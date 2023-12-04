HB
Festive Feasts: Indulge in Holiday Dining at Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club Miami

Grace Sarkisian
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club Miami

The Surf Club, home to Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, becomes a place of marvel and joy during the most wonderful time of the year, offering unrivaled pool and beach fun and comfort, exquisite dining, and illuminated wellness experiences that will create cheerful memories for years to come. It is a place where the spirit of the season intertwines seamlessly with the allure of the coastal paradise, forging an experience that transcends the ordinary.

Celebrated Culinary

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club Miami

Lido Restaurant at The Surf Club stands as a testament to the art of culinary excellence and the creation of indelible memories. Nestled within the historic confines of what was once The Surf Club’s legendary ballroom, this dining haven transcends into a gastronomic experience that is as enchanting as the venue itself.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club Miami

The culinary artisans at Lido Restaurant have meticulously curated a selection of menus that harmonize seamlessly with the grandeur of the space. The echoes of the fabled ballroom’s history resonate in every dish, creating an immersive dining experience where every bite is a journey through time and flavor. The ambiance, reminiscent of a bygone era, adds a touch of nostalgia, enhancing the overall charm of this culinary sanctuary.

With special coursed dinners to be enjoyed during Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and New Year’s Eve, as well as the Hotel’s classic Christmas Day Brunch, every occasion honors the spirit of the festivity with thoughtful and seasonal culinary, with an Italian touch.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club Miami

Naturally filled with festive glow, the Champagne Bar welcomes guests with seasonal cocktails for Thanksgiving, and an exquisite champagne trolley during Christmas to toast to the holiday season. A taste of the Champagne Bar’s rare spirits is also a must – allow the team to pair it with a cigar from The Surf Club’s collection that can be enjoyed on the cigar terrace as Winston Churchill once did.

In the heart of this effervescent sanctuary, where the clink of glasses mingles with the laughter of patrons, the Champagne Bar becomes more than just a venue—it transforms into a destination where the season’s magic is not merely observed but is experienced and savored in every effervescent bubble and fragrant puff of cigar smoke.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club Miami

Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club is preparing a selection of exciting holiday offerings! Guests can indulge in the special Pear Noel and Festive Cider cocktails, savor a preview of the delectable 4-course Christmas dinner at Lido Restaurant, and experience the epitome of luxury with the ultimate Champagne trolley. In every sip and every bite, the magic of the holidays comes alive, creating a symphony of flavors and experiences that resonate with the spirit of the season.

