainly must be balanced, as it’s not just a matter of preserving a name or a tradition. It’s about upholding a promise of quality, authenticity, and trust that resonates with the customers of today—and of tomorrow.

Juici Patties is a shining example of a family-owned venture that has transcended local boundaries and made its mark internationally, delighting thousands of consumers with its delicious menu. Spearheaded by the charismatic and endlessly devoted Daniel Chin, Juici Patties has been enjoying a reputation as one of Jamaica’s most beloved fast-food franchises, boasting 63 stores islandwide and over a thousand loyal employees.

As impressive as its current status is, Juici Patties had quite a humble beginning. Its journey can be traced back to a small kitchen in Jamaica in 1978, where Daniel’s father, Jukie, started making (and selling) Jamaica’s famous patties in his mother’s kitchen.

The initial days had some challenges – from perfecting the recipe to establishing a faithful base of customers. But armed with passion, hope, and a love for gastronomy, Jukie was steadfast, and the brand persevered.

The early years were undoubtedly challenging, but Daniel insists they played an equally critical role as the triumphs in shaping Juici Patties into what the franchise represents today—a timeless legacy of a family who wanted nothing but to surprise and delight its ever-growing number of patrons.

Speaking about his role at the restaurant, Daniel admits that being a part of the Juici Patties team is no more natural than breathing air – or, more befittingly, than eating or drinking. In fact, growing up, Daniel and his sister, Alyssa, had spent summers working at the restaurant, lending a helping hand to whoever needed it.

After graduating from college, he formally joined the family business, becoming its Director of Operations and finally the CEO of the upcoming US division, which is set to open this year in Miami/Florida.

Daniel stepped into his new role with a fresh perspective, a forward-thinking mindset, and a deep respect for the brand’s legacy. He was also armed with one more thing: unstoppable ambition. He understood, though, that he needed to strike a delicate balance between honoring tradition and embracing change to carry the torch forward.

“My dream was to propel Juici Patties into the future while staying true to its roots,” he explains. “So, as I stepped in, we’ve made certain changes that have helped me realize my dreams of introducing Jamaican culinary culture to the world.”

One of those changes pertains to customer and employee satisfaction – two notions Daniel believes are inseparable. He admits Juici Patties has gone through some growing pains, such as any solid restaurant initially does. Daniel tackled this head-on, introducing a game-changing model: putting employees first.

This strategy is relatively simple yet impactful: if all employees feel heard, valued, and respected, and if they are treated like owners of the place, then they are naturally inclined to strive for service excellence.

To this end, Daniel reveals involving the employees in most decision-making processes. As a result, Juici Patties has become synonymous with an intriguing philosophy—a genuinely happy employee equals incredibly satisfied patrons.

Looking ahead, as Juici Patties enters its final stage before the breakthrough into the US market, Daniel is cautiously optimistic. He understands that a new market brings forth new challenges, but considering his track record so far, it wouldn’t be an understatement to say that the franchise’s future looks bright.

Written in partnership with Paul Anderson

Related Articles

Embark On A Magical Adventure With Louis Vuitton’s Holiday Campaign
Fashion

Embark On A Magical Adventure With Louis Vuitton’s Holiday Campaign

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

The latest campaign celebrates Louis Vuitton’s signature love of travel and the joy of the holiday season. 

Cocktail Of The Week: No Sympathy For The Devil At Velveteen Rabbit Las Vegas
Haute Wine + Spirits

Cocktail Of The Week: No Sympathy For The Devil At Velveteen Rabbit Las Vegas

By Laura Schreffler

This week’s cocktail pick is Lost Spirits, a collection of cocktails carefully curated to pay homage to vintage Vegas at Velveteen Rabbit.

Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping
Haute Beauty

Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping

By Grace Sarkisian

Black Friday has arrived, bringing the perfect chance to stock up on beauty essentials and score incredible gifts for your loved ones.

