City Guide, Cocktail of the Week | December 1, 2023

Cocktail Of The Week: The Festive North Pole Martini At Lotte New York Palace

Laura Schreffler
By Laura Schreffler
Lotte New York Palace
North Pole Martini

Photo Credit: Lotte New York Palace

Fancy something festive this holiday season? If so, we’ve got the cocktail for you. Head to Lotte New York Palace for a seasonal libation that will tickle your fancy, the appropriately named North Pole Martini.

Lotte New York PalacePhoto Credit: Lotte New York Palace
Guests and visitors alike can escape to The Gold Room for this celebratory martini, which retails for $30, a minty, frothy confection made of Absolut Vanilla vodka, white crème de cacao, and peppermint compound.

To make the drink at home, the recipe is as follows:

3 oz Absolut Vanilla Vodka
½ oz White Crème de Cacao
½ oz Peppermint Compound
Shake over ice
Crushed Candy Cane Rim
Chocolate Straw Garnis

Lotte New York PalacePhoto Credit: Lotte New York Palace

This haute hotel has also opened its Winter Bar, which will operate Wednesday through Sunday, from 3-9 PM, through the end of the holiday season.

Lotte New York PalacePhoto Credit: Lotte New York Palace

The menu includes the following drinks (and holiday cookies!):

  • Royal Hot Chocolate
    – Madagascar Dark Chocolate, Cream, Milk, Marshmallows
  • Hot New York Apple Cider
  • Mexican Mint Hot Chocolate
    – Patron silver tequila, peppermint schnapps, Madagascar dark chocolate, cream, milk
  • Kentucky Straight Caramel Cider
    – New York apple cider, Bulleit bourbon, caramel syrup, lemon juice
  • Hot Buttered Rum
    – Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva rum, steeped vanilla, allspice, cinnamon, honey, unsalted butter, dehydrated orange, star anise
  •  Hennesy Hot Toddy
    -Hennessy VSOP cognac, herbal tea, maple syrup, lemon wedge

Lotte New York PalacePhoto Credit: Lotte New York Palace

