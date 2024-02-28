HB
News | February 28, 2024

Just In Time For Women’s History Month, This Is The First Female-Founded Brand To Align With F1

News | February 28, 2024
Laura Schreffler
By Laura Schreffler

Charlotte TilburyPhoto Credit: F1 Academy Limited

Just in time for International Women’s Month in March, a major announcement has been made: the first female-founded brand and first beauty brand in history is entering the F1 space. That brand is Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, which  has announced its offiical sponsorship of F1 Academy.

Charlotte Tilbury
Charlotte Tilbury and Susie Wolff

Photo Credit: Charlotte Tilbury Beauty

The F1 Academy is a female-only racing championship founded by Formula One, supporting female drivers from across the globe to progress to higher levels of competition. Currently 40% of F1 fans are female, contributing to a total 2022 season viewership of over 1.5 billion. 

Charlotte TilburyPhoto Credit: F1 Academy Limited

This partnership will bring to life Charlotte Tilbury and F1 Academy’s shared purpose to empower everyone, everywhere to feel their most confident. Charlotte Tilbury will use its global platform to showcase the F1 Academy’s incredible female drivers, helping them build their careers and shining a light on their achievements and talent, so that a wider audience will learn about the opportunities this amazing sport can hold for women.

Charlotte TilburyPhoto Credit: F1 Academy Limited

F1® Academy driver, Lola Lovinfosse, will be sporting the Charlotte Tilbury racing suit and helmet, as well as the ‘Charlotte Tilbury operated by Rodin Motorsport’ car – fully wrapped in the brand’s signature colorway with the Hot Lips icon and Charlotte’s empowerment mantra ‘Makeup Your Destiny.”

These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week
Fashion

These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

It's safe to say fashion is officially back in the city — ahead, we take a look back on the best shows of New York Fashion Week.

Louis Vuitton Unveils Men's Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo
Fashion

Louis Vuitton Unveils Men's Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Louis Vuitton has launched Fall, a Men's Capsule Collection that just made its grand debut this week inspired by painter Park Seo-Bo.

The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here
News

The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here

By Adrienne Faurote

Tiffany & Co. has unveiled new designs from its Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams collection, featuring freshwater pearls.

Camila Coelho Finds The Freedom In Creating
News

Camila Coelho Finds The Freedom In Creating

By Adrienne Faurote

Miami was made for our Haute 100 Miami 2024 cover star Camila Coelho. As the ultimate multi-hyphenate, there's nothing she can't do.

Lindsay Dymowski Constantino Of Centennial Pharmacy Services On Revolutionizing Care For 2030
Haute Partners

Lindsay Dymowski Constantino Of Centennial Pharmacy Services On Revolutionizing Care For 2030

By Haute Living

Lindsay Dymowski Constantino is leading the way for home-based care and what it means for the future of pharmacy services.

Lisa Kistermann Is The Latest It-Girl
Haute Partners

Lisa Kistermann Is The Latest It-Girl

By Haute Living

An enigmatic combination of charm, beauty and personal style make Lisa Kistermann both approachable and unreachably cool.

  • These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week
    Fashion

    These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week

  • Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo
    Fashion

    Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo

  • The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here
    News

    The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here

  • Camila Coelho Finds The Freedom In Creating
    News

    Camila Coelho Finds The Freedom In Creating

  • Lindsay Dymowski Constantino Of Centennial Pharmacy Services On Revolutionizing Care For 2030
    Haute Partners

    Lindsay Dymowski Constantino Of Centennial Pharmacy Services On Revolutionizing Care For 2030

  • These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week
    Fashion

    These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week

  • Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo
    Fashion

    Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo

  • The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here
    News

    The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here

  • Camila Coelho Finds The Freedom In Creating
    News

    Camila Coelho Finds The Freedom In Creating

  • Lindsay Dymowski Constantino Of Centennial Pharmacy Services On Revolutionizing Care For 2030
    Haute Partners

    Lindsay Dymowski Constantino Of Centennial Pharmacy Services On Revolutionizing Care For 2030

  • Lisa Kistermann Is The Latest It-Girl
    Haute Partners

    Lisa Kistermann Is The Latest It-Girl

  • Celebrating Five Years Of Cincoro Tequila—A Toast To Excellence
    News

    Celebrating Five Years Of Cincoro Tequila—A Toast To Excellence

  • Baden Bower Offers Strategic PR Guidance On B. Riley Financial’s Privatization Proposal
    Haute Partners

    Baden Bower Offers Strategic PR Guidance On B. Riley Financial’s Privatization Proposal

  • Haute Living Celebrates Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson At Hudson Club In NYC
    Haute Scene

    Haute Living Celebrates Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson At Hudson Club In NYC

  • Cocktail Of The Week: The “Emily In Paris”-Inspired Emily Lillet Royale Blanc
    News

    Cocktail Of The Week: The “Emily In Paris”-Inspired Emily Lillet Royale Blanc

These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week
Fashion

These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

It’s safe to say fashion is officially back in the city — ahead, we take a look back on the best shows of New York Fashion Week.

Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo
Fashion

Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Louis Vuitton has launched Fall, a Men’s Capsule Collection that just made its grand debut this week inspired by painter Park Seo-Bo.

The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here
News

The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here

By Adrienne Faurote

Tiffany & Co. has unveiled new designs from its Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams collection, featuring freshwater pearls.

Camila Coelho Finds The Freedom In Creating
News

Camila Coelho Finds The Freedom In Creating

By Adrienne Faurote

Miami was made for our Haute 100 Miami 2024 cover star Camila Coelho. As the ultimate multi-hyphenate, there’s nothing she can’t do.

Lindsay Dymowski Constantino Of Centennial Pharmacy Services On Revolutionizing Care For 2030
Haute Partners

Lindsay Dymowski Constantino Of Centennial Pharmacy Services On Revolutionizing Care For 2030

By Haute Living

Lindsay Dymowski Constantino is leading the way for home-based care and what it means for the future of pharmacy services.

Lisa Kistermann Is The Latest It-Girl
Haute Partners

Lisa Kistermann Is The Latest It-Girl

By Haute Living

An enigmatic combination of charm, beauty and personal style make Lisa Kistermann both approachable and unreachably cool.

