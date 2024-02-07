HB
Fashion, News | February 7, 2024

The First-Ever Chanel Watches & Fine Jewelry US Boutique Has Officially Arrived In New York

Fashion, News | February 7, 2024
Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote

Chanel's First-Ever US Watches & Fine Jewelry Flagship Has Officially Arrived In New YorkPhoto Credit: Courtesy of CHANEL

Today, Chanel makes horological history as they open the first-ever standalone boutique in the United States dedicated exclusively to Chanel Watches and Fine Jewelry. Nestled in the heart of New York City’s iconic Fifth Avenue, the new boutique is a watch and jewelry paradise

Designed by the renowned New York-based architect and dear friend of the Maison, Peter Marino, the two-story boutique pays homage to Chanel’s legendary Watch & Fine Jewelry address at 18 Place Vendôme in Paris. With its golden jewel box look, the boutique (as most recent Chanel boutiques are) is a nod to Gabrielle Chanel herself, incorporating elements inspired by her iconic apartment at 31 Rue Cambon – ultimately creating a more intimate connection to the boutique experience.

Chanel's First-Ever US Watches & Fine Jewelry Flagship Has Officially Arrived In New YorkPhoto Credit: Courtesy of CHANEL

Adorned with honed black granite, intricate gold bronze screens, and an iron and glass facade, the storefront exudes a sense of grandeur and sophistication, perfectly poised in its new neighborhood. Inside, guests are greeted by a bold palette of gold and black, accented by rock crystal — a favorite material of Gabrielle Chanel. The boutique features an exceptional collection of contemporary and fine art, antiques, and custom-made furniture and lighting, creating a truly immersive, luxurious feel. In true Chanel fashion, a strong connection to the art world is evident throughout the boutique, with curated artworks by renowned artists such as Louise Nevelson, Anna-Eva Bergman, and Vik Muniz, alongside Chanel’s signature collections, including Coco Crush, N°5, Camélia, Ruban, and Comète.

Chanel's First-Ever US Watches & Fine Jewelry Flagship Has Officially Arrived In New YorkPhoto Credit: Courtesy of CHANELChanel's First-Ever US Watches & Fine Jewelry Flagship Has Officially Arrived In New YorkPhoto Credit: Courtesy of CHANEL

The space unfolds with a series of meticulously designed rooms, each exuding its own unique ambiance. From the gallery room outfitted with gilded walls and rock crystal chandeliers to the Fine Jewelry Salons boasting hand-applied coromandel-style wall finishes, every detail reflects Chanel’s perspective on how watch and fine jewelry discovery should look.

The boutique will reveal an array of timepieces, including the iconic J12 collection and the newly reinterpreted Première Edition Originale, alongside exclusive High Jewelry designs and pre-launches. Among the highlights is the “Eternal N°5” High Jewelry collection, created exclusively for the New York store, featuring an exceptional transformable diamond necklace and earrings inspired by Gabrielle Chanel’s iconic N°5 perfume – a Haute favorite.

Chanel's First-Ever US Watches & Fine Jewelry Flagship Has Officially Arrived In New YorkPhoto Credit: Courtesy of CHANEL

Another bespoke boutique offering that will make its debut is the Lion Solaire de Chanel collection, which is inspired by Gabrielle Chanel’s strong Leo star sign and is comprised of lion motifs set in diamonds and white gold. And the 55.55 masterpiece necklace from the N°5 High Jewelry collection, which was made to celebrate the iconic perfume’s 100th anniversary, will be showcased, embodying the essence of CHANEL’s timeless allure.

Chanel's First-Ever US Watches & Fine Jewelry Flagship Has Officially Arrived In New YorkPhoto Credit: Courtesy of CHANEL

In contrast to Marino’s classic black and white color scheme, which he typically uses throughout Chanel boutiques — both permanent and ephemeral — this dedicated Watches & Fine Jewelry boutique reveals a different side of Chanel and Marino. It errs on the more opulent, lavish side, making it the perfect home to Chanel’s rare, one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces and most beloved timepieces.

Related Articles

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury
Entrepreneur

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury

By Haute Living

Within the world’s largest continent, Japan boasts a distinctive history and heritage.

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila
News

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila

By Adrienne Faurote

Last night, Haute Living toasted to the November 2024 Boston cover stars Wyc Grousbeck and Emilia Fazzalari.

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter
Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Italian fashion house Brunello Cucinelli has unveiled its new winter capsule collections exclusively sold on Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter.

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow
Cover Story

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow

By Laura Schreffler

This is the newest project in Diplo’s life that is setting his creative juices flowing and his soul on fire.

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour
City Guide

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour

By Adrienne Faurote

Carrot Express, Miami’s cherished clean-eating destination, has opened its latest location in the luxurious neighborhood of Sunset Harbour.

The Wellness Oasis: Where Miami Art Week Meets Mind, Body & Spirit
City Guide

The Wellness Oasis: Where Miami Art Week Meets Mind, Body & Spirit

By Adrienne Faurote

This Art Week in Miami, The Wellness Oasis, presented by Chase, will be offering a variety of self-care practices

Latest Stories

  • Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury
    Entrepreneur

    Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury

  • Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila
    News

    Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila

  • Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter
    Fashion

    Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter

  • This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow
    Cover Story

    This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow

  • Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour
    City Guide

    Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury
Entrepreneur

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila
News

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter
Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow
Cover Story

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour
City Guide

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour

Trending Articles

Related Articles

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury
Entrepreneur

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury

By Haute Living

Within the world’s largest continent, Japan boasts a distinctive history and heritage.

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila
News

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila

By Adrienne Faurote

Last night, Haute Living toasted to the November 2024 Boston cover stars Wyc Grousbeck and Emilia Fazzalari.

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter
Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Italian fashion house Brunello Cucinelli has unveiled its new winter capsule collections exclusively sold on Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter.

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow
Cover Story

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow

By Laura Schreffler

This is the newest project in Diplo’s life that is setting his creative juices flowing and his soul on fire.

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour
City Guide

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour

By Adrienne Faurote

Carrot Express, Miami’s cherished clean-eating destination, has opened its latest location in the luxurious neighborhood of Sunset Harbour.

The Wellness Oasis: Where Miami Art Week Meets Mind, Body & Spirit
City Guide

The Wellness Oasis: Where Miami Art Week Meets Mind, Body & Spirit

By Adrienne Faurote

This Art Week in Miami, The Wellness Oasis, presented by Chase, will be offering a variety of self-care practices

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black