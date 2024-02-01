The best viewing parties, entertainers, and off-and-on Strip parties of Super Bowl 2024.

Photo Credit: Tao Group Hospitality

TAO Group Hospitality will host parties across Las Vegas during the Big Game week for football fans to get together and cheer on their favorite team. Tables, expedited VIP entry, and details for the Big Game events can be found here.

BIG GAME VIEWING PARTIES – SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 11

Serving up game day eats, bottle service, and live game watching on screens big and small starting at 1 pm

TAO Bowl at TAO Nightclub at The Venetian Resort® Las Vegas

Presented by Traveller Whiskey by Chris Stapleton

Marquee Bowl at Marquee Nightclub & Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Presented by Traveller Whiskey by Chris Stapleton

LAVO Bowl at LAVO Italian Restaurant at The Palazzo

Presented by Traveller Whiskey by Chris Stapleton

The Big Game 2024 All You Can Eat at Casa Calavera in the Virgin Hotel

Casa Calavera offers an All You Can Eat Menu for $75 per person with a wide variety of Mexican favorites from Casa Calavera’s signature menu.

Photo Credit: Tao Group Hospitality

​​

DAY & NIGHT PARTIES

Wednesday, February 7

DJ Pauly D at Marquee Nightclub

Thursday, February 8

T.I.P at Hakkasan Nightclub presented by Tequila Don Julio and Sports Illustrated Golf. Official Sports Illustrated Invitational After Party.

Steve Aoki at Omnia Nightclub presented by Element Electronics and NUTRL

Fat Joe at TAO Nightclub

Friday, February 9

Tyga at Hakkasan Nightclub hosted by Playboy

Lil Jon at Marquee Nightclub presented by Tequila Don Julio

Alesso at Omnia Nightclub presented by Element Electronics and NUTRL

Jermaine Dupri at TAO Nightclub

Saturday, February 10

Loud Luxury at TAO Beach Dayclub hosted by the Nelk Boys (11 am)

LAVO Party Brunch presented by Tequila Don Julio Rosado (noon)

Talent TBA Hakkasan Nightclub

DJ Pauly D at Jewel Nightclub

Nelly at Marquee Nightclub

Zedd at Omnia Nightclub

Mustard at TAO Nightclub

Sunday, February 11

Drenched Under the Dome Night Swim Party at Marquee Nightclub & Dayclub

Lil Jon and Jermaine Dupri at Omnia Nightclub

Photo Credit: Danny Mahoney

Wynn Las Vegas announces an impressive lineup of programming anchored by the Big Game, which kicks off Friday, Feb. 9 through the main event on Sunday, Feb. 11. Festivities range from celebrity-centric nightlife events, an all-star podcast studio lineup, and exclusive pop-up activations.Big Game Weekend programming includes:

The iconic Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace coming to Encore Beach Club with an after party that celebrates the release of “Coming Home” by Usher. The invite-only event on Feb. 11 will also honor the 30th Anniversary of “Gin and Juice” with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg. The evening filled with music, dancing and skating will include sounds by Diplo and a performance by Hardy. Food will be provided by Chef Sarah Thompson of Casa Playa, featuring the coastal Mexican flavors that the restaurant is known for.

NFL Wives Third Annual Charity Event. The Off the Field NFL Wives Association Annual Charity Fashion Show will take place Friday, February 9 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

Taste of The NFL. On Saturday February 10, Taste of the NFL will host its annual purpose-driven culinary experience at the Super Bowl, created to raise awareness and funds to support hunger and food insecurity. All event proceeds from this year’s event will support GENYOUth’s commitment to end student hunger in Nevada and across the country.

Photo Credit: Gronk Beach

XS Nightclub and Encore Beach Club. The weekend kicks off with “Shaq’s Fun House” at XS Nightclub on Friday, Feb. 9, featuring performances by Lil Wayne, Diplo and DJ Diesel aka Shaq – alongside a vibrant carnival experience. Festivities continue on Saturday, Feb. 10 at Encore Beach Club with the daytime festival “Gronk Beach” from football legend Rob Gronkowski, comprised of live performances by Afrojack and more with a roster of celebrity attendees. The evening is capped at XS Nightclub with the exclusive sports and music event “Sports Illustrated the Party Presented by Captain Morgan”, which is headlined by The Chainsmokers, Kygo and special guest, Bebe Rexha. Closing out the weekend post-game on Sunday evening, Feb. 11, join “Marshmello and Friends” for an unforgettable celebration at XS Nightclub.

