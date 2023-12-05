Whealth (Women, Health, and Wealth) And Innovation Awards 2023 Celebrates Arts And Philanthropy Honoring Darlene Boytell Perez And Supporting Kristi House

Photo Credit: MEG PUKEL PHOTOGRAPHY

The 7th Annual WHEALTH (women, health and wealth) AND INNOVATION Awards, founded by Nicole Shelley Inc, this year was held at Brickell’s finest new residential gem, the St. Regis Brickell Residences. The awards luncheon, prized with honoring prominent female executives, especially in a cross-section of industries, gathered yet another elitely curated coterie of Miami’s most celebrated female moguls and change makers in industries such as Healthcare, Law, Finance, Trade, Technology, Art & Philanthropy, Wealth Management, Tourism/Hospitality and more.

WHEALTH and INNOVATION highlights the talented human resources, services, organizations, and businesses that contribute to our community’s growth in a long-term and sustainable way. Wealth spelled with an H signifies that health is fundamental to true wealth. While health is obviously not synonymous with wealth, without health, wealth is not sustainable. Women, as the decision-makers in most households, are the underpinnings of the health and wealth conversation.

This year’s Mistress of ceremonies, Gladys Mezrahi, spoke on behalf of The Power of the Heels, introducing the 12 esteemed honorees including:

Darlene Perez, Perez Art Museum

Hydi Webb, Port Miami

Alex Villoch, Baptist

Sabrina Gallo, Greenberg Traurig

Mia Landrin, Carnival Cruise Lines

Moran Tzaban Cohen, Truist Wealth

Elizabeth Papasakelariou, Publicis Sapient

Dr. Tracy Crane, Sylvester Cancer Research Center

Shea Curtin, Morgan Stanley

Nancy Anderson Bolton, Globant

Michelle Fernandez Daniel, BCI

Hilda Olafsson, Wanderlust Spirits

Insight on the coveted bold new St. Regis Residences was shared by Nicholas Perez, President of the Condominium Division at the Related Group and son of renowned developer Jorge Perez, Chairman, CEO, and Founder of the Related Group.

Photo Credit: MEG PUKEL PHOTOGRAPHY

This year’s theme of Legends, Leaders, and Legacy was expounded upon by a panel comprising of notables such as Mayi de la Vega, Mia Landrin, Alex Villoch, Sabrina Gallo, Elizabeth Papasakelariou, Shea Curtin, and Nancy Anderson Bolton.

“We are always elated to showcase Miami’s best and brightest female executives as a testament to what Miami is, the home of greatness in talent and real estate, both of which deserve investment and a spotlight. That said, we are thrilled to also showcase more of what defines the metamorphosis of Miami luxury real estate, the St Regis Residences newest project, a jewel for waterfront living, and consistent premium service. Partners such as Saks Fifth Avenue, Sisley Paris, Maserati, and One Sotheby’s helped to make this day that much more meaningful for the purpose and cause, “ said Nicole Shelley Greenidge Prattico.

This year’s charitable organization of choice was Kristi House, a well-deserving organization under the auspices of Amanda Altman. Their programs to alleviate the suffering of children who have experienced abusive and traumatic living environments are groundbreaking, making our city and community safe and healthy for our future leaders.

Photo Credit: MEG PUKEL PHOTOGRAPHY

To culminate the 7th Annual WHEALTH AND INNOVATION awards luncheon and fundraiser in the spirit of legendary was a designer known for celebrating the essence of a woman. It was none other than Roberto Cavalli, featuring its 2024 Resort Collection.