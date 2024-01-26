Heartfelt Harmony: South Florida’s Power Duo Leads the Charge for Go Red for Women 2024

In a powerful collaboration to address the pressing issue of women’s heart health, Kathy Salerno, Broward Health Executive Director of Community Relations, and Ana VeigaMilton, President of the José Milton Foundation, have been named the community volunteer chairs of the 2023-2024 South Florida Go Red for Women movement. This initiative, led by the American Heart Association (AHA), is a global effort designed to increase awareness of women’s heart health and drive change to enhance the lives of women locally, nationally, and globally.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of American Heart Association

In the United States, cardiovascular disease has claimed the lives of more women annually than the collective toll of all cancer forms. Shockingly, one in every three women succumbs to cardiovascular disease, marking it as a paramount health threat. South Florida witnessed nearly 6,600 women losing their lives to major cardiovascular diseases in 2022, with one in three women grappling with hypertension.

For Kathy Salerno, a stalwart advocate for community health, the decision to lead the Go Red Movement this year was fueled by witnessing remarkable stories of adversity and recovery. Salerno said, “Seeing firsthand how the work of the American Heart Association affects the lives of everyday Americans is what inspired me to chair the Go Red Movement this year, and I know we can take our message of self-care and prevention to even more women than ever this year.”

Ana VeigaMilton, bringing a wealth of experience, conviction, and passion to the forefront, expressed her excitement, saying, “I am thrilled to help lead the experience, conviction, and passion to amplify the Go Red for Women movement right here in South Florida. Together, we will have a positive impact on the lives of women in our community and the families that depend on them. I embrace this mission with heart.”

The forthcoming Go Red for Women Luncheon will not only celebrate the American Heart Association’s centennial year but also acknowledge a century of funded research that has led to significant breakthroughs in cardiovascular health. Marisol Garcia, Executive Director of the American Heart Association’s Greater Miami and Fort Lauderdale Market, emphasized the organization’s unwavering commitment to advancing science, innovation, and life-saving research.

“The American Heart Association will continue to fuel science and innovation, fund lifesaving research, stand for the rights of patients and caregivers, work with communities, and transcend the way we live, work, and play,” Garcia said. “This relentless pursuit will continue until heart disease and stroke no longer exist.”

This year’s luncheon theme, “Her Story is Our Story,” encapsulates the profound impact of cardiovascular disease on any woman. The association seeks to raise awareness of Go Red for health, life, and the empowerment of women’s well-being.

A spotlight of the event is the Woman of Impact initiative, now entering its third year. Women nominated by their peers participate by forming fundraising teams to directly impact women’s health. The nominee with the team making the largest impact in each market will be recognized as the local Woman of Impact Award Winner.

Set for May 17th, the 2024 South Florida Go Red for Women Luncheon is made possible by local sponsors including Broward Health, UHealth – University of Miami Health System, Florida Power & Light Company, Pediatrix Medical Group, José Milton Foundation, CITY Furniture, LaCroix, Cleveland Clinic Florida, HCA Florida Healthcare, and media sponsors Brickell Magazine, Haute Living Magazine, Miami Kids Magazine, and NBC6/Telemundo.

As South Florida rallies behind this crucial movement, the 2024 Go Red for Women Luncheon promises to be a symbol of hope, celebrating survivors and recognizing the impactful strides made in women’s heart health over the last century by the American Heart Association. The community is encouraged to unite and Go Red for health, for life, for good, and above all, for women.