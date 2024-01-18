HB
News | January 18, 2024

Swizz Beatz Is Slated To Launch Roller Skate Experience AlUla On Wheels II In Saudi Arabia This Spring

News | January 18, 2024
Laura Schreffler
By Laura Schreffler

AlJadidah Time MachinePhoto Credit: Royal Commission of AlUla
Hot off the announcement of the new exhibition “Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys” at the Brooklyn Museum this February, Swizz Beatz is debuting another incredible, otherworldly project, AlUla on Wheels II.

AlJadidah Time MachinePhoto Credit: Royal Commission of AlUla
AlUla on Wheels II officially debuts on January 25th, 2024, in AlUla Saudi Arabia. Following the extremely successful launch of last year’s pop-up AlUla on Wheels, the immersive roller skating experience that drew thousands of adventurers to the sands of the Arabian desert.

AlJadidah Time MachinePhoto Credit: Royal Commission of AlUla
AlUla on Wheels II “AlJadidah Time Machine” will transport patrons throughout three epochs through skate and music. From the 70’s, the golden era of skate, to the 90’s, the nostalgic era that most people resonate with, to the future – envisioning what 2030 and beyond in Saudi might look like and feel like through dance. Designed with meticulous attention to detail, this journey promises to be a harmonious blend of nostalgia, cultural resonance, and forward-thinking vision with an unparalleled experience for roller-skating enthusiasts. AlUla on Wheels II will blend cultural richness with avant-garde entertainment, and the location underscores the commitment to curating an ambiance which merges heritage with contemporary allure.

AlJadidah Time MachinePhoto Credit: Royal Commission of AlUla
AlUla has been popping up as a “must see destination” for trailblazing travel seekers – it’s an ancient desert city and home to Hegra, the UNESCO World Heritage Site. Touted as one of the newest and best locations in the world for people seeking wellness, adventure and inspiration, the beautiful historical city is located in the north-west of Saudi Arabia, in the Arts District of AlJadidah.

AlJadidah Time MachinePhoto Credit: Royal Commission of AlUla

Swizz Beatz’s impact here is a perfect fit for the destination in that it transcends artistic realms, leaving an indelible mark on the global cultural landscape. From the success of Verzuz to establishing the world’s largest art fair, No Commissions, his versatility is evident in impactful collaborations with esteemed brands like Reebok, Godfather of Harlem, Aston Martin, Monster Electronics, and Zenith Watches. A Harvard University graduate and distinguished art collector, Swizz Beatz not only shapes the worlds of art and entertainment but also significantly influences cultural landscapes. His creative agency in Saudi Arabia and ownership of a camel racing team in Saudi showcase his global reach. Notably, he is gearing up for a major camel race in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, between April 20th-24th.

AlJadidah Time MachinePhoto Credit: Royal Commission of AlUla

