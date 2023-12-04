Rethink Baby: Gabrielle Anwar’s Philanthropic Innovation in Miami’s Childcare

Photo Credit: Renato Freitas

Gabrielle Anwar embarked on a noble journey by unveiling her nonprofit endeavor, Rethink Baby, amid a splendid gathering at the “Ladies who Love Luncheon” hosted at the elegant Le Jardinier and generously sponsored by Craig Robins & The Miami Design District on December 1st.

The luncheon’s guest list was thoughtfully curated, highlighting influential and philanthropic Miami mothers. Rethink Baby represents a pioneering initiative aimed at introducing an innovative approach to early childcare, drawing inspiration from the European Pikler method.

This approach is poised to revolutionize the caregiving landscape within Miami Dade’s impoverished daycare systems.

At the core of Rethink Baby’s mission lies a pilot program, diligently designed to educate caregivers and parents about an empathetic and respectful caregiving paradigm tailored specifically for children aged 0-3.

The program adopts scientifically proven methodologies intended to bolster children’s self-esteem, autonomy, and compassion. Through this approach, the initiative seeks to cultivate an environment that eliminates subtle forms of violence, fostering a foundation rooted in love and nurturing.

In Gabrielle Anwar’s profound words, “When children are raised without violence, even in its most subtle form, they learn not how to harm another, instead with this approach, they learn how to love. Herein lies the key to peace.”

For a more comprehensive understanding of Rethink Baby’s profound vision and aspirations, one can explore the organization’s impactful mission at RethinkBaby.org.

