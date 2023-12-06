HB
Art, Fashion | December 6, 2023

Louis Vuitton Just Dropped Its Frank Gehry Collaboration At Art Basel Miami Beach

Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote

Photo Credit: Mario Kroes

Louis Vuitton has become an Art Basel Miami Beach staple. This year, the Maison returns to the prestigious fair with a spectacular showcase that celebrates its enduring collaboration with legendary Canadian-American architect Frank Gehry. The exhibit, set in a specially designed booth reflecting Gehry’s iconic style, presents an array of works that highlight the architect’s profound partnership with the Maison. This exhibition, organized into four themes dear to Gehry, offers visitors a glimpse into his world of creativity and innovation.

The exhibit is a testament to Louis Vuitton’s commitment to supporting the arts and its close relationship with renowned artists and creators. This year, as a global Associate Partner of Art Basel, Louis Vuitton solidifies its dedication to the arts, a legacy that dates back nearly a century when Gaston-Louis Vuitton began collaborating with artists on advertisements and perfume bottles.

Louis Vuitton Art Basel Booth

Photo Credit: BFA.com

At the heart of the exhibit is the world premiere of the Louis Vuitton x Frank Gehry limited-edition handbag collection. This collaborative capsule embodies three key themes that have defined Frank Gehry’s illustrious career: Architecture and Form, Material Exploration, and Animals. The collection includes designs inspired by Louis Vuitton’s iconic Capucines bags, the Twisted Box Trunk, and the remarkable Bear With Us Clutch, which draws inspiration from Gehry’s 2014 Bear with Us sculpture.

Each handbag in the collection is a testament to the fusion of Gehry’s design prowess and Louis Vuitton’s exceptional craftsmanship. From the Capucines Mini Blossom with its glass-like resin petals to the Capucines MM Concrete Pockets with innovative 3D cement-effect screen-printing, these creations showcase Gehry’s unique touch and Louis Vuitton’s savoir-faire.

Photo Credit: Mario Kroes

A standout piece in the exhibit is the “A Tea Party for Louis” Trunk, a striking creation by Gehry for the 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries exhibition, which celebrated Louis Vuitton’s 200th birthday. This imaginative sculpture-trunk, inspired by Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, features eight inventive figurines resembling characters from the book and Gehry’s imaginary buildings, forming a whimsical tea party for the Maison’s founder.

The exhibit also features Gehry’s Les Extraits perfume bottles, meticulously crafted in Murano, Italy, and the Flaconnier Les Extraits designed for their transport. Visitors can explore a selection of sketches and models, including preparatory drawings for the “Celebrating Monogram” project and maquettes that delve into Gehry’s design for the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris. Videos showcasing Gehry’s most iconic collaborations with Louis Vuitton and a painted portrait of the architect by French artist Jean-Philippe Delhomme add depth to the exhibit.

Photo Credit: BFA.com

Photo Credit: BFA.com

Louis Vuitton’s presence at Art Basel Miami Beach reinforces its commitment to the arts, a journey that began nearly a century ago and continues to flourish. Louis Vuitton’s exhibit at Art Basel Miami Beach is located in the West Lobby of the Miami Beach Convention Center from December 8th-10th.

