Photo Credit: Photo courtesy of Miami Fashion Week

Get ready for the glamorous Miami Fashion Week, set to unfold from January 24 to January 27. Miami Fashion Week (MIAFW) is transforming the city into a lively center for cutting-edge fashion, cultural flair, and haute lifestyle. Sergio Salerni, Esther García, Michela Crosa, and Lourdes F. Velasco form the visionary team orchestrating the magic of Miami Fashion Week. MFW is a one-of-a-kind experience that defies the ordinary while celebrating fashion, beauty, music, art, and philanthropy.

MIAFW is getting a makeover with new dates and a focus on streetwear, featuring Karl Kani as the main designer. The event is returning to iconic venues like the Gary Nader Art Centre, ensuring breathtaking runway shows against artistic backdrops. The lineup includes designers like Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada, Yas Gonzalez, Ángel Sánchez, Giannina Azar, Rene by RR, and Lisu Vega.

Ahead, discover an exclusive look at the chicest shows and events taking place during Miami Fashion Week 2024.

Karl Kani Photo courtesy of Karl Kani

Karl Kani is a well-known name in streetwear and hip-hop fashion worldwide. He’s not just the founder and CEO of the hip-hop fashion brand Karl Kani but a major force in shaping fashion trends. Growing up in Brooklyn, New York, Kani is recognized as a visionary in the fashion industry. Now, as a symbol of innovation and influence, Karl Kani is set to make his mark at Miami Fashion Week.

Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada Photo courtesy of Agatha Ruiz de la Prada Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada is a renowned Spanish fashion designer. Starting her career at 20 as an assistant at Pepe Rubio’s studio in Madrid, she quickly gained recognition. Her early masterpieces were exhibited in galleries and museums worldwide. Collaborating with Google Arts & Culture, she showcased her unique contributions to fashion in virtual exhibitions. With over 100 commercial agreements and prestigious awards, Ágatha has made a lasting impact on Spanish fashion, culminating in the establishment of the Agatha Ruiz de la Prada Foundation in 2011.