Fancy something festive this holiday season? If so, we’ve got the cocktail for you. Head to Lotte New York Palace for a seasonal libation that will tickle your fancy, the appropriately named North Pole Martini.

Guests and visitors alike can escape to The Gold Room for this celebratory martini, which retails for $30, a minty, frothy confection made of Absolut Vanilla vodka, white crème de cacao, and peppermint compound.

To make the drink at home, the recipe is as follows:

3 oz Absolut Vanilla Vodka

½ oz White Crème de Cacao

½ oz Peppermint Compound

Shake over ice

Crushed Candy Cane Rim

Chocolate Straw Garnis

This haute hotel has also opened its Winter Bar, which will operate Wednesday through Sunday, from 3-9 PM, through the end of the holiday season.

The menu includes the following drinks (and holiday cookies!):

Royal Hot Chocolate

– Madagascar Dark Chocolate, Cream, Milk, Marshmallows

Hot New York Apple Cider

Mexican Mint Hot Chocolate

– Patron silver tequila, peppermint schnapps, Madagascar dark chocolate, cream, milk

Kentucky Straight Caramel Cider

– New York apple cider, Bulleit bourbon, caramel syrup, lemon juice

Hot Buttered Rum

– Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva rum, steeped vanilla, allspice, cinnamon, honey, unsalted butter, dehydrated orange, star anise

Hennesy Hot Toddy

-Hennessy VSOP cognac, herbal tea, maple syrup, lemon wedge

