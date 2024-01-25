Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton has paired up with House Ambassador Carlos Alcaraz, winner of the US Open in 2022 and Wimbledon in 2023, to collaborate on a luxurious, bespoke Malle Vestiaire. The personalized trunk holds a carefully curated selection of Alcaraz’s memorabilia and equipment. With nearly 170 years of trunk-making experience, highly experienced artisans have masterfully fashioned the trunk from selected wood and then covered the piece in classic Monogram canvas at the Maison’s ateliers in France. The trunk is finished with the brand’s signature brass clasps, closures, and rivets that have been living on the trunks since the 1860s. Inspired by Alcaraz’s career, hand-painted, distinct logos live on the trunk’s exterior.

Style meets functionality with the trunk’s quilted interior featuring five microfibre-lined drawers, each with a natural cowhide handle, and a larger, central drawer with woven cotton straps that reference historic Louis Vuitton trunks, notably the legendary Secrétaire Linge. Customized to hold memorabilia from Alcaraz’s highly successful career, the trunk includes the Nike shirt and shoes he wore when he became Wimbledon champion in 2023, and one of his Babolat rackets. Other items found in the trunk include a selection of the player’s personal Louis Vuitton items, such as a blue Speedy P9 Bag, a design gifted to him by Louis Vuitton Men’s Creative Director, Pharrell Williams, and his favorite LV Nike AF1s. It also features a collection of the House’s accessories like tennis balls, Horizon Light Up earphones, a portable LV Nanogram, speaker, as well as a Dopp Kit toiletry bag, and a Nice Mini vanity case. Lastly, the trunk holds Louis Vuitton City Guides for New York where the US Open is held and London, home of Wimbledon.

“Working on this Malle Vestiaire with Louis Vuitton’s artisans has been a great experience and a privilege,” shares Alcaraz. “The finished trunk is filled with amazing memories for me,particularly those of winning my two Grand Slams, as well as some of my favorite Louis Vuitton products that I enjoy using, like my Speedy Bag and my custom LV x Nike AF1s. I am really proud of what we’ve been able to create together with this collaboration.”

The Malle Vestiaire is now available in classic Monogram canvas with a beige microfiber interior, giving clients the chance to own and personalize their own version. Each trunk will be made-to-order with the Malle Vestiaire in Monogram Eclipse canvas and black interior, which previously launched in September 2023.