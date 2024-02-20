HB
News | February 20, 2024

Clase Azul México Introduces Its Third Mezcal Masterpiece: Clase Azul Mezcal San Luis Potosí

Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote

Clase Azul México, the emblem of Mexican luxury in spirits and hospitality, is expanding its esteemed collection with the introduction of Clase Azul Mezcal San Luis Potosí. This latest addition enriches the brand’s iconic mezcal portfolio, which already includes Clase Azul Mezcal Durango and Clase Azul Mezcal Guerrero, each a tribute to the diverse heritage and natural beauty of Mexico.

The complete Clase Azul México Mezcal collection

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Clase Azul México

Clase Azul Mezcal San Luis Potosí is a celebration of the state from which it derives its name—a region famed for its breathtaking landscapes and rich cultural tapestry. San Luis Potosí’s mezcal production is a craft honed over two centuries, deeply ingrained in the community’s traditions and way of life. This new mezcal honors these traditions, showcasing the meticulous care and generational wisdom of the mezcal producers in Estación Ipiña, a close-knit community where mezcal production is a way of life for many.

Crafted from green agave (Agave salmiana), indigenous to the semi-desert areas of San Luis Potosí, this mezcal encapsulates the spirit of its origin. Grown at elevations around 6,500 feet, the agave imparts a distinctive flavor profile to the mezcal, reflective of the unique terroir of the region.

Clase Azul Mezcal San Luis Potosí

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Clase Azul México

Viridiana Tinoco, Clase Azul México Master Distiller, expressed her excitement about the launch: “We’re thrilled to offer a mezcal that embodies the spirit and history of San Luis Potosí. The expertise and traditions of the Estación Ipiña community have culminated in a mezcal with unparalleled aroma and taste, truly capturing the essence of the green agave.”

The production process of Clase Azul Mezcal San Luis Potosí adheres to traditional methods, including steam cooking in stone ovens, milling with a Chilean mill, and double distillation in copper stills. These time-honored techniques contribute to its rich and complex profile, with aromatic notes of caramel, green chile, and wildflowers, and flavors that hint at caramel, lime zest, and clove, finished with a mineral and spiced aftertaste.

Clase Azul Mezcal San Luis Potosí

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Clase Azul México

The decanter for Clase Azul Mezcal San Luis Potosí is as remarkable as the spirit it holds. Its red color honors the Huachichil, nomadic warriors of the San Luis Potosí desert, renowned for their red-dyed adornments. The base features carvings of the landscape they roamed, green agave plants, and the finch that was sacred to them. The cap, crafted by Mexican artisans, depicts the mythical red finch against a starlit sky, a nod to the Huachichil’s deep connection with their land.

Clase Azul Mezcal San Luis Potosí

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Clase Azul México

Available in a 1-liter decanter at 43% ABV (86 proof), Clase Azul Mezcal San Luis Potosí is priced at 370 USD. This offering is not just a mezcal; it’s an invitation to explore the rich tapestry of Mexican culture, heritage, and artisanal craftsmanship—a truly luxurious experience.

