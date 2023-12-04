Connecting Paradise: Bahamasair’s New Flight Service Between Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Georgetown, Exuma

Bahamasair celebrated a significant milestone on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, with the launch of its new direct service between Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Georgetown, Exuma. This new route not only improves accessibility but also adds convenience for both Bahamian residents and travelers desiring straightforward access to the captivating Exuma Islands.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation

Bahamasair has expanded its offerings to include bi-weekly flights from Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport to Georgetown, Exuma. This enhancement provides residents of South Florida with increased accessibility to one of the most coveted island chains in the archipelago. With Exuma added to its schedule, the airline now offers seven daily flights to Fort Lauderdale to and from other Bahamian Family Islands: Nassau and Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Emphasizing the substantial impact of Bahamasair, Broward County Mayor Lamar Fisher underscored its influence not only on the airport but also on the broader county. The mayor highlighted The Bahamas’ current position as the fifth-largest international market for Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), underscoring the robust cultural, historical, and business connections between South Florida and The Bahamas. Mayor Fisher expressed optimism that the introduction of the new route to Georgetown would further fortify these connections.

Dr. Kenneth Romer, Deputy Director General and Director of Aviation at The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation, echoed this sentiment, characterizing the launch as a historic milestone. Dr. Romer conveyed his enthusiasm as The Bahamas achieved another significant feat, welcoming approximately 7.9 million visitors in the initial nine months of 2023.

According to Dr. Romer, the new route not only adds value to the airline’s route network but is also valuable to Exuma’s economy.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation

Embarking on an extraordinary Bahamian adventure begins in Georgetown, Exuma, serving as the entry point to pristine beaches that stand among the world’s finest. This enchanting locale is renowned for the world-famous swimming pigs, adding a unique charm to the experience. The positive impact of the new route extends not only to Exuma but also to its southern neighbor, Long Island. Over the past 26 years, Bahamasair has been a reliable transportation link to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), with a remarkable record of over 65,000 flights and the transportation of more than 4 million passengers.

This magnificent chain of 365 islands is world-renowned for everything from the friendly and famous swimming pigs to water so stunning you can see it from space.

A premier destination for lovers of all things exclusive, Sandals Emerald Bay offers a distinct enclave of refinement. Tucked within the exotic Exumas, in the Out Islands of The Bahamas, discover this breathtakingly luxurious, all-inclusive Caribbean resort that’s close to home. Discover a tranquil sanctuary at the exclusive Red Lane®Spa at Sandals Emerald Bay, offering Caribbean-inspired spa treatments using natural regional products. The Spa has 17 treatment rooms, a fitness center, a beauty salon, a yoga pilates studio, a steam room, plunge pools, and several intimate relaxation areas in secluded gardens.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Sandals Emerald Bay Resort

The Exumas, renowned for their tranquil ambiance, crystal-clear turquoise waters, and breathtaking natural scenery, present an enticing array of experiences for visitors. From embarking on a full-day boat excursion to uncover secluded sandbars to exploring the mesmerizing underwater cave system known as Thunderball Grotto through snorkeling, the possibilities are diverse and captivating. Golf enthusiasts can indulge in a round on the Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Course, while those seeking ultimate relaxation can unwind on the pristine beaches of Chat ‘n’ Chill.

The allure of The Exumas lies in its harmonious blend of laid-back surroundings and an array of activities that cater to the varied interests of every traveler.

As Bahamasair continues to build bridges between South Florida and The Bahamas, the new route to Georgetown stands as a testament to the airline’s commitment to fostering cultural, historical, and business ties. With the Exumas offering a unique blend of natural beauty and diverse activities, this development promises to further enrich the travel experience for all who embark on the extraordinary Bahamian adventure.