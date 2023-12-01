HB
Haute Scene, News | December 1, 2023

Women In Film Celebrates 50th Anniversary With Eva Longoria, Yara Shahidi & More

Laura Schreffler
By Laura Schreffler
WIF 2023
Yara Shahidi, Eva Longoria, Linda Yvette Chávez and America Ferrera at

Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for WIF

On Thursday night in Los Angeles, Women in Film celebrated its 50th of fighting for gender equity in Hollywood by recognizing women working for change at the forefront of the entertainment industry at the 2023 WIF Honors, held at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood.

WIF 2023
Joely Fisher, Fran Drescher, Frances Fisher

Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for WIF

The event, which was supported by Max Mara for the 20th year, raised over $1.3 million to support WIF’s educational and philanthropic programs and its advocacy for women, nonbinary, and trans people throughout the entertainment industry.

WIF 2023
Yara Shahidi and Lili Reinhardt

Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for WIF

This year’s WIF Honors celebrated the strength and power of collaboration between women who are actively transforming Hollywood for the better with their drive, creativity, and fearlessness. The honorees included America Ferrera with the Jane Fonda Humanitarian Award, presented by Jane Fonda, who was introduced by special guest Lily Tomlin; Celine Song and Greta Lee with the Crystal Award presented by Jon Hamm, in conversation with CEO and co-founder of The Ankler, Janice Min; and Eva Longoria and Linda Yvette Chávez with the Crystal Award, presented by Annie Gonzalez, in conversation
with and moderated by Variety senior entertainment writer Angelique Jackson.

WIF 2023
Eva Longoria, America Ferrara, and Jane Fonda

Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for WIF

Yara Shahidi (wearing Cartier) was honored with the WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award® presented to her by Max Mara global brand ambassador Maria Giulia Prezioso Maramotti.

WIF 2023
Lake Bell and Eva Longoria

Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for WIF

Attendees included Abby Ryder Fortson (Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.), Amy Baer (President, WIF), Akira Akbar (Bel-Air, Captain Marvel), Chloe Domont (Director, Fair Play), Danai Gurira (The Walking Dead, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Diane Warren (Composer), Fran Drescher (President, SAG-AFTRA), Frances Fisher (SAG-AFTRA Negotiating Committee & National Board) Harry Hamlin (L.A. Law), Holland Roden (Teen Wolf), Janet Yang (President, Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences) Joely Fisher (Ellen), Lake Bell (Chair, WIF’s 50th Anniversary Committee), Lili Reinhart
(Riverdale), Phoebe Dynevor (Fair Play, Bridgerton), and more.

WIF 2023
Yara Shahidi and Maria Giulia Maramotti

Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for WIF

 

