Celebrities, Fashion | February 6, 2024

It's The Year Of Dior Rouge For Dior Beauty: Inside The Exclusive Soiree Celebrating The Launch In Bever...

Celebrities, Fashion | February 6, 2024
Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote
It's The Year Of Dior Rouge For Dior Beauty: Inside The Exclusive Soiree Celebrating The Launch In Beverly Hills
Anya Taylor Joy and Peter Philips

Photo Credit: BFA/Marc Patrick

Last night, the glamorous city of Beverly Hills came alive with the celestial glow of stars and the allure of haute couture, as Dior and Peter Philips, the Creative and Image Director for Dior Makeup, joined forces to celebrate the launch of the much-anticipated Rouge Dior. The event took place at the lavish La Dolce Vita Beverly Hills, setting the stage for a night of unparalleled luxury and beauty.

Photo Credit: BFA/Marc Patrick

As the sun set, the venue transformed into a haven for Hollywood's elite, drawing some of the closest friends of the Dior Beauty family from the entertainment and fashion industry. A star-studded guest list including the likes of Anya Taylor-Joy, Rachel Zegler, Alexandra Daddario, Brie Larson, Alexandra Shipp, Monica Barbaro, Awkwafina, Kiernan Shipka, BANKS, Anna Diop, Lucy Hale, Madeleine Arthur, Simona Tabasco, Dominique Fishback, Nikki Reed, Amelie Zilber, Anna Sitar, Emma Brooks, Marianna Hewitt, Kelsey Merritt, Soukeyna Diouf, Tania Sarin, and many more dazzled the red carpet, all adorned in resplendent Dior and Dior Haute Couture creations by the visionary Maria Grazia Chiuri.

It's The Year Of Dior Rouge For Dior Beauty: Inside The Exclusive Soiree Celebrating The Launch In Beverly Hills
Amelie Zilber

Photo Credit: BFA/Marc Patrick

Rouge Dior, a timeless symbol of elegance and sophistication, is embarking on a new era of beauty innovation. Under the visionary guidance of Peter Philips, Creative and Image Director for Dior Makeup, Rouge Dior has been reimagined and revitalized, promising to be more vibrant and exciting than ever before. While staying true to its couture heritage and avant-garde spirit, the new Rouge Dior pushes the boundaries of what a lipstick can be. One of the most striking features of the new Rouge Dior is its remarkable ability to deliver intense color, exceptional coverage, and long-lasting wear without compromising on comfort. Dior has meticulously crafted this lipstick to provide a luxurious experience for the wearer, ensuring that it feels as good as it looks. With a wide range of shades and textures, Rouge Dior is designed to suit every skin tone and style, making it a must-have addition to every makeup collection.

It's The Year Of Dior Rouge For Dior Beauty: Inside The Exclusive Soiree Celebrating The Launch In Beverly Hills
Alexandra Daddario, Philips, and Alexandra Shipp

Photo Credit: BFA/Marc Patrick

At the heart of Rouge Dior's renaissance is the commitment to diversity and inclusivity, which resonates with the modern beauty landscape. Dior's dedication to celebrating beauty in all its forms shines through the diverse lineup of shades, catering to a wide spectrum of beauty preferences. The celebration of Rouge Dior at La Dolce Vita Beverly Hills was an unforgettable night of glamour, style, and elegance, perfectly epitomizing the essence of Dior Beauty.

Seiko's THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury
Entrepreneur

Seiko's THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury

By Haute Living

Within the world's largest continent, Japan boasts a distinctive history and heritage.

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila
News

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila

By Adrienne Faurote

Last night, Haute Living toasted to the November 2024 Boston cover stars Wyc Grousbeck and Emilia Fazzalari.

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter
Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Italian fashion house Brunello Cucinelli has unveiled its new winter capsule collections exclusively sold on Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter.

This Is The New Project That's Inspiring Diplo's Creative Flow
Cover Story

This Is The New Project That's Inspiring Diplo's Creative Flow

By Laura Schreffler

This is the newest project in Diplo's life that is setting his creative juices flowing and his soul on fire.

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour
City Guide

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour

By Adrienne Faurote

Carrot Express, Miami's cherished clean-eating destination, has opened its latest location in the luxurious neighborhood of Sunset Harbour.

The Wellness Oasis: Where Miami Art Week Meets Mind, Body & Spirit
City Guide

The Wellness Oasis: Where Miami Art Week Meets Mind, Body & Spirit

By Adrienne Faurote

This Art Week in Miami, The Wellness Oasis, presented by Chase, will be offering a variety of self-care practices

  • Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury
    Entrepreneur

    Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury

  • Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila
    News

    Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila

  • Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter
    Fashion

    Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter

  • This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow
    Cover Story

    This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow

  • Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour
    City Guide

    Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury
Entrepreneur

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila
News

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter
Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow
Cover Story

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour
City Guide

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury
Entrepreneur

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury

By Haute Living

Within the world’s largest continent, Japan boasts a distinctive history and heritage.

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila
News

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila

By Adrienne Faurote

Last night, Haute Living toasted to the November 2024 Boston cover stars Wyc Grousbeck and Emilia Fazzalari.

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter
Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Italian fashion house Brunello Cucinelli has unveiled its new winter capsule collections exclusively sold on Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter.

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow
Cover Story

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow

By Laura Schreffler

This is the newest project in Diplo’s life that is setting his creative juices flowing and his soul on fire.

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour
City Guide

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour

By Adrienne Faurote

Carrot Express, Miami’s cherished clean-eating destination, has opened its latest location in the luxurious neighborhood of Sunset Harbour.

The Wellness Oasis: Where Miami Art Week Meets Mind, Body & Spirit
City Guide

The Wellness Oasis: Where Miami Art Week Meets Mind, Body & Spirit

By Adrienne Faurote

This Art Week in Miami, The Wellness Oasis, presented by Chase, will be offering a variety of self-care practices

