On Thursday night in Los Angeles, Women in Film celebrated its 50th of fighting for gender equity in Hollywood by recognizing women working for change at the forefront of the entertainment industry at the 2023 WIF Honors, held at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood.

The event, which was supported by Max Mara for the 20th year, raised over $1.3 million to support WIF’s educational and philanthropic programs and its advocacy for women, nonbinary, and trans people throughout the entertainment industry.

This year’s WIF Honors celebrated the strength and power of collaboration between women who are actively transforming Hollywood for the better with their drive, creativity, and fearlessness. The honorees included America Ferrera with the Jane Fonda Humanitarian Award, presented by Jane Fonda, who was introduced by special guest Lily Tomlin; Celine Song and Greta Lee with the Crystal Award presented by Jon Hamm, in conversation with CEO and co-founder of The Ankler, Janice Min; and Eva Longoria and Linda Yvette Chávez with the Crystal Award, presented by Annie Gonzalez, in conversation

with and moderated by Variety senior entertainment writer Angelique Jackson.

Yara Shahidi (wearing Cartier) was honored with the WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award® presented to her by Max Mara global brand ambassador Maria Giulia Prezioso Maramotti.

Attendees included Abby Ryder Fortson (Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.), Amy Baer (President, WIF), Akira Akbar (Bel-Air, Captain Marvel), Chloe Domont (Director, Fair Play), Danai Gurira (The Walking Dead, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Diane Warren (Composer), Fran Drescher (President, SAG-AFTRA), Frances Fisher (SAG-AFTRA Negotiating Committee & National Board) Harry Hamlin (L.A. Law), Holland Roden (Teen Wolf), Janet Yang (President, Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences) Joely Fisher (Ellen), Lake Bell (Chair, WIF’s 50th Anniversary Committee), Lili Reinhart

(Riverdale), Phoebe Dynevor (Fair Play, Bridgerton), and more.

