A Sneak Peek Inside The 2024 Academy Awards Governor’s Ball

The movie industry’s biggest night, of course, is the Academy Awards, and its official afterparty, the Governors Ball, is among the most celebrated. But what will Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ryan Gosling, and more be experiencing in the awards’ 65th year? Take a peak behind the velvet curtain, so to speak, and get an inside look at what the stars will be treated to on March 10th post-Oscars!

That would be a major meal prepared by master chef Wolfgang Puck and his Wolfgang Puck Catering, which celebrates its 30th year at the Governors Ball with a menu created by Puck and Eric Klein, as well as pastry design by Kamel Guechida and Garry Larduinat. Check out the full menu — full of various items and a variety of stations from pizza to chocolate cigars to fish and chips — below!

Acclaimed mixologist Charles Joly returns – joined by Mexico’s 2023 World Class Bartender of the Year, Israel Barón – to curate a selection of Tequila Don Julio specialty cocktails, including “1942 Encore” and “Round of Applause.” Champagne Fleur de MIRAVAL – the only Champagne house exclusively devoted to rosé – returns for a third consecutive year. For a second consecutive year, Clarendelle & Domaine Clarence Dillon wines will be the exclusive red and white wines poured at the Governors Ball and other Oscar-related events.

The Governors Ball will take place in the Ray Dolby Ballroom on the top level of Ovation Hollywood immediately following the Oscars broadcast.

THE 2024 GOVERNORS BALL MENU

Tray Passed Smoked Salmon Oscars Matzah Miniature Wagyu Burger, Sharp Cheddar, Remoulade Assorted Signature Pizzas Spicy Tuna Tartare, Miso Sesame Cone Crispy Sweet Potato Pavé with Housemade Kimchi (vegan) Kung Pao Cauliflower Stuffed Coconut Charcoal Bao Bun (vegan) Edamame Mushroom Carrot Potsticker (vegan) Honey Butter Toast with Fennel Marmalade, Whipped Crème Fraîche (vegetarian) Yukon Potato Pavé with Steak Tartare Rice Pillow & Carrot Ginger with Carrot Chip, Meyer Lemon Aioli (vegan)

SERVED COLD “New Style” Beet Napoleon Salad, Goat Cheese, Soft Herbs, Citrus Shallot Vinaigrette Falafel Salad with Green Chickpeas, Fragrant Herbs, Coconut Labneh, Lemon Za’atar Vinaigrette (vegan) SERVED HOT Black Truffle Chicken Pot Pie Cacio e Pepe Macaroni & Cheese (vegetarian) WP Slider & Fries Bougie Tots with Crème Fraîche & Caviar English Pea Agnolotti, Peas (vegetarian) Wagyu New York, Celery-Apple Purée with Yuzu Ponzu Grilled Seabass with Marinated Artichokes & Sauce Veracruz

FISH AND CHIPS Prawn Cocktail Roll with Caviar Roast Beef, Yorkshire Pudding, Creamed Horseradish Fish & Chips, Spicy Tartar Sauce CRISPY RICE BAR Crispy Heirloom Rice Cake prepared to order Miso Hamachi Tartare, Spicy Tuna Tartare, Braised Mushroom Tartare (vegan) Whole Loins of Ahi Tuna, Salmon, Hamachi carved to order Fresh Fruit Sushi and Sashimi, Coconut Rice (vegan) Truffle Ponzu, Unagi Glaze, Smoked Soy, Miso Aioli, Sushi Soy, Yuzu Kosho, Chili Aioli, Pickled Ginger, Wasabi Avocado Salsa, Tobiko, Kelp Noodle Salad, Shiso Leaves, Pickled Wasabi “CHINOIS ON MAIN” Chef Action Chinois Lamb Rack, Carrot Ginger Purée with Cilantro Mint Sauce Classic Chinois Chicken Salad with Candy Cashews, Crispy Wontons, & Mustard-Lemongrass Vinaigrette Chef Action Carved Duck with Steamed Bao Bun, Scallion Grass, Spicy Hoisin, Garlic Chile WOOD FIRE PIZZA OVEN Classic Margherita Pizza (vegetarian) White Fromage Blanc with Jalapeño Pizza (vegetarian) Mushroom with Truffle Pizza (vegetarian) Classic Pepperoni with Calabrian Honey Pizza Stir Fry Vegetable Pizza (vegetarian)

