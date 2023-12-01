Cocktail Of The Week: The Festive North Pole Martini At Lotte New York Palace
Photo Credit: Lotte New York Palace
Fancy something festive this holiday season? If so, we’ve got the cocktail for you. Head to Lotte New York Palace for a seasonal libation that will tickle your fancy, the appropriately named North Pole Martini.
Photo Credit: Lotte New York Palace
Guests and visitors alike can escape to The Gold Room for this celebratory martini, which retails for $30, a minty, frothy confection made of Absolut Vanilla vodka, white crème de cacao, and peppermint compound.
To make the drink at home, the recipe is as follows:
3 oz Absolut Vanilla Vodka
½ oz White Crème de Cacao
½ oz Peppermint Compound
Shake over ice
Crushed Candy Cane Rim
Chocolate Straw Garnis
Photo Credit: Lotte New York Palace
This haute hotel has also opened its Winter Bar, which will operate Wednesday through Sunday, from 3-9 PM, through the end of the holiday season.
Photo Credit: Lotte New York Palace
The menu includes the following drinks (and holiday cookies!):
- Royal Hot Chocolate
– Madagascar Dark Chocolate, Cream, Milk, Marshmallows
- Hot New York Apple Cider
- Mexican Mint Hot Chocolate
– Patron silver tequila, peppermint schnapps, Madagascar dark chocolate, cream, milk
- Kentucky Straight Caramel Cider
– New York apple cider, Bulleit bourbon, caramel syrup, lemon juice
- Hot Buttered Rum
– Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva rum, steeped vanilla, allspice, cinnamon, honey, unsalted butter, dehydrated orange, star anise
- Hennesy Hot Toddy
-Hennessy VSOP cognac, herbal tea, maple syrup, lemon wedge
Photo Credit: Lotte New York Palace