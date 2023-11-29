Photo Credit: Courtesy of Clase Azul Tequila

For LA locals and visitors this winter, we’ve found the perfect holiday cocktail for this season’s get-togethers. Verse LA, the acclaimed culinary haven in the heart of Los Angeles, has unveiled a bespoke libation that promises to make your holiday gatherings truly special. Introducing Cielito Lindo, a Clase Azul Tequila cocktail that will take your taste buds on a journey of flavor and luxury.

Cielito Lindo, which translates to “beautiful little sky” in Spanish, lives up to its name in every sip. This carefully crafted cocktail is a masterful blend of Clase Azul Plata, Vanilla Baharat Syrup, Grapefruit Juice, Lemon Juice, Egg White, and a pinch of Colima Sea Salt. Each ingredient is carefully selected to create a harmonious symphony of flavors that dance on your palate.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Clase Azul Tequila

The star of the show is Clase Azul Plata, a luxury tequila known for its smoothness and distinct character. It forms the foundation of Cielito Lindo, lending a refined and sophisticated note to the cocktail. The addition of Vanilla Baharat Syrup introduces a hint of sweetness, perfectly balanced by the tartness of grapefruit and lemon juice. The egg white adds a velvety texture, while a touch of Colima Sea Salt enhances the overall experience.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Clase Azul Tequila

While the Cielito Lindo cocktail is a star in its own right, it’s even more delightful when enjoyed with the delectable dishes available at Verse LA, with standout plates like the Braised Lamb Pasta or Dry Aged Branzino. The culinary genius of Chef Oscar Torres combines flavors from around the world to create an eclectic premium dining experience. From fresh hand-picked ingredients to dry-aged delights, each dish is a masterpiece that stands as a testament to the restaurant’s identity. Verse LA also boasts a best-in-class wine list and serves renowned cocktails, like the Cielito Lindo or other Clase Azul icons, like Reposado, Ultra, Gold, and some exclusive limited-editions, to complement each meal.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Clase Azul Tequila

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Clase Azul Tequila

And while Verse LA is an extraordinary restaurant, it’s also a sensory journey. This modern-day supper club, masterminded by 17-time Grammy-winning mixer Manny Marroquin, seamlessly blends food, sound, and libations to create a unique acoustic environment. The vision was to create a recording studio large enough to fit a restaurant, and through Manny Marroquin’s expertise, this dream became a reality.

With 11 subwoofers and 47 speakers, Verse LA offers an immersive audio experience, ensuring perfect acoustics. Guests can enjoy private conversations while relishing live performances. Between these captivating live showcases, Marroquin curates a playlist of handpicked songs that envelop you in a world of music.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Clase Azul Tequila

As the holiday season is in full swing, indulge in the magic of Verse LA’s Cielito Lindo cocktail to add just a bit more holiday magic in the festive season.