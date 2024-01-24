HB
Celebrities, Fashion | January 24, 2024

Kim Kardashian Revives Iconic Balenciaga Le City Bag Right From Her Closet

Celebrities, Fashion | January 24, 2024
Stephanie DiGuiseppe
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Kicking off couture week, Balenciaga announced a long-standing friend of the brand, Kim Kardashian, as their newest brand ambassador. Marking her official debut in the role, the SKIMS mogul stars in the fashion house’s new Closet Campaign photographed and directed by legendary duo Inez & Vinoodh which celebrates the revival and return of the brand’s iconic Le City Bag.

Kim Kardashian in the Balenciaga campaign

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Balenciaga

Originally launched in 2000 by creative director Nicolas Ghesquière, the bag quickly grabbed the attention of style icon Kate Moss, only going into production once the model gave it her blessing after ordering one directly from Ghesquière after seeing its debut on the runway. Since then, the bag has been seen on the arms of many celebrities solidifying itself as a luxury staple and one of Balenciaga’s most popular styles.  

The 2024 version of the Le City Bag is made of Arena leather and features various elements from archival designs constructed as a new classic. The bag is further enhanced with vintage details including the original-sized studs, laced zipper pulls, and lacquered leather handles and straps – a slightly modern update to a Y2K classic. 

Nicola Peltz in the Balenciaga campaign

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Balenciaga

In good company, Kardashian stars alongside actresses Roh Yoon Seo and Nicola Peltz, model Paloma Elsesser, costume designer and stylist Patricia Field, and style influencer Devon Lee Carlson. Kim poses in her own closet surrounded by a colorful, infinite array of Balenciaga purses while showing off the new Le City Bag. While the others are shown throughout multiple museum-like closets – spaces designed to exhibit an archive of the owner’s coveted personal objects. The campaign also includes the house’s signature bags like Le Cagole and the Hourglass. 

