Tour Guide: Introducing Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial Featuring Dior’s SS23 ‘Plan de Paris’ Collection

Adrienne Faurote
Dior Plan de Paris headband, price upon request; Dior Plan de Paris anorak, $4,200; Dior Plan de Paris choker, $770; Dior Plan de Paris ring, $460; all available at Dior boutiques nationwide and 1-800-929-3467

Photo Credit: Elaine Constantine

For the Spring-Summer 2023 season, Dior introduced its “Plan de Paris” collection as the ultimate love letter to the City of Lights. From the iconic Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré and 30 Avenue Montaigne to landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and the Arc de Triomphe, Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Parisian inspiration dominates the collection, adorning pieces like J’Adior pumps, Dway slides, Lady Dior bags, and Dior Book totes.

Dior Arty beret, $930; Dior Plan de Paris hoop, $530; Dior Plan de Paris jacket, price upon request; all available at Dior boutiques
nationwide and 1-800-929-3467

Photo Credit: Elaine Constantine

Dior Plan de Paris Medium Book Tote, $3,500; Dior Plan de Paris umbrella, $1,500; short-sleeved jacket, price upon request; Dior Plan de Paris black denim pants, $1,400; Dior necklace, price upon request; all available at Dior boutiques nationwide and 1-800-929-3467

Photo Credit: Elaine Constantine

Left: Dior Plan de Paris choker, $1,000; Dior Plan de Paris trench coat, $6,300; Dior Plan de Paris Medium Book Tote, $3,500; Dior Plan de Paris Mitzah, $250; Right:  Dior Plan de Paris cardigan and tank, price upon request; Dior Plan de Paris skirt, $3,000; Dior Plan de Paris Medium D-Lite, $5,400; Dior Plan de Paris choker, $1,000; Dior Plan de Paris sunglasses, $630; all available at Dior boutiques nationwide and 1-800-929-3467

Photo Credit: Elaine Constantine

Dior Plan de Paris Medium D-Lite, $5,400; Dior Plan de Paris Teddy-D hat, $870; Dior blouse, $2,150; Dior Plan de Paris pants, price upon request; all available at Dior boutiques nationwide and 1-800-929-3467

Photo Credit: Elaine Constantine

Dior Plan de Paris choker, $770; Dior Plan de Paris Medium Lady D-Joy, $4,200; Dior Plan de Paris Teddy-D hat, $870; Dior Plan de Paris
blouse, price upon request; all available at Dior boutiques nationwide and 1-800-929-3467

Photo Credit: Elaine Constantine

Dior Plan de Paris short sleeve blouse, $1,650; Dior Plan de Paris choker, $770; Dior Plan de Paris Book Tote Mini phone bag, $2,700; all available at Dior boutiques nationwide and 1-800-929-3467

Photo Credit: Elaine Constantine

