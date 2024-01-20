HB
City Guide, Haute Cuisine | January 20, 2024

Warren American Whiskey Kitchen Debuts in Naples

City Guide, Haute Cuisine | January 20, 2024
Darby Kordonowy
By Darby Kordonowy

Warren American Whiskey Kitchen recently opened in The Collective Naples in the Naples Design District.

Haute Living Naples gets a first take from Jeffrey John, CEO of Damn Good Hospitality Group, on what the upscale contemporary American restaurant and whiskey kitchen boasting an extensive whiskey library offers for food and beverage enthusiasts.

Haute Living (HL): Explain the concept of Warren American Whiskey Kitchen. What can guests expect?
Jeffrey John (JJ): Warren is the embodiment of casual sophistication, from our design to our culinary program to our unique and expansive whiskey and cocktail program. The brand was imagined to pay homage to my late Uncle Warren John, and each portion of the concept was created to bring his spirit to life. Guests can expect South Florida’s largest whiskey library, with seasoned Spiritual Advisors on hand to help guide them through any tasting experience, expert cocktails, and excellent Contemporary American cuisine in a lively and upscale environment.

Tomahawk

Photo Credit: Pier GramegnaHL: What are some food highlights at Warren? 

JJ: The menu at Warren Naples features many signature dishes from our Delray location like ‘Glorias KFC’ (Korean Fried Chicken), our ‘Roasted Cauliflower,’ ‘Warren’s Damn Good Burger,’ and a ‘Bourbon Brined Pork Chop.’ Different from our Delray location, here, we’ll be offering a special menu for Warren Cocktail Club members with items like ‘Caviar Nuggets,’ ‘Seasonal Truffle Grilled Cheese,’ and a ‘Chocolate Bourbon Sphere.’

Crispy Calamari

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Damn Good Hospitality Group

HL: What are some cocktail highlights at the Warren?  

JJ: Some of my favorites are the ‘Head of Lettuce,’ a creative and perfectly balanced vodka-based cocktail featuring romaine lettuce, extra virgin olive oil, chili oil, and black pepper; the ‘Lock and Key,’ a gin-based cocktail with pineapple, lime, and lychee flavors; and the ‘Japanese Clear Old Fashioned,’ which is a modern take on the traditional cocktail.

Espresso Martini

Photo Credit: Pier Gramegna

HL: What are some standout whiskey brands that guests can experience? Any extremely rare whiskey bottles? Can guests have different tasting experiences?

JJ: We work with so many unique brands; our Sazerac products will stand out the most, as a lot of these brands are some of the most sought-after in the world. Some other noteworthy, rare bottles we’ll have on hand include Pappy Van Winkle 10-year, Pappy Van Winkle 12-Year, and The Macallan Fine and Rare 1985. Warren will also bring along our proprietary DAMN GOOD barrel program offering the best bourbon made at home with single barrels of only the top juice from America’s great distilleries. In terms of tasting experiences, we plan to offer a variety, from themed whiskey and wine dinners to pop-up tastings on the patio.

HL: What type of events and tasting specials will Warren host? 

JJ: Like our counterpart in Delray, Warren Naples will look to host an assortment of events, from exclusive spirit tastings (with a strong focus on whiskey, of course) to charitable initiatives to holiday celebrations.

HL: What does Warren offer to the Naples community?

JJ: Warren offers a space for the community to come together over the shared experience of great food and cocktails in an unmatched environment. Through Warren’s Cocktail Club, we also look to create an even stronger sense of community, with exclusive offers for members to enjoy together.

HL: Describe the Cocktail Club at Warren. What should interested members expect? How do you become a member? What type of events can Cocktail Club members expect?  

JJ: Members of WCC will have exclusive access to a bevy of perks, including access to the entire property, including the semi-private mezzanine and exclusive lounge, reservations for seating in the library, discounts on events and cocktails, VIP invites to Damn Good Hospitality member’s trips to explore iconic distilleries and towns, special Gulfshore Playhouse benefits and more. You can become a member on this website. Membership includes your spouse.

