Haute Scene, News | February 23, 2024

Cincoro Tequila & Haute Living Host An Intimate Dinner At ZZ's Club In Miami For National Margarita...

By Adrienne Faurote

In the world of Cincoro Tequila, every day is National Margarita Day; however, February 22nd in particular is a declared day dedicated to the art of tequila and margarita. And to celebrate this moment, premium tequila brand Cincora Tequila and Haute Living came together to host an intimate dinner at Major Food Group’s ZZ’s Club Miami.

Photo Credit: Alex Tamargo/Getty Images

Famously co-founded by basketball legend Michael Jordan and four other NBA team owners, Cincoro’s tequilas are made from 100% Weber Blue Agave, sourced from both the highland and lowland regions of Jalisco, Mexico, which contributes to their unique flavor profiles. The agave plants are allowed to mature for up to seven years before harvest, ensuring a rich and full-bodied agave flavor. After distillation, the tequila is aged in barrels, with the duration varying by expression, which includes Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, and Extra Añejo.

Photo Credit: Alex Tamargo/Getty Images

To start the evening, guests indulged in specialty cocktails including the Cincoro Spicy Matcha Margarita (perhaps the highlight of the night crafted with Cincoro Blanco, matcha, lime, agave, and jalapeno), Cincoro Lychee Martini, Cincoro Buddha Old Fashioned, and the Cincoro Espresso Martini. Guests then were welcomed by Haute Media Group CEO, Kamal Hotchandani, who expressed his gratitude that so many cultural curators and creators gathered together ahead of Miami Food Week to toast Cincoro Tequila.

Following cocktails, guests enjoyed a multi-course dinner with some of ZZ’s Club’s signature dishes like the miso Caesar salad, lobster dumplings, skirt steak, and more. Each course was uniquely paired with Cincoro’s Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo tequilas to enhance the flavors of the dinner.

Photo Credit: Alex Tamargo/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Alex Tamargo/Getty Images

It was an unforgettable evening celebrating the Cincoro Tequila in Miami with notable attendees like Shannon de Lima, Eva Garzon, Cydney Moreau, Victoria Krutoy, Nico Norena of The Succulent Bite, Matt Stevens and Lindsay Silberman and more.

Nico Norena of The Succulent Bite
Nico Norena of The Succulent Bite

Photo Credit: Alex Tamargo/Getty Images

Shannon de Lima
Shannon de Lima

Photo Credit: Alex Tamargo/Getty Images

Kevin O'Leary, Marc Roberts, and Kamal Hotchandani
Kevin O’Leary, Marc Roberts, and Kamal Hotchandani

Photo Credit: Alex Tamargo/Getty Images

Matt Stevens & Lindsay Silberman
Matt Stevens & Lindsay Silberman

Photo Credit: Alex Tamargo/Getty Images

Jasmine Tosh Steward
Jasmine Tosh Steward

Photo Credit: Alex Tamargo/Getty Images

Cydney Moreau
Cydney Moreau

Photo Credit: Alex Tamargo/Getty Images

Eva Garzon
Eva Garzon

Photo Credit: Alex Tamargo/Getty Images

Victoria Krutoy
Victoria Krutoy

Photo Credit: Alex Tamargo/Getty Images

Jennifer Shu
Jennifer Shu

Photo Credit: Alex Tamargo/Getty Images

Shannon de Lima
Shannon de Lima

Photo Credit: Alex Tamargo/Getty Images

Kamal Hotchandani and Christopher King
Kamal Hotchandani and Christopher King

Photo Credit: Alex Tamargo/Getty Images

