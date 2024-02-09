HB
Exclusive: Isabela Grutman Announces The First-Ever Isa Grutman Jewelry Flagship Store To Open In Miami'...

Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote

Isabela Grutman, renowned model, emerging fashion and jewelry designer, and pillar in the Miami community, is set to make a bold statement in the world of luxury with the opening of her first flagship store, Isa Grutman Jewelry, in Miami’s prestigious Design District come Spring 2024.

Isa Grutman Jewelry store rendering

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Isa Grutman Jewelry, Grutman’s eponymous jewelry brand inspired by her Brazilian roots, embodies a unique jewelry experience, creating exquisite pieces of luxury that seamlessly blend vintage inspiration with modern innovation with the mission to offer luxury jewelry crafted for everyday wear. Within the first few years of launching [official launch was in 2022], Grutman has already garnered a massive, loyal following, landing major retailers like Avi & Co., The Webster, Kith, and more — ultimately proving that the fashion industry craved the same need for elevated fine jewelry pieces that Grutman did. 

As Isa Grutman Jewelry rapidly expands, it’s only natural for Grutman to bring the brand experience to a brick-and-mortar concept; thus, the opening of the first-ever Isa Grutman Jewelry flagship store. Nestled in the vibrant heart of Miami’s shopping mecca — the Miami Design District — the Isa Grutman Jewelry flagship store aims to redefine the jewelry shopping experience. Designed by MC Studio (Cristina Souza and Gladys Espinal) , the store exudes a cozy yet sophisticated ambiance and invites clients to not just shop but to immerse themselves in the brand’s lifestyle.
Isa Grutman Jewelry store rendering

Photo Credit: Courtesy

In true Grutman fashion, the store [based on the renderings] looks incredibly chic. The focal point of the store is a lounge area, curated to provide a comfortable space for clients to relax and explore the brand’s exquisite collections. Surrounding this inviting space are stunning showcase displays, showcasing Grutman’s jewelry pieces. The store’s design seamlessly blends comfort with elegance, mirroring the essence of the brand’s signature style – wearable luxury jewelry that effortlessly transitions from day to night.

Isabela Grutman

Photo Credit: Courtesy

“Inspired by my Brazilian roots, I envisioned a space that feels luxurious and comfortable,” reveals Grutman, continuing, “where minimalism meets chic sophistication. I wanted to open a store for everyone — family, friends, and clients — to feel welcomed and at ease, embodying the lifestyle of Isa Grutman Jewelry. I am so excited for everyone to be able to shop and enjoy [the store].”