The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones
Top Main Featured News

The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones

By Adrienne Faurote

From Chanel and Cartier to Patek Philippe and Cincoro Tequila, we’ve curated the best luxury gifts in our holiday gift guide 2024.

Related And BH Group Partner With Marriott International To Launch W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences
Haute Residence

Related And BH Group Partner With Marriott International To Launch W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences

By Mary Gibson

As the first co-located W Hotels & Residences in the Western Hemisphere, this striking development is set to redefine the standard for opulent living and experiential hospitality.

Jean-Georges Vongerichten Shares His Top Holiday Entertaining Tips
Ambassador

Jean-Georges Vongerichten Shares His Top Holiday Entertaining Tips

By Laura Schreffler

2 Michelin starred chef and Haute Living ambassador Jean-Georges Vongerichten shares his top holiday entertaining tips.

Latest Stories

  • Embark On A Magical Adventure With Louis Vuitton’s Holiday Campaign
    Fashion

    Embark On A Magical Adventure With Louis Vuitton’s Holiday Campaign

  • Cocktail Of The Week: No Sympathy For The Devil At Velveteen Rabbit Las Vegas
    Haute Wine + Spirits

    Cocktail Of The Week: No Sympathy For The Devil At Velveteen Rabbit Las Vegas

  • Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping
    Haute Beauty

    Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping

  • The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones
    Top Main Featured News

    The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones

  • Related And BH Group Partner With Marriott International To Launch W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences
    Haute Residence

    Related And BH Group Partner With Marriott International To Launch W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences

Embark On A Magical Adventure With Louis Vuitton’s Holiday Campaign
Fashion

Embark On A Magical Adventure With Louis Vuitton’s Holiday Campaign

Cocktail Of The Week: No Sympathy For The Devil At Velveteen Rabbit Las Vegas
Haute Wine + Spirits

Cocktail Of The Week: No Sympathy For The Devil At Velveteen Rabbit Las Vegas

Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping
Haute Beauty

Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping

The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones
Top Main Featured News

The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones

Related And BH Group Partner With Marriott International To Launch W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences
Haute Residence

Related And BH Group Partner With Marriott International To Launch W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences

Trending Articles

Related Articles

Embark On A Magical Adventure With Louis Vuitton’s Holiday Campaign
Fashion

Embark On A Magical Adventure With Louis Vuitton’s Holiday Campaign

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

The latest campaign celebrates Louis Vuitton’s signature love of travel and the joy of the holiday season. 

Cocktail Of The Week: No Sympathy For The Devil At Velveteen Rabbit Las Vegas
Haute Wine + Spirits

Cocktail Of The Week: No Sympathy For The Devil At Velveteen Rabbit Las Vegas

By Laura Schreffler

This week’s cocktail pick is Lost Spirits, a collection of cocktails carefully curated to pay homage to vintage Vegas at Velveteen Rabbit.

Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping
Haute Beauty

Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping

By Grace Sarkisian

Black Friday has arrived, bringing the perfect chance to stock up on beauty essentials and score incredible gifts for your loved ones.

The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones
Top Main Featured News

The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones

By Adrienne Faurote

From Chanel and Cartier to Patek Philippe and Cincoro Tequila, we’ve curated the best luxury gifts in our holiday gift guide 2024.

Related And BH Group Partner With Marriott International To Launch W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences
Haute Residence

Related And BH Group Partner With Marriott International To Launch W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences

By Mary Gibson

As the first co-located W Hotels & Residences in the Western Hemisphere, this striking development is set to redefine the standard for opulent living and experiential hospitality.

Jean-Georges Vongerichten Shares His Top Holiday Entertaining Tips
Ambassador

Jean-Georges Vongerichten Shares His Top Holiday Entertaining Tips

By Laura Schreffler

2 Michelin starred chef and Haute Living ambassador Jean-Georges Vongerichten shares his top holiday entertaining tips.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black