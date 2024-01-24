An Up-To-Date Guide To The Latest Luxury Boutiques In The Miami Design District
DION LEE
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dion Lee
Dion Lee celebrated a significant milestone by opening his first international store in Miami’s Design District, following a festive Art Basel party. Bringing his New York-based flair to the vibrant heart of Miami, the Australian designer enchanted fashion enthusiasts with the unveiling of his US flagship store. This occasion not only introduces the distinctive aesthetic he debuted in 2009 to a new audience but also adds a touch of his artistic vision to the city.
JIL SANDER
Jil Sander, a luxury brand founded in 1968, has brought modern sophistication to the Miami Design District under the creative leadership of Lucie and Luke Meier. Jil Sander continues to fuse elegance and purity, showcasing innovative materials and exceptional craftsmanship that redefine the essence of luxury in Miami’s design scene.
ALEXANDER WANG
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Alexander Wang
Explore Alexander Wang’s Miami store, featuring the full collection, including women’s ready-to-wear, footwear, accessories, the relaunched Men’s collection, Bodywear, and a new kid’s collection. Designed by Alexander Wang’s team, the store enhances the brand’s aesthetic with mirror-polished stainless steel surfaces and LED walls showcasing curated content. The intentional design focuses on the customer experience, creating an open, industrial space to captivate shoppers on every visit.
GOLDEN GOOSE
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Golden Goose
Golden Goose, born in 2000, is Italy’s triumph in the fashion world. Imagine a brand that embraces the perfectly imperfect with love, now shining bright in Miami’s Design District. Known for its one-of-a-kind style and top-notch quality, Golden Goose pays meticulous attention to every detail, offering that irresistible “lived-in” charm. Golden Goose opened its doors in the Miami Design District, bringing a touch of Italian joie de vivre to Miami.
DIESEL
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Diesel
Step into Diesel’s 1,900-square-foot store, artfully curated by Creative Director Glenn Martens, where a fresh retail design seamlessly unites Diesel’s global presence. Discover an extensive collection spanning denim, ready-to-wear, accessories, and fragrances across two chic floors. This innovative retail concept invites exploration, embodying Diesel’s global influence in every corner.