HB
Fashion, News | January 25, 2024

Louis Vuitton Teams Up With Carlos Alcaraz To Unveil A Bespoke Tennis Trunk

Fashion, News | January 25, 2024
Stephanie DiGuiseppe
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Louis Vuitton Teams Up With Carlos Alcaraz To Unveil A Bespoke Tennis TrunkPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton has paired up with House Ambassador Carlos Alcaraz, winner of the US Open in 2022 and Wimbledon in 2023, to collaborate on a luxurious, bespoke Malle Vestiaire. The personalized trunk holds a carefully curated selection of Alcaraz’s memorabilia and equipment. With nearly 170 years of trunk-making experience, highly experienced artisans have masterfully fashioned the trunk from selected wood and then covered the piece in classic Monogram canvas at the Maison’s ateliers in France. The trunk is finished with the brand’s signature brass clasps, closures, and rivets that have been living on the trunks since the 1860s. Inspired by Alcaraz’s career, hand-painted, distinct logos live on the trunk’s exterior.

Louis Vuitton Teams Up With Carlos Alcaraz To Unveil A Bespoke Tennis TrunkPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Style meets functionality with the trunk’s quilted interior featuring five microfibre-lined drawers, each with a natural cowhide handle, and a larger, central drawer with woven cotton straps that reference historic Louis Vuitton trunks, notably the legendary Secrétaire Linge. Customized to hold memorabilia from Alcaraz’s highly successful career, the trunk includes the Nike shirt and shoes he wore when he became Wimbledon champion in 2023, and one of his Babolat rackets. Other items found in the trunk include a selection of the player’s personal Louis Vuitton items, such as a blue Speedy P9 Bag, a design gifted to him by Louis Vuitton Men’s Creative Director, Pharrell Williams, and his favorite LV Nike AF1s. It also features a collection of the House’s accessories like tennis balls, Horizon Light Up earphones, a portable LV Nanogram, speaker, as well as a Dopp Kit toiletry bag, and a Nice Mini vanity case. Lastly, the trunk holds Louis Vuitton City Guides for New York where the US Open is held and London, home of Wimbledon. 

Louis Vuitton Teams Up With Carlos Alcaraz To Unveil A Bespoke Tennis TrunkPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

“Working on this Malle Vestiaire with Louis Vuitton’s artisans has been a great experience and a privilege,” shares Alcaraz. “The finished trunk is filled with amazing memories for me,particularly those of winning my two Grand Slams, as well as some of my favorite Louis Vuitton products that I enjoy using, like my Speedy Bag and my custom LV x Nike AF1s. I am really proud of what we’ve been able to create together with this collaboration.” 

Louis Vuitton Teams Up With Carlos Alcaraz To Unveil A Bespoke Tennis TrunkPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

The Malle Vestiaire is now available in classic Monogram canvas with a beige microfiber interior, giving clients the chance to own and personalize their own version. Each trunk will be made-to-order with the Malle Vestiaire in Monogram Eclipse canvas and black interior, which previously launched in September 2023. 

Related Articles

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury
Entrepreneur

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury

By Haute Living

Within the world’s largest continent, Japan boasts a distinctive history and heritage.

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila
News

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila

By Adrienne Faurote

Last night, Haute Living toasted to the November 2024 Boston cover stars Wyc Grousbeck and Emilia Fazzalari.

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter
Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Italian fashion house Brunello Cucinelli has unveiled its new winter capsule collections exclusively sold on Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter.

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow
Cover Story

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow

By Laura Schreffler

This is the newest project in Diplo’s life that is setting his creative juices flowing and his soul on fire.

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour
City Guide

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour

By Adrienne Faurote

Carrot Express, Miami’s cherished clean-eating destination, has opened its latest location in the luxurious neighborhood of Sunset Harbour.

The Wellness Oasis: Where Miami Art Week Meets Mind, Body & Spirit
City Guide

The Wellness Oasis: Where Miami Art Week Meets Mind, Body & Spirit

By Adrienne Faurote

This Art Week in Miami, The Wellness Oasis, presented by Chase, will be offering a variety of self-care practices

Latest Stories

  • Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury
    Entrepreneur

    Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury

  • Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila
    News

    Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila

  • Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter
    Fashion

    Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter

  • This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow
    Cover Story

    This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow

  • Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour
    City Guide

    Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury
Entrepreneur

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila
News

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter
Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow
Cover Story

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour
City Guide

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour

Trending Articles

Related Articles

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury
Entrepreneur

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury

By Haute Living

Within the world’s largest continent, Japan boasts a distinctive history and heritage.

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila
News

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila

By Adrienne Faurote

Last night, Haute Living toasted to the November 2024 Boston cover stars Wyc Grousbeck and Emilia Fazzalari.

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter
Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Italian fashion house Brunello Cucinelli has unveiled its new winter capsule collections exclusively sold on Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter.

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow
Cover Story

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow

By Laura Schreffler

This is the newest project in Diplo’s life that is setting his creative juices flowing and his soul on fire.

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour
City Guide

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour

By Adrienne Faurote

Carrot Express, Miami’s cherished clean-eating destination, has opened its latest location in the luxurious neighborhood of Sunset Harbour.

The Wellness Oasis: Where Miami Art Week Meets Mind, Body & Spirit
City Guide

The Wellness Oasis: Where Miami Art Week Meets Mind, Body & Spirit

By Adrienne Faurote

This Art Week in Miami, The Wellness Oasis, presented by Chase, will be offering a variety of self-care practices

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black