‘Bleau Blitz,’ the ultimate Big Game experience, is taking over Fontainebleau Las Vegas Monday, Feb. 5 through Sunday, Feb. 11. For seven days, the resort will be transformed into a sports-lovers dream with fan experiences including live recordings of “The Dan Patrick Show” on the resort’s third floor Oasis pool deck; watch parties at The Tavern and LIV; and jam-packed lineup of all-star headliners Metro Boomin (Feb. 8), John Summit (Feb. 9) and Tiësto (Feb. 10) and special guest (Feb. 11).

LIV Big Game Weekend Lineup. Performances include Metro Boomin, John Summit, and Tiësto as well as a surprise guest on Super Bowl eve. Taking the Big Game to new heights, this Groot Hospitality venue is setting football fans up with the ultimate VIP viewing experience complete with high-definition televisions, food and beverage offerings and premium seating options. Admission is complimentary with expedited entry for hotel guests.

Photo Credit: MGM Resorts

Big Game Watch Party at HyperX Arena Las Vegas: Football fans can score big and get in on all the red-zone action during HyperX Arena Las Vegas’ 2024 Big Game watch event on Feb. 11. During the watch party, fans can take in all the plays within the 30,000-square-foot facility, which offers a state-of-the-art LED video wall; dozens of television displays; an open bar featuring call liquors, beers and wines; and a variety of game-day bites. Tickets are $165 per person/seat and include a range of seating options on game day in addition to an open bar from 3:30PM until the end of the third quarter. For those seeking a more exclusive setting, tables and VIP rooms can be reserved.

Big Game Bash with Luke Combs (Feb. 10): BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, will expand its array of festivities for the Big Game weekend with the BetMGM Big Game Bash concert, headlined by Luke Combs. The concert will be hosted at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Saturday, February 10.Tickets start at $400 available on the BetMGM app.

Downtown Las Vegas: Downtown Las Vegas is the ultimate big game destination. Circa Resort & Casino, the D Las Vegas and Downtown Las Vegas Events Center (DLVEC) are hosting a variety of events including a watch party at the world’s largest sportsbook, a pyrotechnics spectacle at Stadium Swim, and private watch zones and man caves across properties.

Wager and Watch at the World’s Largest Sportsbook: The ultimate Big Game Bash experience for sports betting enthusiasts will be the viewing party at the world’s largest sportsbook at Circa. Operated by Circa Sports, the venue boasts a massive 78-million-pixel, high-definition screen and three stories of viewing areas.

Pool Party at Stadium Swim: Dive into the excitement of the Big Game at Stadium Swim, Las Vegas’ only year-round, multi-level pool amphitheater. Featuring a stunning high-resolution, 143-foot diagonal, 14-million-pixel screen, six temperature-controlled pools and two hot tubs, Stadium Swim will be the ultimate viewing experience, complete with pyrotechnic displays and captivating visual effects.

Private Watch Zones: Football fans seeking an intimate and exclusive Big Game viewing experience can celebrate in Circa’s all-new meeting and convention space. Designed for groups of at least eight (with the option to book larger rooms), viewers have access to unlimited tailgate food and drinks and a high definition 86-inch 4K display TV screen with audio

BarCanada Viewing Party: BarCanada at the D will give fans an immersive watch party experience with 22 cutting-edge, 85-inch high-definition TV screens, ensuring no play goes unnoticed. Throughout the celebration, the festivities will never cease with an open bar serving a variety of beverages, delectable stadium-style bites, and the added excitement of an on-site sportsbook powered by Circa Sports.

The Biggest Big Game Bash: Downtown Las Vegas Events Center will be home to the free “The Biggest Big Game Bash,” offering the ultimate football sanctuary. The venue will feature stadium-style seating, delicious food and booming stadium sound for a fully immersive experience. To ensure fans don’t miss any plays, on both sides of the massive screen are two 22-foot LED screens displaying the game.