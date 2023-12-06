HB
Haute Scene | December 6, 2023

Haute Leaders Gather for Art Basel Edition Dinner: A Night of Elegance and Culinary Delights at Adrift Mare

Haute Scene | December 6, 2023
Grace Sarkisian
By Grace Sarkisian

Haute Living hosted an exclusive Art Basel Edition dinner for Haute Leaders at Adrift Mare in Hotel AKA Brickell.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

Guests from Haute BeautyHaute ResidenceHaute Design, and Haute Lawyer networks were welcomed.

Madison Komara, Guest of Diana Kosov, Diana Kosov, Lorraine Lancri, Suzanne DeWitt, and Grace Sarkisian

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

Notable attendees included: Dr. Jose Rodriguez-Feliz, Mark Yaffe, Ishmael Perez, Diana Kosov, Mickael Lancri, Lorraine Lancri, Dr. Martha Viera, Lee Cooke, Kaylee Cooke, Nichollette White, John Parsiani, Dr. Daniel Careaga, Fanny Zigdon, and more.

Priscilla Haisley, Luis Garcia, and Mickael Lancri

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

Dish at Adrift Mare

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

Guests dined on various Mediterranean dishes, including Hummus, Heirloom Tomatoes, Falafel & Kale Salad, Arugula Pesto, Half Roasted Chicken, Beef Shish Kebab, Saffron Rice, Dark Chocolate Tart, Basque Cheesecake, and Meyer Lemon Tart.

Menu at Adrift Mare

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

Dish at Adrift Mare

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

This latest Haute Leaders dinner, held as part of the Art Basel festivities, proved to be a resounding success. Attendees relished every moment, expressing their delight and anticipation for the upcoming events.

Nichollette White and Guest

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

Guest of Dr. Martha Viera and Dr. Martha Viera

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

Guest of Mark Yaffe and Dr. Jose Rodriguez-Feliz

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

Related Articles

7th Annual Exotics Car Showcase At The Colonnade Presents Grand Car Display and Thousands Of Spectators
News

7th Annual Exotics Car Showcase At The Colonnade Presents Grand Car Display and Thousands Of Spectat

By Kalena Phung

The 7th Annual Exotics Car Weekend Showcase has announced its premier automotive event, “Exotics at The Colonnade.” The highly anticipated event will be hosted on Saturday, November 9th at The Colonnade at Sawgrass Mills Luxury Court in Sunrise, Florida kicking off a weekend of auto related activities. The day will continue with Supercar Saturdays Florida […]

Introducing The Hottest Collab Of The Year: Giorgio Armani & Kith’s “The Archetype”
News

Introducing The Hottest Collab Of The Year: Giorgio Armani & Kith’s “The Archetype&

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Giorgio Armani and luxury streetwear brand Kith have unveiled their first-ever collaboration collection titled, The Archetype.

Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection
News

Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection

By Adrienne Faurote

The signature Damier motif, which has adorned Louis Vuitton trunks and luggage for over a century, has transcended time.

IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment
Haute Partners

IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment

By Haute Living

Nestled in the lively streets of Miami Beach, IsMyLova Boutique is redefining luxury fashion by seamlessly merging high-end designers with a mission-driven purpose.

Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Movement
Jewelry

Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Move

By Grace Sarkisian

In a dazzling new campaign titled “Back to Iconics,” Messika unveils a powerful collaboration with American supermodel Taylor Hill, the latest Friend of the Maison

Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List
Top 5 featured

Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List

By Adrienne Faurote

Our 2024 Haute 100 List is here, celebrating the most influential names in Miami, from philanthropists and athletes to artists and more.

Latest Story

  • 7th Annual Exotics Car Showcase At The Colonnade Presents Grand Car Display and Thousands Of Spectators
    News

    7th Annual Exotics Car Showcase At The Colonnade Presents Grand Car Display and Thousands Of Spectat

  • Introducing The Hottest Collab Of The Year: Giorgio Armani & Kith’s “The Archetype”
    News

    Introducing The Hottest Collab Of The Year: Giorgio Armani & Kith’s “The Archetype&

  • Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection
    News

    Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection

  • IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment
    Haute Partners

    IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment

  • Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Movement
    Jewelry

    Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Move

7th Annual Exotics Car Showcase At The Colonnade Presents Grand Car Display and Thousands Of Spectators
News

7th Annual Exotics Car Showcase At The Colonnade Presents Grand Car Display and Thousands Of Spectat

Introducing The Hottest Collab Of The Year: Giorgio Armani & Kith’s “The Archetype”
News

Introducing The Hottest Collab Of The Year: Giorgio Armani & Kith’s “The Archetype&

Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection
News

Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection

IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment
Haute Partners

IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment

Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Movement
Jewelry

Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Move

Trending Articless

Related Articles

7th Annual Exotics Car Showcase At The Colonnade Presents Grand Car Display and Thousands Of Spectators
News

7th Annual Exotics Car Showcase At The Colonnade Presents Grand Car Display and Thousands Of Spectat

By Kalena Phung

The 7th Annual Exotics Car Weekend Showcase has announced its premier automotive event, “Exotics at The Colonnade.” The highly anticipated event will be hosted on Saturday, November 9th at The Colonnade at Sawgrass Mills Luxury Court in Sunrise, Florida kicking off a weekend of auto related activities. The day will continue with Supercar Saturdays Florida […]

Introducing The Hottest Collab Of The Year: Giorgio Armani & Kith’s “The Archetype”
News

Introducing The Hottest Collab Of The Year: Giorgio Armani & Kith’s “The Archetype&

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Giorgio Armani and luxury streetwear brand Kith have unveiled their first-ever collaboration collection titled, The Archetype.

Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection
News

Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection

By Adrienne Faurote

The signature Damier motif, which has adorned Louis Vuitton trunks and luggage for over a century, has transcended time.

IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment
Haute Partners

IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment

By Haute Living

Nestled in the lively streets of Miami Beach, IsMyLova Boutique is redefining luxury fashion by seamlessly merging high-end designers with a mission-driven purpose.

Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Movement
Jewelry

Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Move

By Grace Sarkisian

In a dazzling new campaign titled “Back to Iconics,” Messika unveils a powerful collaboration with American supermodel Taylor Hill, the latest Friend of the Maison

Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List
Top 5 featured

Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List

By Adrienne Faurote

Our 2024 Haute 100 List is here, celebrating the most influential names in Miami, from philanthropists and athletes to artists and more.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black