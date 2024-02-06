Photo Credit: BFA/Marc Patrick

Last night, the glamorous city of Beverly Hills came alive with the celestial glow of stars and the allure of haute couture, as Dior and Peter Philips, the Creative and Image Director for Dior Makeup, joined forces to celebrate the launch of the much-anticipated Rouge Dior. The event took place at the lavish La Dolce Vita Beverly Hills, setting the stage for a night of unparalleled luxury and beauty.

As the sun set, the venue transformed into a haven for Hollywood’s elite, drawing some of the closest friends of the Dior Beauty family from the entertainment and fashion industry. A star-studded guest list including the likes of Anya Taylor-Joy, Rachel Zegler, Alexandra Daddario, Brie Larson, Alexandra Shipp, Monica Barbaro, Awkwafina, Kiernan Shipka, BANKS, Anna Diop, Lucy Hale, Madeleine Arthur, Simona Tabasco, Dominique Fishback, Nikki Reed, Amelie Zilber, Anna Sitar, Emma Brooks, Marianna Hewitt, Kelsey Merritt, Soukeyna Diouf, Tania Sarin, and many more dazzled the red carpet, all adorned in resplendent Dior and Dior Haute Couture creations by the visionary Maria Grazia Chiuri.

Rouge Dior, a timeless symbol of elegance and sophistication, is embarking on a new era of beauty innovation. Under the visionary guidance of Peter Philips, Creative and Image Director for Dior Makeup, Rouge Dior has been reimagined and revitalized, promising to be more vibrant and exciting than ever before. While staying true to its couture heritage and avant-garde spirit, the new Rouge Dior pushes the boundaries of what a lipstick can be. One of the most striking features of the new Rouge Dior is its remarkable ability to deliver intense color, exceptional coverage, and long-lasting wear without compromising on comfort. Dior has meticulously crafted this lipstick to provide a luxurious experience for the wearer, ensuring that it feels as good as it looks. With a wide range of shades and textures, Rouge Dior is designed to suit every skin tone and style, making it a must-have addition to every makeup collection.

At the heart of Rouge Dior’s renaissance is the commitment to diversity and inclusivity, which resonates with the modern beauty landscape. Dior’s dedication to celebrating beauty in all its forms shines through the diverse lineup of shades, catering to a wide spectrum of beauty preferences. The celebration of Rouge Dior at La Dolce Vita Beverly Hills was an unforgettable night of glamour, style, and elegance, perfectly epitomizing the essence of Dior Beauty.