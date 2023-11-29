The Best New Villas In Turks And Caicos From Haute Retreats

Celebrate life’s milestones in the lap of luxury at Milestone, an 8-bedroom villa designed for the most discerning travelers. Exclusively available through our curated collection, Milestone offers expansive living spaces, panoramic ocean views, and top-tier amenities. Set the stage for unforgettable gatherings and cherished memories in a space where every moment becomes a celebration.

Sole e Mare: Where Luxury Meets the Horizon

Introducing Sole e Mare, a 10-bedroom masterpiece that pushes the boundaries of coastal extravagance. Available exclusively through our curated collection, this villa marries breathtaking design with a prime beachfront location. With an abundance of space and unparalleled amenities, Sole e Mare offers an unrivaled retreat for the elite traveler seeking the ultimate in coastal opulence.

“We are delighted to introduce these exceptional villas in Turks and Caicos, each offering a unique blend of luxury, privacy, and unrivaled beauty,” said Sabrina, Founder and CEO at Haute Retreats. “These luxury villas for rent exemplify our commitment to providing our clients with extraordinary travel experiences, ensuring their stay is nothing short of exceptional.”