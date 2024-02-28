Photo Credit: F1 Academy Limited

Just in time for International Women’s Month in March, a major announcement has been made: the first female-founded brand and first beauty brand in history is entering the F1 space. That brand is Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, which has announced its offiical sponsorship of F1 Academy.

Photo Credit: Charlotte Tilbury Beauty

The F1 Academy is a female-only racing championship founded by Formula One, supporting female drivers from across the globe to progress to higher levels of competition. Currently 40% of F1 fans are female, contributing to a total 2022 season viewership of over 1.5 billion.

Photo Credit: F1 Academy Limited

This partnership will bring to life Charlotte Tilbury and F1 Academy’s shared purpose to empower everyone, everywhere to feel their most confident. Charlotte Tilbury will use its global platform to showcase the F1 Academy’s incredible female drivers, helping them build their careers and shining a light on their achievements and talent, so that a wider audience will learn about the opportunities this amazing sport can hold for women.

Photo Credit: F1 Academy Limited

F1® Academy driver, Lola Lovinfosse, will be sporting the Charlotte Tilbury racing suit and helmet, as well as the ‘Charlotte Tilbury operated by Rodin Motorsport’ car – fully wrapped in the brand’s signature colorway with the Hot Lips icon and Charlotte’s empowerment mantra ‘Makeup Your Destiny.”