HB
Philanthropy | December 5, 2023

Whealth (Women, Health, and Wealth) And Innovation Awards 2023 Celebrates Arts And Philanthropy Honoring Darlene Boytell Perez And Supporting Kristi House

Philanthropy | December 5, 2023
Haute Living
By Haute Living

Photo Credit: MEG PUKEL PHOTOGRAPHY

The 7th Annual WHEALTH (women, health and wealth) AND INNOVATION Awards, founded by Nicole Shelley Inc, this year was held at Brickell’s finest new residential gem, the St. Regis Brickell Residences. The awards luncheon, prized with honoring prominent female executives, especially in a cross-section of industries, gathered yet another elitely curated coterie of Miami’s most celebrated female moguls and change makers in industries such as Healthcare, Law, Finance, Trade, Technology, Art & Philanthropy, Wealth Management, Tourism/Hospitality and more.

WHEALTH and INNOVATION highlights the talented human resources, services, organizations, and businesses that contribute to our community’s growth in a long-term and sustainable way. Wealth spelled with an H signifies that health is fundamental to true wealth. While health is obviously not synonymous with wealth, without health, wealth is not sustainable. Women, as the decision-makers in most households, are the underpinnings of the health and wealth conversation.

This year’s Mistress of ceremonies, Gladys Mezrahi, spoke on behalf of The Power of the Heels, introducing the 12 esteemed honorees including:

Darlene Perez, Perez Art Museum

Hydi Webb, Port Miami

Alex Villoch, Baptist 

Sabrina Gallo, Greenberg Traurig

Mia Landrin, Carnival Cruise Lines

Moran Tzaban Cohen, Truist Wealth

Elizabeth Papasakelariou, Publicis Sapient

Dr. Tracy Crane, Sylvester Cancer Research Center

Shea Curtin, Morgan Stanley

Nancy Anderson Bolton, Globant

Michelle Fernandez Daniel, BCI

Hilda Olafsson, Wanderlust Spirits 

Insight on the coveted bold new St. Regis Residences was shared by Nicholas Perez, President of the Condominium Division at the Related Group and son of renowned developer Jorge Perez, Chairman, CEO, and Founder of the Related Group.

Photo Credit: MEG PUKEL PHOTOGRAPHY

This year’s theme of Legends, Leaders, and Legacy was expounded upon by a panel comprising of notables such as Mayi de la Vega, Mia Landrin, Alex Villoch, Sabrina Gallo, Elizabeth Papasakelariou, Shea Curtin, and Nancy Anderson Bolton.

“We are always elated to showcase Miami’s best and brightest female executives as a testament to what Miami is, the home of greatness in talent and real estate, both of which deserve investment and a spotlight. That said, we are thrilled to also showcase more of what defines the metamorphosis of Miami luxury real estate, the  St Regis Residences newest project, a jewel for waterfront living, and consistent premium service. Partners such as Saks Fifth Avenue, Sisley Paris, Maserati, and One Sotheby’s helped to make this day that much more meaningful for the purpose and cause, “ said Nicole Shelley Greenidge Prattico.

This year’s charitable organization of choice was Kristi House, a well-deserving organization under the auspices of Amanda Altman. Their programs to alleviate the suffering of children who have experienced abusive and traumatic living environments are groundbreaking, making our city and community safe and healthy for our future leaders.

Photo Credit: MEG PUKEL PHOTOGRAPHY

To culminate the 7th Annual WHEALTH AND INNOVATION awards luncheon and fundraiser in the spirit of legendary was a designer known for celebrating the essence of a woman. It was none other than Roberto Cavalli, featuring its 2024 Resort Collection.

Related Articles

7th Annual Exotics Car Showcase At The Colonnade Presents Grand Car Display and Thousands Of Spectators
News

7th Annual Exotics Car Showcase At The Colonnade Presents Grand Car Display and Thousands Of Spectat

By Kalena Phung

The 7th Annual Exotics Car Weekend Showcase has announced its premier automotive event, “Exotics at The Colonnade.” The highly anticipated event will be hosted on Saturday, November 9th at The Colonnade at Sawgrass Mills Luxury Court in Sunrise, Florida kicking off a weekend of auto related activities. The day will continue with Supercar Saturdays Florida […]

Introducing The Hottest Collab Of The Year: Giorgio Armani & Kith’s “The Archetype”
News

Introducing The Hottest Collab Of The Year: Giorgio Armani & Kith’s “The Archetype&

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Giorgio Armani and luxury streetwear brand Kith have unveiled their first-ever collaboration collection titled, The Archetype.

Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection
News

Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection

By Adrienne Faurote

The signature Damier motif, which has adorned Louis Vuitton trunks and luggage for over a century, has transcended time.

IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment
Haute Partners

IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment

By Haute Living

Nestled in the lively streets of Miami Beach, IsMyLova Boutique is redefining luxury fashion by seamlessly merging high-end designers with a mission-driven purpose.

Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Movement
Jewelry

Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Move

By Grace Sarkisian

In a dazzling new campaign titled “Back to Iconics,” Messika unveils a powerful collaboration with American supermodel Taylor Hill, the latest Friend of the Maison

Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List
Top 5 featured

Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List

By Adrienne Faurote

Our 2024 Haute 100 List is here, celebrating the most influential names in Miami, from philanthropists and athletes to artists and more.

Latest Story

  • 7th Annual Exotics Car Showcase At The Colonnade Presents Grand Car Display and Thousands Of Spectators
    News

    7th Annual Exotics Car Showcase At The Colonnade Presents Grand Car Display and Thousands Of Spectat

  • Introducing The Hottest Collab Of The Year: Giorgio Armani & Kith’s “The Archetype”
    News

    Introducing The Hottest Collab Of The Year: Giorgio Armani & Kith’s “The Archetype&

  • Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection
    News

    Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection

  • IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment
    Haute Partners

    IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment

  • Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Movement
    Jewelry

    Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Move

7th Annual Exotics Car Showcase At The Colonnade Presents Grand Car Display and Thousands Of Spectators
News

7th Annual Exotics Car Showcase At The Colonnade Presents Grand Car Display and Thousands Of Spectat

Introducing The Hottest Collab Of The Year: Giorgio Armani & Kith’s “The Archetype”
News

Introducing The Hottest Collab Of The Year: Giorgio Armani & Kith’s “The Archetype&

Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection
News

Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection

IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment
Haute Partners

IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment

Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Movement
Jewelry

Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Move

Trending Articless

Related Articles

7th Annual Exotics Car Showcase At The Colonnade Presents Grand Car Display and Thousands Of Spectators
News

7th Annual Exotics Car Showcase At The Colonnade Presents Grand Car Display and Thousands Of Spectat

By Kalena Phung

The 7th Annual Exotics Car Weekend Showcase has announced its premier automotive event, “Exotics at The Colonnade.” The highly anticipated event will be hosted on Saturday, November 9th at The Colonnade at Sawgrass Mills Luxury Court in Sunrise, Florida kicking off a weekend of auto related activities. The day will continue with Supercar Saturdays Florida […]

Introducing The Hottest Collab Of The Year: Giorgio Armani & Kith’s “The Archetype”
News

Introducing The Hottest Collab Of The Year: Giorgio Armani & Kith’s “The Archetype&

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Giorgio Armani and luxury streetwear brand Kith have unveiled their first-ever collaboration collection titled, The Archetype.

Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection
News

Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection

By Adrienne Faurote

The signature Damier motif, which has adorned Louis Vuitton trunks and luggage for over a century, has transcended time.

IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment
Haute Partners

IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment

By Haute Living

Nestled in the lively streets of Miami Beach, IsMyLova Boutique is redefining luxury fashion by seamlessly merging high-end designers with a mission-driven purpose.

Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Movement
Jewelry

Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Move

By Grace Sarkisian

In a dazzling new campaign titled “Back to Iconics,” Messika unveils a powerful collaboration with American supermodel Taylor Hill, the latest Friend of the Maison

Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List
Top 5 featured

Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List

By Adrienne Faurote

Our 2024 Haute 100 List is here, celebrating the most influential names in Miami, from philanthropists and athletes to artists and more.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black