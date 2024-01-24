HB
Fashion | January 24, 2024

The Official Guide To Miami Fashion Week 2024

Fashion | January 24, 2024
Cory Arnowitz
By Cory Arnowitz

Photo Credit: Photo courtesy of Miami Fashion Week

Get ready for the glamorous Miami Fashion Week, set to unfold from January 24 to January 27. Miami Fashion Week (MIAFW) is transforming the city into a lively center for cutting-edge fashion, cultural flair, and haute lifestyle. Sergio Salerni, Esther García, Michela Crosa, and Lourdes F. Velasco form the visionary team orchestrating the magic of Miami Fashion Week. MFW is a one-of-a-kind experience that defies the ordinary while celebrating fashion, beauty, music, art, and philanthropy.

MIAFW is getting a makeover with new dates and a focus on streetwear, featuring Karl Kani as the main designer. The event is returning to iconic venues like the Gary Nader Art Centre, ensuring breathtaking runway shows against artistic backdrops. The lineup includes designers like Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada, Yas Gonzalez, Ángel Sánchez, Giannina Azar, Rene by RR, and Lisu Vega.

Ahead, discover an exclusive look at the chicest shows and events taking place during Miami Fashion Week 2024.

Karl KaniPhoto courtesy of Karl Kani

Karl Kani is a well-known name in streetwear and hip-hop fashion worldwide. He’s not just the founder and CEO of the hip-hop fashion brand Karl Kani but a major force in shaping fashion trends. Growing up in Brooklyn, New York, Kani is recognized as a visionary in the fashion industry. Now, as a symbol of innovation and influence, Karl Kani is set to make his mark at Miami Fashion Week.

Ágatha Ruiz de la PradaPhoto courtesy of Agatha Ruiz de la Prada

Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada is a renowned Spanish fashion designer. Starting her career at 20 as an assistant at Pepe Rubio’s studio in Madrid, she quickly gained recognition. Her early masterpieces were exhibited in galleries and museums worldwide. Collaborating with Google Arts & Culture, she showcased her unique contributions to fashion in virtual exhibitions. With over 100 commercial agreements and prestigious awards, Ágatha has made a lasting impact on Spanish fashion, culminating in the establishment of the Agatha Ruiz de la Prada Foundation in 2011.

Yas GonzalezPhoto courtesy of Yas Gonzalez

Yas Gonzalez Atelier, the first Cuban-American Fashion Designer at events like Dubai Fashion Week, Vancouver, and Paris, collaborates with stars like Ricky Martin and Lady Gaga, infusing fame into their designs. Inspired by Havana’s architecture, the textile designs capture significant memories from early years. Yas believes that the nostalgic heritage and personal touch in each piece distinguish them in the fashion world.

Angel SanchezPhoto courtesy of Angel Sanchez

Angel Sanchez, known for his elegant evening wear and bridal designs, discovered his passion in his mother’s Venezuelan atelier. Despite an initial pursuit of architecture, he returned to fashion, founding his own fashion house in 1987. Sanchez’s designs blend architectural discipline, creating timeless perfection in traditional couture. His skilled team brings his artistic vision to life, crafting each piece with precision and expertise.

Giannina AzarPhoto courtesy of Giannina Azar

Giannina Azar, a Dominican-Lebanese designer, is renowned for her fashion and couture creations, celebrated by celebrities. With appearances at top events like Miami Fashion Week and others, Azar’s journey took 32 years to fulfill her dream of establishing a label known for stylish and wearable clothes. Originating as the official designer for Miss Dominican Republic, her influence has now expanded beyond borders, reaching across the Caribbean.

René RuizPhoto courtesy of René Ruiz

Cuban-American fashion designer René Ruiz established a renowned Coral Gables atelier. Favored by celebrities for its high-quality fabrics and personalized attention, René’s success prompted the launch of René by RR at Miami Fashion Week in 2018. His collections embody fashion, luxury, and European craftsmanship with an American spirit. Beyond his Emmy award, René passionately contributes to community service, supporting charities, and mentoring students at the Miami Fashion Institute.

Lisu VegaPhoto courtesy of Lisu Vega

Miami-born Lisu Vega is a versatile artist and fashion designer. She studied at art schools in Maracaibo, Venezuela, and blends her Wayuu heritage’s weaving techniques with graphic design, creating art that delves into emotions tied to memories. Vega’s work, featuring recycled materials, has been globally exhibited, notably at Moscow’s Bakhrushin Museum.

Related Articles

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury
Entrepreneur

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury

By Haute Living

Within the world’s largest continent, Japan boasts a distinctive history and heritage.

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila
News

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila

By Adrienne Faurote

Last night, Haute Living toasted to the November 2024 Boston cover stars Wyc Grousbeck and Emilia Fazzalari.

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter
Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Italian fashion house Brunello Cucinelli has unveiled its new winter capsule collections exclusively sold on Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter.

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow
Cover Story

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow

By Laura Schreffler

This is the newest project in Diplo’s life that is setting his creative juices flowing and his soul on fire.

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour
City Guide

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour

By Adrienne Faurote

Carrot Express, Miami’s cherished clean-eating destination, has opened its latest location in the luxurious neighborhood of Sunset Harbour.

The Wellness Oasis: Where Miami Art Week Meets Mind, Body & Spirit
City Guide

The Wellness Oasis: Where Miami Art Week Meets Mind, Body & Spirit

By Adrienne Faurote

This Art Week in Miami, The Wellness Oasis, presented by Chase, will be offering a variety of self-care practices

Latest Stories

  • Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury
    Entrepreneur

    Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury

  • Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila
    News

    Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila

  • Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter
    Fashion

    Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter

  • This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow
    Cover Story

    This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow

  • Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour
    City Guide

    Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury
Entrepreneur

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila
News

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter
Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow
Cover Story

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour
City Guide

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour

Trending Articles

Related Articles

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury
Entrepreneur

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury

By Haute Living

Within the world’s largest continent, Japan boasts a distinctive history and heritage.

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila
News

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila

By Adrienne Faurote

Last night, Haute Living toasted to the November 2024 Boston cover stars Wyc Grousbeck and Emilia Fazzalari.

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter
Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Italian fashion house Brunello Cucinelli has unveiled its new winter capsule collections exclusively sold on Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter.

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow
Cover Story

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow

By Laura Schreffler

This is the newest project in Diplo’s life that is setting his creative juices flowing and his soul on fire.

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour
City Guide

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour

By Adrienne Faurote

Carrot Express, Miami’s cherished clean-eating destination, has opened its latest location in the luxurious neighborhood of Sunset Harbour.

The Wellness Oasis: Where Miami Art Week Meets Mind, Body & Spirit
City Guide

The Wellness Oasis: Where Miami Art Week Meets Mind, Body & Spirit

By Adrienne Faurote

This Art Week in Miami, The Wellness Oasis, presented by Chase, will be offering a variety of self-care practices

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black