Photo Credit: Conca Del Sogno

Daydreaming about a trip to the Amalfi Coast as rain batters Los Angeles? You may not time to get there right now in the midst of awards season, but at least you can pretend as an Italian Riviera dining destination descends upon LA in the form of a limited pop-up.

Photo Credit: Norah Restaurant

Conca Del Sogno officially kicked off its Los Angeles winter residency at Norah restaurant in West Hollywood on the first of the month, offering up authentic Italian cuisine from the famed Nerano, Italy, restaurant and beach club. Guests will be transported to a Mediterranean haven, greeted with an ambiance filled with candles, white tablecloths, natural greenery tablescapes adorned with fresh lemons, and neutral furniture accents, reflective of the in-demand Italian coast summer destination. The residency will consist of a one month, five week pop-up, through March 2, 2024, powered by Dorsia and featuring Malfy Italian gin.

Photo Credit: Conca Del Sogno

For the five week pop up, the full a la carte menu will be offered. Courses will start with the antipasti offerings highlighted by items such as bluefin tuna tartare and calamari e zucchini fritto, followed by an Insalate course, highlighted by items such as wild arugula salad. Primi course includes signature dish highlights such as spaghetti alla nerano (a regional specialty traditional of its namesake fishing village), linguine alla Vongole, gnocchi alla Sorrentino and black truffle tagliateli, with Secondi mains inclusive of signatures branzino al sale, (whole branzino baked in salt, carved in the kitchen and delivered tableside), Polpette di Melanzane (eggplant meatballs with tomato, basil, parmesan), and cotoletta alla Milanese, among many other favorites The cocktail program is inspired by the art of Amalfi, using only fresh, locally-sourced ingredients.

Photo Credit: Norah Restaurant

Restaurateur and founder of IB Hospitality, Rohan Talwar, is the seasoned creator behind Norah, a chic and elegant West Hollywood staple for farm to table California cuisine, as well as sister restaurants Margot and Juliet. For the residency, Conca Del Sogno’s menu will be featured in full, staying true to the delicious mouth-watering dishes of Amalfi, featuring the authentic ingredients and produce of Conca Del Sogno’s home location. As with all of Talwar’s concepts, the emphasis will lie on hospitality and every meticulous detail tying back to placing the guest first.

Photo Credit: Norah Restaurant

The Conca Del Sogno pop-up at Norah restaurant is located at 8279 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, 90046