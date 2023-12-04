Tour Guide: Introducing Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial Featuring Dior’s SS23 ‘Plan de Paris’ Collection
Photo Credit: Elaine Constantine
TOUR GUIDE
For the Spring-Summer 2023 season, Dior introduced its “Plan de Paris” collection as the ultimate love letter to the City of Lights. From the iconic Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré and 30 Avenue Montaigne to landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and the Arc de Triomphe, Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Parisian inspiration dominates the collection, adorning pieces like J’Adior pumps, Dway slides, Lady Dior bags, and Dior Book totes.
BY ADRIENNE FAUROTE
PHOTOGRAPHY ELAINE CONSTANTINE
Photo Credit: Elaine Constantine
Photo Credit: Elaine Constantine
Photo Credit: Elaine Constantine
Photo Credit: Elaine Constantine
Photo Credit: Elaine Constantine
Photo Credit: Elaine Constantine
