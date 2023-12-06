Haute Leaders Gather for Art Basel Edition Dinner: A Night of Elegance and Culinary Delights at Adrift Mare

Haute Living hosted an exclusive Art Basel Edition dinner for Haute Leaders at Adrift Mare in Hotel AKA Brickell.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

Guests from Haute Beauty, Haute Residence, Haute Design, and Haute Lawyer networks were welcomed.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

Notable attendees included: Dr. Jose Rodriguez-Feliz, Mark Yaffe, Ishmael Perez, Diana Kosov, Mickael Lancri, Lorraine Lancri, Dr. Martha Viera, Lee Cooke, Kaylee Cooke, Nichollette White, John Parsiani, Dr. Daniel Careaga, Fanny Zigdon, and more.

Guests dined on various Mediterranean dishes, including Hummus, Heirloom Tomatoes, Falafel & Kale Salad, Arugula Pesto, Half Roasted Chicken, Beef Shish Kebab, Saffron Rice, Dark Chocolate Tart, Basque Cheesecake, and Meyer Lemon Tart.

This latest Haute Leaders dinner, held as part of the Art Basel festivities, proved to be a resounding success. Attendees relished every moment, expressing their delight and anticipation for the upcoming events.