Marion’s Mule

HL: What type of private rooms can guests request at the Warren? Quantity of people for private events? 

JJ: WCC members will have access to a members-only lounge. Some highlights of the lounge include a tableside cocktail cart where all of the drinks will be made, a special lounge menu featuring exclusive drinks and bites, and a personal concierge for all Warren-related needs.

HL: What can guests expect for brunch?

JJ: Like our counterpart in Delray, we will be offering our exclusive Champagne Brunch with tiered champagne offerings along with specialty items like our ‘Bread Pudding French Toast,’ ‘Prime Short Rib Hash & Eggs,’ and ‘Chicken & Chive Waffles’ to name a few. Special to this location, we will also be offering a Happy Hour Monday-Friday from 3 pm to 5 pm with different specials each day, such as a $10 martini on Mondays, and bottomless wine on Wednesdays.

Warren American Whiskey Kitchen’s hours are:

Monday–Thursday 11:30 am – 10 pm

Friday 11:30 am – 12 am; kitchen closes at 11 pm

Saturday 11 am – 12 am; kitchen closes at 11 pm

Sunday 11 am – 9 pm

Happy Hour daily Monday-Friday 3 pm – 5 pm

111 10th St S. Naples, FL 34102

Related Articles

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury
Entrepreneur

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury

By Haute Living

Within the world’s largest continent, Japan boasts a distinctive history and heritage.

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila
News

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila

By Adrienne Faurote

Last night, Haute Living toasted to the November 2024 Boston cover stars Wyc Grousbeck and Emilia Fazzalari.

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter
Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Italian fashion house Brunello Cucinelli has unveiled its new winter capsule collections exclusively sold on Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter.

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow
Cover Story

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow

By Laura Schreffler

This is the newest project in Diplo’s life that is setting his creative juices flowing and his soul on fire.

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour
City Guide

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour

By Adrienne Faurote

Carrot Express, Miami’s cherished clean-eating destination, has opened its latest location in the luxurious neighborhood of Sunset Harbour.

The Wellness Oasis: Where Miami Art Week Meets Mind, Body & Spirit
City Guide

The Wellness Oasis: Where Miami Art Week Meets Mind, Body & Spirit

By Adrienne Faurote

This Art Week in Miami, The Wellness Oasis, presented by Chase, will be offering a variety of self-care practices

Latest Stories

  • Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury
    Entrepreneur

    Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury

  • Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila
    News

    Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila

  • Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter
    Fashion

    Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter

  • This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow
    Cover Story

    This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow

  • Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour
    City Guide

    Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury
Entrepreneur

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila
News

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter
Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow
Cover Story

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour
City Guide

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour

Trending Articles

Related Articles

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury
Entrepreneur

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury

By Haute Living

Within the world’s largest continent, Japan boasts a distinctive history and heritage.

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila
News

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila

By Adrienne Faurote

Last night, Haute Living toasted to the November 2024 Boston cover stars Wyc Grousbeck and Emilia Fazzalari.

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter
Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Italian fashion house Brunello Cucinelli has unveiled its new winter capsule collections exclusively sold on Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter.

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow
Cover Story

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow

By Laura Schreffler

This is the newest project in Diplo’s life that is setting his creative juices flowing and his soul on fire.

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour
City Guide

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour

By Adrienne Faurote

Carrot Express, Miami’s cherished clean-eating destination, has opened its latest location in the luxurious neighborhood of Sunset Harbour.

The Wellness Oasis: Where Miami Art Week Meets Mind, Body & Spirit
City Guide

The Wellness Oasis: Where Miami Art Week Meets Mind, Body & Spirit

By Adrienne Faurote

This Art Week in Miami, The Wellness Oasis, presented by Chase, will be offering a variety of self-care practices

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black