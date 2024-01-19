Haute Living celebrates Haute Living New York cover star and acclaimed chef Rich Torrisi with The Macallan at Torrisi in New York with an intimate cocktail party and dinner.

Guests enjoyed the “Second Encounter” specialty cocktail upon arrival with The Macallan Sherry Cask 12-Years-Old, Cocchi di Torino, and lemon.

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty ImagesThe Macallan National Brand Ambassador Ryan Welliver hosted a guided tasting of The Macallan Harmony. The Macallan collaborated with Stella and Mary McCartney for the third edition of The Harmony Collection, united by curiosity, respect, and admiration for the natural world. A first for Stella and Mary, the partnership with The Macallan marks a creative union of the McCartney sisters.

Attendees were treated to an intimate dinner with delectable dishes such as Cucumbers New Yorkese, Dressed Endives, Tuna with Pickled Caponata, Rigatoni with Lamb Amatriciana, and Dover Sole Francese.

For a sweet ending, guests savored Almond Cheesecake and Sicilian Date Cake.