MEZZE GRAZING TABLE AND PAELLA BAR Classic Saffron Paella with Chorizo, Chicken, Clams, & Mussels, Lemons, Parsley Seasonal Vegetable Paella with Root Vegetables, Fava Beans, Fresh Herbs, Lemons (vegan) Chef Carved Cinco Jotas Iberico Jamon Tortilla de Patata with Romesco & Tear Drop Peppers Beet Hummus with Toasted Hazelnuts & Honey (vegetarian) Traditional Hummus with Olive Oil & Za’atar (vegan) Fava Bean Hummus, Eggplant Babaganoush, Muhammara (vegan) Jalapeño Labneh, Marinated Feta (vegetarian) Vegan Pic-Nic Cheese with Marinated Cherry Tomatoes & Toasted Pine Nuts (vegan) Charred Seasonal Vegetables with Herbs (vegan) Traditional Quinoa Salad with Pomegranate Molasses (vegan) Fattoush Salad with Pita, Marinated Cucumbers, Radish, Tomatoes & Red Wine Vinaigrette (vegetarian) Marinated Olives with Rosemary, Orange Zest (vegan) Toasted Pita Chips, Fresh Pita, Assorted Lavosh

Noir Reserve Dark Chocolate Éclair Piña Colada Baba au Rum Ube Tropézienne Calamansi Salted Caramel Cream Puff Balsamic Vinegar and Harry’s Berries Strawberry Paris Brest Caramelia Chocolate Ganache, Genepi filled Macarons Passion Fruit and Milk Chocolate Canelés (vegan) Yuzu and Coconut Pillow Cake Homemade Ginger & Pomegranate Kombucha Pâte de Fruits (vegan) Sicilian Pistachio and Sour Cherry Pie filled Chocolate Bonbons (Neapolitan) Raspberry and Almond Panna Cotta with Crunchy Crumble (vegan) Tahitian Vanilla Chantilly and Raspberry Cheesecake Housemade Pistachio Burma Caramel Mousse with Popcorn Infused Sweet Ravioli, Freshly Grated White Chocolate, Shaved Marble Dark Chocolate MENDIANTS Açaí Fruit Leather, White Chocolate with Goji Berries & Cascara Noire Reserve Dark Chocolate with Turkish Apricots, Pistachio, Sea Salt (vegan) Violette Chocolate with Freeze Dried Blueberries, Bergamot, Violette Sugar Milk Chocolate & Gooey Hazelnut Center Green Chocolate Yuzu with Graham Cracker, Meringue CIGARS Grand Marnier Infused Chocolate Cigars with Smoking Ashes

CLASSIC COMFORT Chocolate Chip Cookies Homemade Speculoos Chocolate Covered Wafers Star Shaped Raspberry Linzer Cookies S’mores Whoopie Pies Mayer Lemon Crinkle Cookies (vegan) Apple Pie Cookie Traditional Snowball (vegan) Dark Chocolate Covered Chocolate Mint Sandwich CROIFFLE ON A STICK Choice of Assorted Ice Cream 50 Bean Vanilla Ice Cream Cascara Espresso Toasted Oat Milk and Cookies (vegan) Served with Assorted Fresh Fruits & Toppings OSCAR GOLD SPRAYING STATION Noire Reserve Chocolate Oscar Pops filled with Scotch Ganache (vegan) Dulce De Leche Chocolate Oscars Pops Hukambi 53% Milk Chocolate Oscars Pops CHOCOLATE BARS Noire Reserve WP Chocolate Bars (vegan)