Haute Scene, News | January 19, 2024

Haute Living Celebrates Chef Rich Torrisi With The Macallan At Torrisi

Haute Scene, News | January 19, 2024
Darby Kordonowy
By Darby Kordonowy

Haute Living celebrates Haute Living New York cover star and acclaimed chef Rich Torrisi with The Macallan at Torrisi in New York with an intimate cocktail party and dinner.

Chef Rich Torrisi

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Guests enjoyed the “Second Encounter” specialty cocktail upon arrival with The Macallan Sherry Cask 12-Years-Old, Cocchi di Torino, and lemon.

The Macallan

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty ImagesThe Macallan National Brand Ambassador Ryan Welliver hosted a guided tasting of The Macallan Harmony. The Macallan collaborated with Stella and Mary McCartney for the third edition of The Harmony Collection, united by curiosity, respect, and admiration for the natural world. A first for Stella and Mary, the partnership with The Macallan marks a creative union of the McCartney sisters.

Ryan Welliver

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Attendees were treated to an intimate dinner with delectable dishes such as Cucumbers New Yorkese, Dressed Endives, Tuna with Pickled Caponata, Rigatoni with Lamb Amatriciana, and Dover Sole Francese.

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

For a sweet ending, guests savored Almond Cheesecake and Sicilian Date Cake.

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Jon Milne, Andrea Gutierrez, Rich Torrisi, Ryan Welliver and Max Gettinger

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Max Gettinger, Rich Torrisi and Ryan Welliver

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Guests

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

The Macallan

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Chef Rich Torrisi

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Jon Milne, guest and Ryan Welliver

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

