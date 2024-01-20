Warren American Whiskey Kitchen Debuts in Naples

Warren American Whiskey Kitchen recently opened in The Collective Naples in the Naples Design District.

Haute Living Naples gets a first take from Jeffrey John, CEO of Damn Good Hospitality Group, on what the upscale contemporary American restaurant and whiskey kitchen boasting an extensive whiskey library offers for food and beverage enthusiasts.

Haute Living (HL): Explain the concept of Warren American Whiskey Kitchen. What can guests expect?

Jeffrey John (JJ): Warren is the embodiment of casual sophistication, from our design to our culinary program to our unique and expansive whiskey and cocktail program. The brand was imagined to pay homage to my late Uncle Warren John, and each portion of the concept was created to bring his spirit to life. Guests can expect South Florida’s largest whiskey library, with seasoned Spiritual Advisors on hand to help guide them through any tasting experience, expert cocktails, and excellent Contemporary American cuisine in a lively and upscale environment.

Photo Credit: Pier GramegnaHL: What are some food highlights at Warren?

JJ: The menu at Warren Naples features many signature dishes from our Delray location like ‘Glorias KFC’ (Korean Fried Chicken), our ‘Roasted Cauliflower,’ ‘Warren’s Damn Good Burger,’ and a ‘Bourbon Brined Pork Chop.’ Different from our Delray location, here, we’ll be offering a special menu for Warren Cocktail Club members with items like ‘Caviar Nuggets,’ ‘Seasonal Truffle Grilled Cheese,’ and a ‘Chocolate Bourbon Sphere.’

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Damn Good Hospitality Group

HL: What are some cocktail highlights at the Warren?

JJ: Some of my favorites are the ‘Head of Lettuce,’ a creative and perfectly balanced vodka-based cocktail featuring romaine lettuce, extra virgin olive oil, chili oil, and black pepper; the ‘Lock and Key,’ a gin-based cocktail with pineapple, lime, and lychee flavors; and the ‘Japanese Clear Old Fashioned,’ which is a modern take on the traditional cocktail.

Photo Credit: Pier Gramegna

HL: What are some standout whiskey brands that guests can experience? Any extremely rare whiskey bottles? Can guests have different tasting experiences?

JJ: We work with so many unique brands; our Sazerac products will stand out the most, as a lot of these brands are some of the most sought-after in the world. Some other noteworthy, rare bottles we’ll have on hand include Pappy Van Winkle 10-year, Pappy Van Winkle 12-Year, and The Macallan Fine and Rare 1985. Warren will also bring along our proprietary DAMN GOOD barrel program offering the best bourbon made at home with single barrels of only the top juice from America’s great distilleries. In terms of tasting experiences, we plan to offer a variety, from themed whiskey and wine dinners to pop-up tastings on the patio.

HL: What type of events and tasting specials will Warren host?

JJ: Like our counterpart in Delray, Warren Naples will look to host an assortment of events, from exclusive spirit tastings (with a strong focus on whiskey, of course) to charitable initiatives to holiday celebrations.

HL: What does Warren offer to the Naples community?

JJ: Warren offers a space for the community to come together over the shared experience of great food and cocktails in an unmatched environment. Through Warren’s Cocktail Club, we also look to create an even stronger sense of community, with exclusive offers for members to enjoy together.

HL: Describe the Cocktail Club at Warren. What should interested members expect? How do you become a member? What type of events can Cocktail Club members expect?

JJ: Members of WCC will have exclusive access to a bevy of perks, including access to the entire property, including the semi-private mezzanine and exclusive lounge, reservations for seating in the library, discounts on events and cocktails, VIP invites to Damn Good Hospitality member’s trips to explore iconic distilleries and towns, special Gulfshore Playhouse benefits and more. You can become a member on this website. Membership includes your spouse.

HL: What type of private rooms can guests request at the Warren? Quantity of people for private events?

JJ: WCC members will have access to a members-only lounge. Some highlights of the lounge include a tableside cocktail cart where all of the drinks will be made, a special lounge menu featuring exclusive drinks and bites, and a personal concierge for all Warren-related needs.

HL: What can guests expect for brunch?

JJ: Like our counterpart in Delray, we will be offering our exclusive Champagne Brunch with tiered champagne offerings along with specialty items like our ‘Bread Pudding French Toast,’ ‘Prime Short Rib Hash & Eggs,’ and ‘Chicken & Chive Waffles’ to name a few. Special to this location, we will also be offering a Happy Hour Monday-Friday from 3 pm to 5 pm with different specials each day, such as a $10 martini on Mondays, and bottomless wine on Wednesdays.

Warren American Whiskey Kitchen’s hours are:

Monday–Thursday 11:30 am – 10 pm

Friday 11:30 am – 12 am; kitchen closes at 11 pm

Saturday 11 am – 12 am; kitchen closes at 11 pm

Sunday 11 am – 9 pm

Happy Hour daily Monday-Friday 3 pm – 5 pm

111 10th St S. Naples, FL 34102