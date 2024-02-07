Photo Credit: Courtesy of CHANEL

Today, Chanel makes horological history as they open the first-ever standalone boutique in the United States dedicated exclusively to Chanel Watches and Fine Jewelry. Nestled in the heart of New York City’s iconic Fifth Avenue, the new boutique is a watch and jewelry paradise.

Designed by the renowned New York-based architect and dear friend of the Maison, Peter Marino, the two-story boutique pays homage to Chanel’s legendary Watch & Fine Jewelry address at 18 Place Vendôme in Paris. With its golden jewel box look, the boutique (as most recent Chanel boutiques are) is a nod to Gabrielle Chanel herself, incorporating elements inspired by her iconic apartment at 31 Rue Cambon – ultimately creating a more intimate connection to the boutique experience.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of CHANEL

Adorned with honed black granite, intricate gold bronze screens, and an iron and glass facade, the storefront exudes a sense of grandeur and sophistication, perfectly poised in its new neighborhood. Inside, guests are greeted by a bold palette of gold and black, accented by rock crystal — a favorite material of Gabrielle Chanel. The boutique features an exceptional collection of contemporary and fine art, antiques, and custom-made furniture and lighting, creating a truly immersive, luxurious feel. In true Chanel fashion, a strong connection to the art world is evident throughout the boutique, with curated artworks by renowned artists such as Louise Nevelson, Anna-Eva Bergman, and Vik Muniz, alongside Chanel’s signature collections, including Coco Crush, N°5, Camélia, Ruban, and Comète.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of CHANEL Photo Credit: Courtesy of CHANEL

The space unfolds with a series of meticulously designed rooms, each exuding its own unique ambiance. From the gallery room outfitted with gilded walls and rock crystal chandeliers to the Fine Jewelry Salons boasting hand-applied coromandel-style wall finishes, every detail reflects Chanel’s perspective on how watch and fine jewelry discovery should look.

The boutique will reveal an array of timepieces, including the iconic J12 collection and the newly reinterpreted Première Edition Originale, alongside exclusive High Jewelry designs and pre-launches. Among the highlights is the “Eternal N°5” High Jewelry collection, created exclusively for the New York store, featuring an exceptional transformable diamond necklace and earrings inspired by Gabrielle Chanel’s iconic N°5 perfume – a Haute favorite.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of CHANEL

Another bespoke boutique offering that will make its debut is the Lion Solaire de Chanel collection, which is inspired by Gabrielle Chanel’s strong Leo star sign and is comprised of lion motifs set in diamonds and white gold. And the 55.55 masterpiece necklace from the N°5 High Jewelry collection, which was made to celebrate the iconic perfume’s 100th anniversary, will be showcased, embodying the essence of CHANEL’s timeless allure.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of CHANEL

In contrast to Marino’s classic black and white color scheme, which he typically uses throughout Chanel boutiques — both permanent and ephemeral — this dedicated Watches & Fine Jewelry boutique reveals a different side of Chanel and Marino. It errs on the more opulent, lavish side, making it the perfect home to Chanel’s rare, one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces and most beloved timepieces.