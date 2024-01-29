Follow The Flowers: Johnathan Schultz’s Super Bowl Art Showcase

Photo Credit: Johnathan Schultz

Renowned contemporary artist Johnathan Schultz will be hosting an exclusive art event inspired by the Super Bowl on Wednesday, February 7th, at 7 p.m. The event will take place at the Johnathan Schultz Art Gallery in Las Vegas. This exceptional gathering will unveil Schultz’s groundbreaking collection, highlighting his renowned fusion of precious metals and gemstones and offering collectors an unparalleled opportunity to engage with his work.

At the distinguished “Follow the Flowers” event, local dignitaries, executives, art collectors, NFL players, musicians, and other celebrities will be warmly welcomed. Schultz’s mesmerizing art creations will captivate attendees, offering them an extraordinary opportunity to acquire exclusive works. As part of the experience, guests can engage in the creation of a one-of-a-kind art piece by dipping footballs in paint and hurling them onto a 23K gold leaf canvas. Photo Credit: Johnathan Schultz

Additionally, event attendees will receive a flower to hang onto a piece of fence from Robben Island, symbolizing Nelson Mandela’s historic imprisonment and honoring Schultz’s South African heritage.

Rashad Jennings, a former NFL running back turned best-selling author and “Dancing with the Stars” champion, will grace the evening as the special guest. Schultz, whose artwork often adorns prestigious gatherings, looks forward to welcoming celebrities, prominent collectors, and fellow art enthusiasts to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl festivities. Additionally, esteemed local leaders such as Nevada State Assemblywoman Shondra Summers-Armstrong and Nevada System of Higher Education Regent Laura Perkins will be in attendance at the event.

Photo Credit: Maile Skurski