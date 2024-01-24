HB
Fashion, Haute Shopping | January 24, 2024

An Up-To-Date Guide To The Latest Luxury Boutiques In The Miami Design District

Cory Arnowitz
By Cory Arnowitz
There’s no place hauter right now than the Miami Design District (MDD). With massive store openings and renovations last year, like the Gucci Men’s Boutique and the opening of CELINE, the MDD is burgeoning. With exciting openings and boutique makeovers on the horizon this year, like Fendi, Tiffany & Co., Brunello Cucinelli, Jimmy Choo, and Cartier, among others, we’re revealing the most up-to-date comprehensive guide to all of the new luxury boutiques in the MDD.

CELINE

An Up-To-Date Guide To The Latest Luxury Boutiques In The Miami Design DistrictPhoto Credit: Courtesy of CELINE

The two-floor Celine boutique in Miami’s Design District, designed by Hedi Slimane, is a refined architectural masterpiece combining timeless sophistication and modern brutalism. Within the harmonious atmosphere, you can discover women’s leather goods and fine jewelry on the ground floor, surrounded by antique gold mirrors and a striking marble “perfume organ.” Upstairs, explore Celine Homme and women’s ready-to-wear collections, elegantly showcased amidst glass and polished stainless-steel displays, aligned with a Basaltina tile grid.

GUCCI MEN’S BOUTIQUE

An Up-To-Date Guide To The Latest Luxury Boutiques In The Miami Design DistrictPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

Gucci elevates Miami’s Design District with a new men’s boutique, the fourth in the United States. The two-story space, spanning 4,200 square feet, showcases Italian luxury with an expanded collection of men’s products, from shoes to eyewear. Decorated with a chic green and white façade, the interiors tasteful design includes dual-colored marble flooring and art-deco metal patterns. Gucci’s commitment to sustainability shines through with LEED guidelines, making this boutique a blend of sophistication and eco-friendly elegance. Step into a world where Italian luxury meets Miami.

DION LEE

An Up-To-Date Guide To The Latest Luxury Boutiques In The Miami Design DistrictPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Dion Lee

Dion Lee celebrated a significant milestone by opening his first international store in Miami’s Design District, following a festive Art Basel party. Bringing his New York-based flair to the vibrant heart of Miami, the Australian designer enchanted fashion enthusiasts with the unveiling of his US flagship store. This occasion not only introduces the distinctive aesthetic he debuted in 2009 to a new audience but also adds a touch of his artistic vision to the city.

JIL SANDER

Jil Sander, a luxury brand founded in 1968, has brought modern sophistication to the Miami Design District under the creative leadership of Lucie and Luke Meier. Jil Sander continues to fuse elegance and purity, showcasing innovative materials and exceptional craftsmanship that redefine the essence of luxury in Miami’s design scene.

ALEXANDER WANG

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Alexander Wang

Explore Alexander Wang’s Miami store, featuring the full collection, including women’s ready-to-wear, footwear, accessories, the relaunched Men’s collection, Bodywear, and a new kid’s collection. Designed by Alexander Wang’s team, the store enhances the brand’s aesthetic with mirror-polished stainless steel surfaces and LED walls showcasing curated content. The intentional design focuses on the customer experience, creating an open, industrial space to captivate shoppers on every visit.

GOLDEN GOOSE

An Up-To-Date Guide To The Latest Luxury Boutiques In The Miami Design DistrictPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Golden Goose

Golden Goose, born in 2000, is Italy’s triumph in the fashion world. Imagine a brand that embraces the perfectly imperfect with love, now shining bright in Miami’s Design District. Known for its one-of-a-kind style and top-notch quality, Golden Goose pays meticulous attention to every detail, offering that irresistible “lived-in” charm. Golden Goose opened its doors in the Miami Design District, bringing a touch of Italian joie de vivre to Miami.

DIESEL

An Up-To-Date Guide To The Latest Luxury Boutiques In The Miami Design DistrictPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Diesel

Step into Diesel’s 1,900-square-foot store, artfully curated by Creative Director Glenn Martens, where a fresh retail design seamlessly unites Diesel’s global presence. Discover an extensive collection spanning denim, ready-to-wear, accessories, and fragrances across two chic floors. This innovative retail concept invites exploration, embodying Diesel’s global influence in every corner.

