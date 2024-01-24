Indulge in paradise with an all-access lounge to luxury with elevated culinary presentations, curated leisure experiences, and timeless sophistication.

Photo Credit: The Ritz-Carlton, NaplesThe Ritz-Carlton, Naples sets the new standard for hotel club experiences. The recently renovated beachfront property along Florida’s Gulf Coast showcases a new 14-floor Vanderbilt Tower with 70 club-level rooms, including two-story suites.

Photo Credit: The Ritz-Carlton, Naples

Its main highlight is the new Ritz-Carlton Club Level Lounge spanning 4,000 square feet, making it the largest Ritz-Carlton Club Level Lounge to date. Guests can immerse themselves in Paradise Coast in the Club Level Lounge, designed with soft, blue hues, patterns of tides rolling in, vintage postcards of Naples lining the walls, and expansive, floor-to-ceiling windows with mesmerizing Gulf of Mexico views.

Photo Credit: The Ritz-Carlton, NaplesThe Club Level’s inviting lounge and dining room boasts a dedicated full-service Club Only Bar complete with gold-handle beer taps and a full selection of wine, champagne, and spirits, along with a bartender. It’s the perfect spot for a pre- or post-evening drink. The lounge offers farm pop-ups and five daily culinary presentations showcasing sushi rolls, charcuterie, crudités, and more.

Photo Credit: The Ritz-Carlton, Naples

Guests may also choose from an array of small plates throughout the day, including an action station with different daily offerings. Guests also have access to hot and cold beverages and 24-hour access to the Club’s exclusive Grab and Go. If a guest gets in after the Club has closed for the day, they are able to use their room key to access a gourmet grab-and-go that includes a variety of hot and cold non-alcoholic beverages, snacks, sweets, and fruit for weary guests checking in very late or leaving very early. The Grab and Go is available throughout the day for a quick bite on the go.

The Club Level also delights its resort guests in a media room with soft seating, a television, and glass doors for privacy. Guests have used it as a small breakout room, office, or a quiet place to watch the game.

Kids can entertain themselves in a whimsical play area in the Club Kids Room equipped with a floor-to-ceiling chalkboard, lots of little nooks to explore, books, games, and a television ready with kid-friendly movies and shows. Parents are asked to watch their children in the Club Kids Room.

Photo Credit: The Ritz-Carlton, Naples

Club Level guests also enjoy perks such as an exclusive, dedicated check-in, curated local experiences both on- and off-property, and spacious, sophisticated guest rooms.

When guests want to explore the waterfront resort, there’s luxury awaiting their every desire.

Foodies can enjoy an elevated, marble-clad Lobby Bar with a celebratory menu designed by a master sommelier starring more than 50 champagnes, and sparkling wines. The Lobby Bar offers a ‘Signature Champagne-Tasting Experience’ paired with caviar and deluxe bites such as crispy tuna and wagyu truffle sliders with gold leaf.

Photo Credit: The Ritz-Carlton, NaplesEpicureans can also savor gourmet experiences at the resort’s newest restaurants, including Sofra, a vegetable-forward restaurant offering Eastern Mediterranean fare, Moka, serving coffees made from hand-picked beans selected in partnership with a third-generation roasting family, and beloved resort favorites, The Grill and Gumbo Limbo.

Vacationers can soak up the sun in comfort and luxury poolside in the new, fully enclosed, air-conditioned bungalows with plush seating, ceiling fans, and cascading doors for privacy. Plus, pool-goers can enjoy their own private bath, television, entertainment system, and full-service bar for refreshments in their private bungalow! For wellness seekers, enjoy The Spa, now offering a large fitness center with the newest equipment. Plus! A fitness studio for yoga, and other wellness classes.

Photo Credit: The Ritz-Carlton, Naples

The second studio is for Pilates and is equipped with five Pilates reformers, classes are offered daily. Finally, The Spa café, =H20+ has reopened for the season and serves healthy, light, and satisfying dishes that can be enjoyed inside or on The Spa’s roof overlooking the adult pool. The rooftop is also an amazing space to take a dip in the mineral pool and catch some sun. Kindly note that The Spa is exclusively for hotel guests and guests of The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón. The Salon is open to the public and offers nail services, hair, and make-up.

Photo Credit: The Ritz-Carlton, Naples

280 Vanderbilt Beach Rd, Naples, FL 34108