The 2024 Pegasus World Cup Experience Presented By Baccarat At Gulfstream Park
Photo Credit: Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images
On Saturday, January 27, 2024, Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida, welcomed a sold-out crowd of over 10,000 fans to the highly anticipated 2024 Pegasus World Cup. The highlight of the evening was a mesmerizing performance by Grammy award-winning producer and DJ Calvin Harris, which electrified the atmosphere.
Photo Credit: Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images
Presented by Baccarat, the event saw National Treasure clinching victory in the thrilling $3 Million Pegasus World Cup (GI), while Warm Heart triumphed in the $1 Million Pegasus World Cup Turf (GI) presented by 1/ST BET, and Didia galloped to success in the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance Filly & Mare Turf (G2). This year’s event recorded an unprecedented $47 million in wagers, setting a new standard for the Pegasus World Cup.
Photo Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
An array of celebrities graced the occasion, including popular singer Camila Cabello, business moguls Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, influential personalities such as Alix Earle, alongside artists like Rick Ross, Anuel AA, and Frank Walker, NFL quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and basketball star Joakim Noah along with models, influencers, and entrepreneurs.
Photo Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Palm Tree Crew and Groot Hospitality’s LIV curated an unforgettable Miami experience at the Carousel Club, offering top-tier entertainment and VIP hospitality. Attendees indulged in delectable offerings from Groot Hospitality’s premier restaurants, complemented by Whispering Angel, the event’s official rosé. Branded bars provided a variety of premium beverages, enhancing the festivities.
Photo Credit: Ryan Thompson
The 2024 Pegasus World Cup, presented by Baccarat, epitomized luxury, entertainment, and the essence of horse racing. The exclusive Baccarat Garden at Carousel Club provided VIPs with a remarkable experience, featuring handcrafted cocktails and gourmet cuisine. Attendees marveled at the exquisite Baccarat installations, including the Marie Coquine floor lamp and a magnificent Thoroughbred horse sculpture, all in support of the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance. The event also showcased the stunning Baccarat Solstice chandelier, available for auction, with proceeds benefiting the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance.
Related Articles
Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury
Within the world’s largest continent, Japan boasts a distinctive history and heritage.
Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila
Last night, Haute Living toasted to the November 2024 Boston cover stars Wyc Grousbeck and Emilia Fazzalari.
Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter
Italian fashion house Brunello Cucinelli has unveiled its new winter capsule collections exclusively sold on Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter.
This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow
This is the newest project in Diplo’s life that is setting his creative juices flowing and his soul on fire.
Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour
Carrot Express, Miami’s cherished clean-eating destination, has opened its latest location in the luxurious neighborhood of Sunset Harbour.
The Wellness Oasis: Where Miami Art Week Meets Mind, Body & Spirit
This Art Week in Miami, The Wellness Oasis, presented by Chase, will be offering a variety of self-care practices
