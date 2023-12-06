Haute Leaders Gather for Art Basel Edition Dinner: A Night of Elegance and Culinary Delights at Adrift Mare
Haute Living hosted an exclusive Art Basel Edition dinner for Haute Leaders at Adrift Mare in Hotel AKA Brickell.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice
Guests from Haute Beauty, Haute Residence, Haute Design, and Haute Lawyer networks were welcomed.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice
Notable attendees included: Dr. Jose Rodriguez-Feliz, Mark Yaffe, Ishmael Perez, Diana Kosov, Mickael Lancri, Lorraine Lancri, Dr. Martha Viera, Lee Cooke, Kaylee Cooke, Nichollette White, John Parsiani, Dr. Daniel Careaga, Fanny Zigdon, and more.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice
Guests dined on various Mediterranean dishes, including Hummus, Heirloom Tomatoes, Falafel & Kale Salad, Arugula Pesto, Half Roasted Chicken, Beef Shish Kebab, Saffron Rice, Dark Chocolate Tart, Basque Cheesecake, and Meyer Lemon Tart.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice
This latest Haute Leaders dinner, held as part of the Art Basel festivities, proved to be a resounding success. Attendees relished every moment, expressing their delight and anticipation for the upcoming events.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice
Related Articles
7th Annual Exotics Car Showcase At The Colonnade Presents Grand Car Display and Thousands Of Spectat
The 7th Annual Exotics Car Weekend Showcase has announced its premier automotive event, “Exotics at The Colonnade.” The highly anticipated event will be hosted on Saturday, November 9th at The Colonnade at Sawgrass Mills Luxury Court in Sunrise, Florida kicking off a weekend of auto related activities. The day will continue with Supercar Saturdays Florida […]
Introducing The Hottest Collab Of The Year: Giorgio Armani & Kith’s “The Archetype&
Giorgio Armani and luxury streetwear brand Kith have unveiled their first-ever collaboration collection titled, The Archetype.
Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection
The signature Damier motif, which has adorned Louis Vuitton trunks and luggage for over a century, has transcended time.
IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment
Nestled in the lively streets of Miami Beach, IsMyLova Boutique is redefining luxury fashion by seamlessly merging high-end designers with a mission-driven purpose.
Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Move
In a dazzling new campaign titled “Back to Iconics,” Messika unveils a powerful collaboration with American supermodel Taylor Hill, the latest Friend of the Maison
Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List
Our 2024 Haute 100 List is here, celebrating the most influential names in Miami, from philanthropists and athletes to artists and more.
Latest Story
Trending Articless
Related Articles
7th Annual Exotics Car Showcase At The Colonnade Presents Grand Car Display and Thousands Of Spectat
The 7th Annual Exotics Car Weekend Showcase has announced its premier automotive event, “Exotics at The Colonnade.” The highly anticipated event will be hosted on Saturday, November 9th at The Colonnade at Sawgrass Mills Luxury Court in Sunrise, Florida kicking off a weekend of auto related activities. The day will continue with Supercar Saturdays Florida […]
Introducing The Hottest Collab Of The Year: Giorgio Armani & Kith’s “The Archetype&
Giorgio Armani and luxury streetwear brand Kith have unveiled their first-ever collaboration collection titled, The Archetype.
Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection
The signature Damier motif, which has adorned Louis Vuitton trunks and luggage for over a century, has transcended time.
IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment
Nestled in the lively streets of Miami Beach, IsMyLova Boutique is redefining luxury fashion by seamlessly merging high-end designers with a mission-driven purpose.
Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Move
In a dazzling new campaign titled “Back to Iconics,” Messika unveils a powerful collaboration with American supermodel Taylor Hill, the latest Friend of the Maison
Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List
Our 2024 Haute 100 List is here, celebrating the most influential names in Miami, from philanthropists and athletes to artists and more.
Subscribe to Haute Living
Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep
Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.
Haute Black Membership
Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences
Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events