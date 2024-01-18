Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

We’ve said it once, and we’ll say it again: . For Pharrell’s third official collection as Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Creative Director, Louis Vuitton Fall-Winter 2024, he took us to the Wild Wild West. With American Western heritage playing a massive role in the influence of the collection, Pharrell once again transported viewers beyond the runway into his world of imagination, revealing how Louis Vuitton exists in the Wild West.

With his third collection now under his belt, we’re starting to identify what the Pharrell era really looks like at Louis Vuitton — yet, one element that has introduced another layer to Pharrell’s vision for the Maison is collaboration. Throughout the entire collection, Pharrell has woven moments of collaboration, from partnering with artists from the Dakota and Lakota nations to collaborating with renowned American bootmaker Timberland. Ultimately, Pharrell’s tapping of various creators and brands adds a layer of authenticity to the collection. In fact, every piece in this collection is a result of a creative ecosystem where minds from diverse backgrounds come together to create wardrobe staples that transcend time and culture, becoming a testament to the collaborative spirit that defines Louis Vuitton’s Studio Prêt-à-Porter Homme.

Pharrell took the art of collaborating a step further by also curating the soundtrack of the show, which featured original pieces, including contributions from Pharrell, Miley Cyrus, and Mumford & Sons. The Native Voices of Resistance and Pharrell also worked to create an evocative soundscape for the collection.

Travel is the essence of Louis Vuitton’s heritage, and in this collection, it plays a pivotal role in exploring the origins of workwear. From hand-painted designs to expert embroidery, Louis Vuitton showcases the iconography of American Western dress, highlighting its roots and traditions. Denim takes center stage, adorned with pearl-and-sequin floral embroideries, gunmetal washes, and Western motifs. Leather chaps, jackets, and trousers mimic the embossing of saddles, while plaid meets Damier in Buffalo Check patterns across various pieces. Suits and shirts are chain-stitched with cacti, bucrania, and bolos of Western imagery. Workwear silhouettes are transformed into tailoring, featuring hand-embroidered metallic cuivre florals and multi-color sunbeam beading.

From an accessories standpoint (admittingly, Pharrell’s strong suit), the collection introduces new bag designs, including a heat-moulded handle bag conceptualized by Pharrell. The Speedy, Saumur, Steamer, and Pochette Accessoires XL receive fresh interpretations. The LV Texan cowboy boot, LV Rodeo cowboy shoe, LV Rider Western boot, LV Footprint slipper, and LV Snow boot cater to footwear enthusiasts. Accessories range from parfleche blankets and Dakota Flower scarves to leather caps, gloves, and jewelry adorned with turquoise. The Millionaires sunglasses receive new editions with carbon fiber, diamond-studded versions, and a variety of frame colors for chromotherapy. Leather and metal-framed sunglasses pay tribute to the American West’s iconography.

As Pharrell walked the runway during the finale, an overwhelming sense of familiarity appeared; this third collection felt like it had a bit of Virgil woven through it, as Pharrell consciously fused and celebrated different cultures in traditions into the Louis Vuitton DNA.