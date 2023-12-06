HB
Meet Manhattan’s Swanky New Cocktail Bar Inspired By Mad Men: Agency Of Record

Stephanie DiGuiseppe
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Transport yourself to an era reminiscent of New York in the 1960s with the opening of Manhattan’s chic new restaurant and craft cocktail bar, Agency of Record. The swanky midtown lounge draws inspiration from Mad Men and the mid-century rise of the advertising industry on Madison Avenue with signature cocktail names like Sex Sells, Prime Time, and The A+B Test. From Ryan McKenzie and the team at 27 Tales Hospitality –– the group whose founding members are behind Patent Pending, seeyamañana, and Rezdôra –– Agency of Record fuses a stylish and intimate ambiance with an old-school, retro flair. 

Meet Manhattan’s Swanky New Cocktail Bar Inspired By Mad Men: Agency Of The RecordPhoto Credit: Michael Carnevale

Drawing inspiration from the timeless allure of its historic surroundings, the lounge is situated within the Renwick Hotel, a residence once graced by literary luminaries such as F. Scott Fitzgerald and John Steinbeck, mere steps away from Madison Avenue’s legendary advertising hub. The opulent ambiance beckons guests with opulent mahogany hues, whimsical fringe embellishments, supple leather touches, rich dark wood and brass accents, and an intimate, softly lit atmosphere. It serves as an ideal setting for after-work cocktails or an intimate date night. Additionally, the concept includes an exclusive private dining space featuring a vintage martini cart and a dedicated bartender available for evening reservations.

Meet Manhattan’s Swanky New Cocktail Bar Inspired By Mad Men: Agency Of The RecordPhoto Credit: Michael Carnevale

Exquisitely crafted and distinctively unique, the cocktail program comprises four sections, each drawing inspiration from classic advertising language: “Like Soda for a Baby” for vibrant and invigorating sippers, “The Big Sell” to evoke a warm and comforting sensation, “From a Far Away Land” offering tropical-inspired sips, and “Everyone is Doing It” featuring drinks tailored for lively gatherings.

Meet Manhattan’s Swanky New Cocktail Bar Inspired By Mad Men: Agency Of The RecordPhoto Credit: Michael Carnevale

Elevate your cocktail experience with cuisine prepared by Chef Edward Carew of Gramercy Tavern, who adds a refined twist to traditional bistro and bar offerings with a menu of shareable appetizers, hearty main courses, and delectable desserts. His favorites include Duck Fat Fries, Lobster Cocktail, Japanese Karaage-Style Fried Chicken, French Onion Burger, and Veggie Shawarma.

Meet Manhattan’s Swanky New Cocktail Bar Inspired By Mad Men: Agency Of The RecordPhoto Credit: Michael Carnevale

Agency of Record is now open for visitors at 118 E 40th St. New York, NY 10016.

